The Defiance freshman boys basketball knocked off Western Buckeye League foe Van Wert 46-26 on Monday.

Isaac Schlatter carried the Bulldogs (5-0) with 13 points. Cayden Zachrich added 10 tallies for Defiance.

The Ayersville eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Fairview 33-25 for the Green Meadows Conference tournament championship.

Ally Schindler and Taylor Craft both had a game high 13 points apiece for the Lady Pilots (15-1). Taylor Waldron scored three tallies and Mabel McGuire and Kiersten Manon chipped in two markers to close out the scoring for Ayersville.

Kelly Crites scored a team high nine points in the loss for Fairview (15-2). Bethany Singer added six points and Haley Hammer and Alexis Taylor both totaled five markers apiece for the Lady Apaches.

Load comments