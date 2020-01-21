SHERWOOD — Riley Mealer led the Apaches with 14 points and Kiersten Cline added 12 as Fairview scored a 55-39 win at home over Edon.
Mealer tallied eight of his points in the second half for the Apaches (11-4).
Riley Bloir pumped in 17 points for the Bombers (8-7).
EDON (39) – Radabaugh 2; Towers 2; Bignell 5; Bloir 17; Briner 3; Hickman 0; Kiess 4; Kaylor 2; Maier 0. Totals 14-10-39.
FAIRVIEW (55) – Zeedyk 6; King 4; Baker 3; Mavis 2 Smith 0; Rhodes 2; Cline 12; Marshall 8; O. Ricica 4; Mealer 14. Totals 21-9-55.
Three-point goals: Edon – Bignell. Fairview – Marshall 2, Baker, Cline.
Edon 6 9 9 15 – 39
Fairview 11 16 13 15 – 55
Reserves: Fairview, 36-24.
Kalida 55, Ayersville 28
KALIDA – Grace Klausing knocked down three shots from long distance to help Kalida beat visiting Ayersville, 55-28.
Klausing had 11 points to pace Kalida (8-7).
Kryshal Dales led Ayersville (5-10) with nine points.
AYERSVILLE (28) – Dales 9; Okuley 6; Addington 4; Dockery 4; Martin 2; Limbaugh 2; Dishop 1; Froelich 0; Mansfield 0; Retcher 0; Sheets 0; Vold 0. Totals 11-6-28.
KALIDA (55) – Klausing 11; Smith 8; Erhart 8; Maag 7; Rampe 6; Wurth 4; Recker 3; Unverferth 3; Hovest 2; Siebeneck 2; Vennekotter 1; Bockrath 0; Fortman 0; Schmitz 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 20-6-55.
Three-point goals: Kalida – Klausing 3, Erhart 2, Rampe 2, Maag, Recker. Rebounds: Ayersville 17 (Okuley 5), Kalida 19 (Klausing 5). Turnovers: Ayersville 19, Kalida 14.
Ayersville 9 2 8 9 – 28
Kalida 17 7 14 17 – 55
Reserves: Kalida, 29-20.
Fayette 60, Liberty Center 51
FAYETTE — Addisyn Bentley came up clutch from the charity stripe, draining 12 free throws in a 24-point night as Fayette took down visiting Liberty Center, 60-51.
Trista Fruchey added seven makes at the line and 19 points for the Eagles (10-5), which rallied from a 10-5 deficit after one quarter. Jensyn Robinson added 10.
Cassidy Chapa’s 19 points paced LC (7-8) while Samantha Graber tallied 12, including three longballs.
LIBERTY CENTER (51) – Chapa 19; Graber 12; Engler 7; Giesige 9; Hollenbaugh 3; Long 1. Totals 17-13-51.
FAYETTE (60) – Bentley 24; Figgins 2; Gaona 5; Robinson 10; Fruchey 19. Totals 19-19-60.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Graber 3, Engler. Fayette – Robinson 2, Gaona.
Liberty Center 5 17 10 19 — 51
Fayette 10 16 16 18 — 60
Columbus Grove 78, Ft. Jennings 47
FT. JENNINGS – Columbus Grove took a 55-16 lead at halftime and cruised to a 78-47 win over Ft. Jennings in Putnam County League action.
Kenzie King hit six shots from behind the arc to lead the Bulldogs with 18 points. Angel Schneider added 16, Abby Gladwell had 14 and Erin Downing added 10 for Columbus Grove (6-0, 14-3).
Kristen Luersman tallied 25 points for the Musketeers (1-4, 2-15).
COLUMBUS GROVE (78) – King 18; Schneider 16; Gladwell 14; Downing 10; Clement 8; Ridenour 7; Schroeder 3; Renner 2. Totals 28-9-78.
FT. JENNINGS (47) – Luersman 25; Wiegling 6; Foust 6; Fitzpatrick 4; Koester 2; R. Van Sossan 2; Dickman 2. Totals 20-7-47.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove – King 6, Gladwell 2, Clement 2, Downing, Ridenour, Schroeder. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 21, Ft. Jennings 19. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 12, Ft. Jennings 22.
Columbus Grove 27 28 13 10 — 78
Ft. Jennings 10 6 12 19 — 47
North Central 45, Cardinal Stritch 23
OREGON — North Central held Cardinal Stritch to 11 points in the second half, pulling away for a 45-23 triumph.
Madison Brown’s 12 tallies led the way for the victorious Eagles (6-10), which snapped a four-game losing skid.
Keera Garman netted eight points in the loss for Stritch (3-12).
NORTH CENTRAL (45) – Mad. Brown 12; Zimmerman 0; Balser 5; Hickman 2; Westfall 0; Bonney 6; Siebeneck 2; Elser 3; Fenicle 6; Hollstein 5; Burnett 2. Totals 17-5-43.
CARDINAL STRITCH (23) – Conroy 0; Nino 0; Garman 8; Turner 2; Yost 0; Castillo 0; Payeff 2; Fellman 5; Conley 0; Quiloya 0; Boraggina 6. Totals 9-5-23.
Three-point goals: North Central – Mad. Brown, Balser, Bonney, Elser. Turnovers: North Central 18, Cardinal Stritch 30.
North Central 6 12 9 16 — 45
Cardinal Stritch 6 6 8 3 — 23
