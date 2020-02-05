The Defiance freshmen boys basketball team defeated Patrick Henry 44-18 on Tuesday night.

David Jiminez carried the undefeated Bulldogs (6-0) with 16 points.

The Bryan eighth grade boys basketball squad suffered a 35-21 defeat to Patrick Henry in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League tournament to end the Golden Bears' season.

Noah Huard scored a team high nine points in the loss for Bryan, who finished the season at 9-7.

