The Defiance freshmen boys basketball team defeated Patrick Henry 44-18 on Tuesday night.
David Jiminez carried the undefeated Bulldogs (6-0) with 16 points.
The Bryan eighth grade boys basketball squad suffered a 35-21 defeat to Patrick Henry in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League tournament to end the Golden Bears' season.
Noah Huard scored a team high nine points in the loss for Bryan, who finished the season at 9-7.
