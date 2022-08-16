All-time series record: 55-42-2 Napoleon.
Average margin of victory: 16.2 ppg (15.6 ppg in Defiance wins, 13.9 ppg in Napoleon wins).
Largest margin of victory: 42 points (48-6 Defiance, 2000); 40 points (46-6 Napoleon, 1978; 47-7 Defiance, 1993).
Closest margin of victory: one point (14-13 Defiance, 1920; 13-12 Defiance 1937; 7-6 Napoleon 1946; 21-20 Napoleon 1947; 14-13 Napoleon 1983; 10-9 Napoleon, 1988; 8-7 Napoleon 2007; 21-20 Defiance 2008).
• Defiance 7-0-1 before first Napoleon win (1929).
• Defiance 14-2-1 before first consecutive Napoleon wins (1940-41)
• Napoleon 22-6 vs. Defiance under Charles Buckenmeyer (1948-50, 1952-77)
• Defiance 10-4 vs. Napoleon in first 14 years under Jerry Buti (1990-2003, started 5-0).
Longest win streaks:
Defiance — seven (1916-25), five (1990-94), four (1930-34, 1936-39).
Napoleon — 15 (1965-80), five (1959-64), four (2004-07).
Head coaches’ first year record vs. rival:
Defiance — 10-15-1; Napoleon 4-15-1 (Jack Woodland 1951, Donald Morrison 1978, Hip Klotz 1980, Mike Burke 1989).
• Since 1955, Napoleon has had winning stretches of 25-3 (1955-80), 10-3 (2002-14) and 9-3 (2009-20).
Lowest combined scores: 0-0 tie (1944); 3-0 Napoleon (2002); 6-0 Defiance (1925, 1932, 1936); 7-0 Napoleon (1989) 7-0 Defiance (2021); 7-6 Napoleon (1946); 8-7 Napoleon (2007); 9-6 Napoleon (1979).
Highest combined scores: 49-43 Napoleon (2014), 57-28 Napoleon (2012); 51-27 Napoleon (1935); 41-27 Defiance (1992); 34-28 Napoleon (1967); 33-28 Napoleon (2013); 40-18 Napoleon (1968); 35-21 Defiance (2018).
Record on Thursday nights (DHS home games since 2009): Napoleon 4, Defiance 3.
Record in River Rock Rivalry games (since 2009): Napoleon 9, Defiance 4.
Record in rivalry in playoff qualifying years: Defiance 6-3, Napoleon 11-2.
Head coaching record in game (including years as assistant): Travis Cooper, Defiance 2-5 (1-0 as head coach); Tyler Swary, Napoleon 6-3 (0-0 as head coach).
• 2021 result of 7-0 Defiance win was first time the winning team scored less than 20 points since 2010 (18-7 Napoleon).
• Defiance has not won consecutive games vs. Napoleon since 2000-01.
• Defiance did not win at Napoleon’s Loose Field from 1960 until 1984 while the Bulldogs spoiled the first two games at Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium with wins in 1998 and 2000. Napoleon has a one-game home win streak vs. Defiance after a 35-21 DHS win in 2018 marked the first in a decade for the Bulldogs.
• Napoleon spoiled the first three games at Defiance’s Fred J. Brown Stadium (1975, 1977, 1979) since the Bulldogs’ current home was constructed in 1973. The Wildcats are 14-10 at the site but Defiance won the most recent meeting.
