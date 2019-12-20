LIBERTY CENTER — Tinora’s rally in the fourth quarter came up short against Liberty Center as the Tigers downed the Rams 43-37 in girls hoops action on Thursday.
Cassidy Chapa netted 13 points for the victorious Tigers (5-3) while Sam Engler recorded 10.
Liv Mueller came up just short of a double-double, recording nine points and 10 rebounds for Tinora (1-7).
TINORA (37) — Mueller 9; Meyer 7; Henry 7; Frazer 6; Norden 3; Harr 3; Nagel 2.
LIBERTY CENTER (43) — Chapa 13; Engler 10; Graber 8; Young 8; Long 3; Hollenbaugh 1.
Tinora 9 8 8 12 — 37
Liberty Center 11 13 14 5 — 43
Reserves: Liberty Center, 37-14.
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Antwerp 51, Edon 42
Hicksville 54, Edgerton 44
Antwerp outscored Edon 40-17 in the second half to advance to the Route 49 Classic championship game tonight with a 51-42 triumph over the host Bombers.
Heather Oberlin netted 12 of her game-high 18 points in the second half for the winning Archers (4-2), which will take on Hicksville in the tourney title game at 8 p.m. tonight. Asti Coppes hit 10 free throws in a 16-point outing.
Paige Briner’s nine markers were tops for Edon (4-5), which will face Edgerton at 6 p.m. in the consolation game after the Bulldogs fell to Hicksville 54-44 in the other semifinal.
Ally Cape’s 26 points weren’t enough for the Bulldogs (1-6) as Hicksville rallied from a 17-8 first-period hole. Kenzie Schroeder netted 21 points to pace the Aces.
ANTWERP (51) - Coppes 16; M. Reinhart 0; Schulte 0; DeVore 2; Gomez 4; Brumett 9; Brewer 2; Oberlin 18. Totals 15-20-51.
EDON (42) — Radabaugh 8; Towers 2; Bignell 5; Bloir 8; Briner 9; Hickman 0; Warner 2; Kiess 6; Kaylor 0; Maier 2. Totals 18-4-42.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brumett, Edon — Radabaugh, Bignell. Turnovers: Antwerp 6, Edon 9.
Antwerp 6 5 21 19 — 51
Edon 19 6 7 10 — 42
Reserves: Edon, 25-19.
HICKSVILLE (54) - Slattery 8; Phillips 4; Schroeder 21; Villena 5; Smith 0; Bergman 4; Crall 10; Monroe 2. Totals 20-12-54.
EDGERTON (44) — Siebenaler 3; Picillo 4; Cape 26; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 2; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 0; F. Herman 0; Moreno 7. Totals 17-5-44.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Slattery 2. Edgerton - Cape 4, Moreno. Turnovers: Hicksville 13, Edgerton 18.
Hicksville 8 15 14 17 — 54
Edgerton 17 7 9 11 — 44
Wayne Trace 60, Fort Jennings 32
HAVILAND — Claire Sinn tallied 18 points to pace Wayne Trace to their fifth win in six games, routing Fort Jennings, 60-32.
Gracie Shepherd added 15 points and five rebounds for the Raiders (5-1), who were dominant on the boards to the tune of a 34-16 advantage.
Kristen Luersman put up 14 points for the 0-9 Musketeers.
FORT JENNINGS (32) — Koester 4; Foust 5; Dickman 0; Fitzpatrick 3; Luersman 14; Jacomet 2; Von Sossan 0; Wieging 4. Totals 13-34 6-8 32.
WAYNE TRACE (60) — C. Sinn 18; Katie Stoller 4; M. Sinn 6; Shepherd 15; Graham 0; Katr. Stoller 6; R. Stoller 7; Daeger 0; Moore 0; S. Sinn 2; Miller 0; Mead 2. Totals 26-57 6-8 60.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 0-5, Wayne Trace 2-13 (C. Sinn 2). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 34 (Katr. Stoller 10), Fort Jennings 16 (Koester 4). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 25, Wayne Trace 17.
Wayne Trace 24 11 18 7 — 60
Fort Jennings 6 10 6 10 — 32
Reserves: Fort Jennings, 28-22.
Archbold 59, Pettisville 24
PETTISVILLE — Archbold ripped off a 20-6 lead after the first period, taking down Pettisville, 59-24.
Harley Phillips canned five treys and tallied 17 points for the Bluestreaks (4-4) while Abi Borojevich and Addi Ziegler netted 13 and 10 markers, respectively.
Mikayla Graber netted nine points to lead the Blackbirds (2-6).
ARCHBOLD (59) — Rodriguez 2; Hostetler 3; Borojevich 13; Garrow 8; Sauder 6; Ziegler 10; Phillips 17. Totals 25-52 0-1 59.
PETTISVILLE (24) — McWatters 4; Hartzler 4; Graber 9; King 2; Borden 2. Totals 9-28 4-7 24.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Phillips 5, Borojevich 3, Hostetler. Pettisville — Graber. Rebounds: Archbold 24, Pettisville 20. Turnovers: Archbold 9, Pettisville 27.
Archbold 20 14 7 8 — 59
Pettisville 6 9 2 7 — 24
Reserves: Archbold, 29-13.
Wauseon 50, Stryker 15
WAUSEON – The Indians played solid defense the entire game, blanking the Panthers in the final stanza, in a 50-15 decision.
Marisa Seiler led a balanced Wauseon attack with 12 points. Sydney Zirkle adde11 for the Indians, who improved to 7-1.
Emilyanne Cox led Stryker (4-4) with six markers.
STRYKER (15) – Grice 0; Myers 0; Cadwell 0; Dangler 0; M. Blevins 0; Fulk 0; K. Blevins 4; Woolace 5; Cox 6; Wickerham 0; Ramon 0. Totals 6-1-15.
WAUSEON (50) – Barajas 2; Wendt 0; Smith 2; Pelok 2; Raabe 6; Rodriguez 0; Roush 2; Seiler 12; Hutchinson 2; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 9; Zirkle 11; Meyer 2; Osley 0. Totals 21-5-50.
Three-point goals: Stryker – Cox 2. Wauseon – Seiler 2, Aeschliman.
Stryker 5 5 5 0 – 15
Wauseon 13 13 18 6 – 50
Reserves: Wauseon, 37-9.
Napoleon 60, Anthony Wayne 19
WHITEHOUSE — Napoleon held its fourth Northern Lakes League opponent to less than 20 points as the unbeaten Ladycats rolled past Anthony Wayne, 60-19.
Caely Ressler scored 11 points in a balanced outing for the Wildcats (8-0, 6-0 NLL), which had nine players net points. Emily Bostelman added 10 tallies.
Sam Schofield’s seven points were tops for the Generals (3-4, 3-3 NLL).
NAPOLEON (60) - Rieger 5; Bostelman 10; Lankenau 3; S. Pedroza 7; Strock 8; E. Pedroza 5; Helberg 3; Ressler 11; Good 8.Totals 25-2-60.
ANTHONY WAYNE (19) - Womack 0; Crandall 0; Boyer 3; Rybicki 2; Crossley 0; Schofield 7; Ragan 0; Miller 1; Pfundt 0; Rybicki 0; Schnieder 2; Grabarczyk 4. Totals 7-5-19.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Bostelman 2, Rieger, Lankenau, S. Pedroza, E. Pedroza, Helberg, Ressler.
Napoleon 11 14 22 13 — 60
Ant. Wayne 2 8 5 4 — 19
Reserves: Anthony Wayne, 34-31.
Columbus Grove 52, Paulding 31
COLUMBUS GROVE — League-leading Columbus Grove got the better of Paulding in Northwest Conference action, downing the Panthers, 52-31.
Sharpshooter Kenzie King drained five treys and stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, eight boards, six steals and four assists for the Bulldogs (8-1, 3-0 NWC). Angel Schneider added 12 points.
Janae Pease, Chelsi Giesige and Audrey Giesige netted seven points apiece for the Panthers, which slipped to 7-2 (1-2 NWC).
PAULDING (31) — Parrett 3; Pease 7; Egnor 3; C. Giesige 7; A. Giesige 7; Estle 4. Totals 13-44 0-0 31.
COLUMBUS GROVE (52) - Schneider 12; Downing 7; King 22; Gladwell 5; Ridenour 6. Totals 22-52 2-6 52.
Three-point goals: Paulding 5-23 (Parrett, Pease, Egnor, C. Giesige, A. Giesige), Columbus Grove 6-17 (King 5, Gladwell). Rebounds: Paulding 23, Columbus Grove 32 (Downing 10). Turnovers: Paulding 11, Columbus Grove 7.
Paulding 5 7 14 5 — 31
Col. Grove 11 19 16 6 — 52
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 44-14.
Kalida 42, Delphos St. John’s 40
DELPHOS — Kalida earned its third win of the season, nipping Delphos St. John’s, 42-40.
Brooke Erhart’s 10 points were tops for the Wildcats (3-4) while Brooke Vennekotter and Brenna Smith each netted nine.
Paige Gaynier poured in 23 points for the Blue Jays (4-5).
KALIDA (42) - Erhart 10; Vennekotter 9; Smith 9; Rampe 5; Recker 3; Klausing 2; Maag 2; Siebeneck 2; Fortman 0. Totals 16-45 7-13 42.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (40) — Gaynier 23; Moenter 6; Koenig 3; Friemoth 3; Hensley 3; Will 2; Buettner 0; Wrasman 0. Totals 14-42 9-14 40.
Three-point goals: Kalida 3-17 (Erhart, Rampe, Recker), Delphos St. John’s 3-20 (Gaynier, Friemoth, Hensley). Rebounds: Kalida 27 (Klausing 12), Delphos St. John’s 24 (Koenig 9). Turnovers: Kalida 12, Delphos St. John’s 15.
Kalida 11 8 15 8 — 42
Delphos St. John’s 8 9 16 7 — 40
Reserves: Kalida, 39-14.
Ottoville 39, Ottoville 36 (OT)
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville outscored Coldwater 15-3 at the free throw line to nip Coldwater in overtime, 39-36. Ottoville ralled from a five-point deficit after three quarters to force the extra session.
Jocelyn Giese had 11 points and Nicole Knippen chipped in 10 points for Ottoville (6-2).
Annelise Harlamert tallied 11 points for Coldwater (3-4).
COLDWATER (36) — Leichty 9; Giere 2; Harlamert 11; Gilliland 4; May 6; Dues 0; Brunn 2; Siefring 2. Totals 15-3-36.
OTTOVILLE (39) — Geise 11; Thomas 6; Honigford 7; P. Wannamacher 0; Kramer 0; Knippen 10; Leis 0; Hoersten 5. Totals 10-15-39.
Three-point goals: Coldwater — May 2, Leichty. Ottoville — Geise, Honigford, Knippen.
Coldwater 10 11 8 5 2 — 36
Ottoville 6 5 13 10 5 — 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, St.Marys 42
OTTAWA – The Titans improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Western Buckeye League with a 57-42 win over St. Marys.
Kelsey Erford paced the undefeated Titans with 18 points. Erin Kaufman added 14 and Brianna Schimmoeller had 12 points.
Four players got in the scoring column for the Roughriders (3-4, 0-3). Carly Capwood led them with 15 points and Lauren Cisco added 14. The two combined to hit five of the seven treys the ‘Riders made in the game.
ST. MARYS (42) – Caywood 15; Dieringer 7; Cisco 14; Ruane 5.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (57) – Erford 18; Siefker 8; Schimmoeller 12; Warnecke 2; Kaufman 14; Glenn 3.
Three-point goals: St. Marys – Cisco 3, Capwood 2, Dieringer, Ruane. Ottawa-Glandorf – Siefker 2, Schimmoeller 2. Rebounds: St. Marys 8, Ottawa-Glandorf 22. Turnovers: St. Marys 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.
St. Marys 6 15 15 6 – 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 11 15 10 21 – 57
Reserves: St. Marys, 39-20.
