SHERWOOD — Fairview exploded in the first quarter, outscoring visiting Hicksville 26-5 in the period as part of a 71-38 Green Meadows Conference win over the Aces on Thursday.
Riley Mealer racked up 27 points and four rebounds in the win for the Apaches (15-5, 5-1 GMC) while Carrie Zeedyk (15 points) and Kiersten Cline (12) also hit double figures.
Kenzie Schroeder led the Aces (7-12, 2-4 GMC) with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks in the loss.
HICKSVILLE (38) — Slattery 5; Phillips 5; Schroeder 11; Villena 5; Smith 4; Bergman 4; Crall 0; Seitz 0; Eicher 2; Monroe 2. Totals 13-10-38.
FAIRVIEW (71) — Mealer 27; Baker 2; King 5; Cline 12; Ricica 4; Smith 0; Marshall 0; Mavis 4; C. Zeedyk 15; K. Zeedyk 2. Totals 23-20-71.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Slattery, Phillips. Fairview — Mealer 5. Rebounds: Hicksville 31 (Schroeder 10), Fairview 31 (C. Zeedyk, King 6). Turnovers: Hicksville 26, Fairview 11.
Hicksville 5 11 11 11 — 38
Fairview 26 21 12 12 — 71
Tinora 46, Edgerton 42
EDGERTON — Tristen Norden went for 15 points and pulled down 12 rebound to lead Tinora to a 46-42 GMC win at Edgerton.
Anna Franzer added 12 points and Kylee Okuley chipped in 11 for the Rams (3-17, 2-4).
Audrey Schroeder had 11 points for Edgerton (6-13, 2-4). Emma Siebenaler also had a double-double in the game, tallying 10 points and 10 rebounds.
TINORA (46) - Meyer 0; Norden 15; Frazer 12; Nagel 0; Okuley 11; Mueller 4; Harr 4. Totals 17-4-46.
EDGERTON (42) - Schroeder 11; Siebenaler 10; Leppelmeier 9; Picillo 3; Cape 3; F. Herman 3; A. Herman 2; Moreno 1. Totals 17-2-42.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Norden 3, Okuley 3, Frazer, Harr. Edgerton — Schroeder 3, Picillo, F. Herman. Turnovers: Tinora 16, Edgerton 11.
Tinora 13 18 8 7 — 46
Edgerton 12 6 13 11 — 42
Reserves: Tinora, 31-27.
Antwerp 49, Holgate 35
ANTWERP — Antwerp evened its season record at 10-10 with a 49-35 GMC victory over Holgate.
Karsyn Brumett hit five 3-pointers for a team-high 15 points for the Archers (3-3 GMC) while Tiera Gomez tallied 11 points with three longballs.
Raena Willett put up 22 points and five treys in the loss for Holgate (2-18, 1-5 GMC).
HOLGATE (35) – Boecker 0; Blaker 4; Izor 0; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 22; Schuller 2; Altman 3; Meyer 4; Clark 0. Totals 12-5-35.
ANTWERP (49) – Miller 0; Coppes 8; Recker 2; Reinhart 0; Schuette 0; DeVore 3; Gomez 11; Brumett 15; Brewer 2; Jewell 0; Oberlin 8. Totals 18-4-49.
Three-point goals:Holgate – R. Willett 5, Altman. Antwerp – Brumett 5, Gomez 3, DeVore. Turnovers: Holgate 14, Antwerp 13.
Holgate 7 4 16 8 — 35
Antwerp 9 10 21 9 — 49
Wauseon 51, Evergreen 35
METAMORA — With a loss by Delta, Wauseon took over the top spot in the NWOAL with Bryan with a 51-35 win at Evergreen.
Sydney Zirkle led the Indians (16-3, 5-1) with 24 points, with 18 coming in the second half.
Bekah Bowser led Evergreen (10-11, 2-4) with 17 points.
WAUSEON (51) - Barajas 0; Wendt 0; Pelok 3; Vasvery 0; Raabe 4; Rodriguez 0; Roush 0; Seiler 6; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 8; Zirkle 24; Meyer 6; Osley 0. Totals 20-10-51.
EVERGREEN (35) - Ni. Brand 3; VanOstrand 3; Na. Brand 0; Woodring 0; Bowser 17; Radel 0; Foster 0; Keifer 6; Lumbrezer 6. Totals 11-8-35.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Aeschliman. Evergreen — Bowser 3, Keifer 2.
Wauseon 9 12 18 12 — 51
Evergreen 12 11 4 8 — 35
Reserves: Wauseon, 38-30.
Archbold 33, Delta 32
DELTA — Archbold’s Karsyn Hostetler hit a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to lift the Bluestreaks past NWOAL co-leader Delta, 33-32.
Hostetler hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 12 points for the Bluestreaks, which moved to 11-7 (4-2 NWOAL).
Reagan Rouleau tallied 10 points to pace the Panthers (14-5, 4-2 NWOAL).
ARCHBOLD (33) — Rodriguez 0; Hostetler 12; Gensler 0; McQuade 3; Borojevich 9; Sauder 8; Garrow 0; Ziegler 1; Phillips 0; Rupp 0; Moyer 0. Totals 11-7-33.
DELTA (32) — Ford 0; Rouleau 10; Bra. Wymer 7; Ireland 0; Bro. Wymer 6; Green 7; Smith 0; Maurer 0; Cullen 2; Weber 0; Wolford 0. Totals 9-13-32.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Hostetler 4. Delta — Green. Rebounds: Archbold 27 (Sauder 9), Delta 26 (Green 9). Turnovers: Archbold 12, Delta 8.
Archbold 9 7 12 5 — 33
Delta 5 7 10 10 — 32
Reserves: Archbold, 30-12.
Swanton 47, L. Center 41
SWANTON — Swanton used a 12-2 advantage after the opening quarter to hold off Liberty Center, 47-41.
Aricka Lutz put in a game-high 23 points for Swanton (13-5, 3-3 NWOAL), while Averie Lutz added 12 points.
Sam Engler had 10 points for Liberty Center (9-11, 0-6 NWOAL).
LIBERTY CENTER (41) — Armey 6; Hollenbaugh 5; Mohler 3; Long 0; Orr 0; Chapa 8; Young 3; Graber 6; Engler 10. Totals 12-11-41.
SWANTON (47) — Truckor 3; Ar. Lutz 23; Pine 1; Nelson 4; Dohm 0; Av. Lutz 12; Waddell 2; Oakes 2. Totals 15-13-47.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Armey 2, Graber 2, Young, Engler. Swanton — Ar. Lutz 2, Av. Lutz, Truckor.
Liberty Center 2 13 7 19 — 41
Swanton 12 9 15 11 — 47
Stryker 40, Edon 37
EDON — Sage Woolace’s 15 points were enough to put Stryker over the edge in a 40-37 BBC win at Edon.
Courtney Stewart added 12 points for the Panthers (12-9, 7-4 BBC).
Claire Radabaugh netted 24 points for Edon (9-11, 7-4 BBC), which is now tied with Stryker for second place in the league, one game behind Montpelier.
STRYKER (40) — Grice 0; Myers 3; Cadwell 5; Stewart 12; Fulk 0; Blevins 5; Woolace 15; Cox 0. Totals 10-16-40.
EDON (37) — Radabaugh 24; Towers 0; Bignell 3; Bloir 3; Briner 0; Warner 0; Heinze 0; Kiess 4; Kaylor 3; Maier 0. Totals 12-10-37.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Stewart 2, Myers, Woolace. Edon — Radabaugh 2, Bignell.
Stryker 5 9 14 12 — 40
Edon 4 5 12 16 — 37
N. Central 33, Pettisville 21
PIONEER — North Central turned a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit win as the Eagles scored a 33-21 win over Pettisville in BBC action.
Kristen Hickman led eight players in the scoring column for the Eagles (8-13, 6-6) with nine points.
Jessica McWatters canned four treys for Pettisville (3-17, 3-8) and led all scorers with 14 points.
PETTISVILLE (21) - McWatters 14; Balser 0; Hartzler 1; Sauder 0; Grieser 0; Plank 0; King 2; Borden 4; Strauss 0; Minchella 0; Stuber 0. Totals 8-1-21.
NORTH CENTRAL (33) - Mad. Brown 4; Balser 7; Mak. Brown 2; Hickman 9; Westfall 0; Bonney 6; Siebeneck 1; Elser 0; Fenicle 2; Burnett 2; Meyers 0. Totals 13-6-33.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — McWatters 4. North Central — Balser. Rebounds: Pettisville 19, North Central 29. Turnovers: Pettisville 17, North Central 17.
Pettisville 3 9 6 3 — 21
North Central 9 4 10 10 — 33
