A new era begins Friday for the Defiance College men’s basketball program as Josh Gibson will become the 22nd Jacket hoops coach and begin his tenure in the 46th annual Purple & Gold Tournament to start the season.
For Gibson, the task comes in turning around a program that has fallen on hard times in recent years. The Murray, Ky. native and former head coach at Division II Urbana and NAIA Lourdes is charged with rebuilding after a COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season saw DC win one game in seven tries to mark the fifth consecutive losing season following three straight HCAC co-championship seasons from 2013-16.
“The program obviously has a rich history, they’ve been to NCAA Tournaments, they’ve got 30 conference titles,” said Gibson, who most recently served as an assistant coach for NAIA Indiana University-East. “It was a fit for my family and I, both personally and professionally. I’d been looking to get back into the head coaching profession and we didn’t want to move across the country with four kids so staying in this region was a big plus.”
Gibson was head coach at Urbana for one season before the university closed permanently in April 2020. Gibson guided Lourdes to the second-highest win total in program history in an 18-13 season in 2018-19 in his third stint as a head coach.
Prior to Lourdes, Gibson won 61 games in four seasons with NAIA Division II Brescia University in Kentucky, taking the program to the 2015 NAIA D-II Tournament.
Gibson took the helm for the Jackets in April 2021 following Scott Cutter’s resignation after six years leading the program (39-94).
“Even when you look at the last few years, you see they’re bringing in talented players,” said Gibson. “Anything can happen, whether it’s a bad mix of chemistry or whatever reason, but there’s been a struggle to retain ... a lack of continuity. You can’t fake experience, you can’t substitute it. There’s no magic in it, it’s hard work and creating an environment for student-athletes to take ownership in the program.”
Though six freshmen and eight total newcomers join the roster, some familiar faces to Jacket hoops fans remain from the 1-6 squad from 2020-21. Tyler Andrew (6-5, Sr., Indianapolis) is the lone player back that started all seven games after averaging 11.6 points, five rebounds and 1.6 assists per game and has been a double-digit scorer all three years of his Jacket career (12.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 54 3-pointers, 39.7 percent).
Senior Marell Jordan, a 6-2 guard from Chicago, was the lone HCAC preseason Player to Watch for the Purple and Gold after leading the conference in scoring (20.3 ppg) and steals (2.3 spg) in seven games en route to his second all-HCAC second team selection. Jordan enters 2021-22 just 242 points shy of becoming the 49th member of the 1,000-point scoring club at DC while Andrew is 259 points shy of joining as well.
“We definitely need that measure of experience from those guys,” noted Gibson. “The key is they’re still learning a lot of things and Id don’t think they saw a lot of leadership to model after because they missed that continuity. They’re the only two left from the team of their freshman year. They’re learning on the fly how to lead and they’re trying, they just haven’t been in that role.”
Behind those two, the experience returning drops off with the departure of scoring from guards Dan Luers (16.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 52.2 3-point percentage) and Jack Kolar (7.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 13 3-pointers) and forward Chase Glock (Stryker grad, 8.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg).
Junior guards Avonte Jones (18.6 mpg, 3.7 ppg, 1.4 apg) and Jabryis Heidelburg (12.8 mpg, 1.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.2 apg) return along with guards Jerome Johnson (5-11, Jr., 1.8 ppg), Grant Johnson (5-9, Jr.), Cameron Awls (6-0, So., 0.7 ppg) and forwards Easton Lewis (6-1, So.) and Andre Edwards (6-4, So., 0.5 ppg), none of whom averaged more than seven minutes of action.
Tasked with becoming new threads in the DC hoops tapestry are a group of six freshmen and a pair of transfers.
6-3 wing Landen Swanner, a freshman from Gas City, Ind., has the top resume of the newcomers after hitting 203 career 3-pointers and scoring 1,142 career points for Mississinewa High School, including 16.8 ppg and 44-percent range from long distance last year in the school’s first sectional title since 1954.
5-11 sophomore guard Dejsani Beamon enters the program after scoring 10.6 ppg for Mesabi Range Junior College in Minnesota in 2019-20.
Beamon will likely begin the season in the starting five for DC along with Jordan. Andrew will miss the first few games but Gibson expects him back in the next few weeks. The new DC mentor cited Swanner as a dynamic scorer and a shooter that could make an impact along with Jerome Johnson, freshman Oliver Wittenbaum (5-11, guard, Cincinnati Sycamore). Before Andrew’s return, Edwards will be tasked with playing time in the post, along with 6-6 freshman Jake Segulin (Painesville Riverside). Joining a rotation of Heidelberg and Jones is another freshman in Oak Hill (Ind.) product Clay McCorkle, a 6-2 wing.
“We do have freshman that have opportunities to be contributors,” said Gibson of potential newcomers that could make an impact on the Jackets’ season in 2021-22. “We’ve approached it as an open competition and though experience is invaluable, we told the guys that we’re rolling the ball out on Oct. 15 (first day of practice) and whoever goes and gets it, goes and gets it.
“Dejsani is a physical guy who’s a good leader, a great student and he handles his business. He’s a really strong ballhandler and a steadying presence for us. Landen Swanner’s a really dynamic scorer that can get to the rim and then also really shoot the basketball and obviously Marell, we’re counting on him a lot. He gets to the rim at will, he can shoot from outside and he’s really bought into what we’ve asked hi to do. Having shooters outside with guys like Desjani and Marell that can get to the rim, we think that can lead to some good opportunities for us.”
DC’s season will begin Friday in the Purple and Gold Tournament against Maranatha Baptist (Wis.) before facing Miami-Hamilton on Sunday at 3 p.m. to tip off the season. The Jackets will hit the road for the rest of November with trips to Carthage (Wis.), Kent State-Tuscarawas, Penn State-Shenango and an exhibition at Division I Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 23.
DC will open conference play at the Weaner Center vs. Manchester on Dec. 1, along with tilts at Franklin and at home against Hanover to round out the league slate in 2021. A trip to Division I newcomer Bellarmine in Louisville will also dot the slate, as will a rematch with Kent State-Tuscarawas and a trip to Oberlin. Games against rival Bluffton will be played on Jan. 5 in Defiance and in the regular season finale at Bluffton on Feb. 18.
“Typically my teams are really balanced on the offensive end, our main focus is on the quality of shot we take and the quality of shot we’re giving up,” said Gibson. “We never want to sacrifice the quality of our shot for a situation, and it lends itself to a balanced system that allows you to ride a hot hand without breaking what we do.
“Our schedule is not one that’s set to test us to the n-th degree like you might have for a veteran squad but a lot of the teams on there are better than people realize. The reality is, the grind of conference play is the vast majority of your schedule and that’s what it’s about. The real question is does your non-conference schedule prepare you for that.”
