SHERWOOD — Wayne Trace outdistanced five-time defending Green Meadows Conference champion Tinora 196.5-164 to win the conference wrestling title Friday at Fairview.
The title is just the second all-time for the Raider matmen, pairing with Wayne Trace’s 2015 conference crown.
Wayne Trace put nine wrestlers in the championship matches. After starting with a pair of defaults and a tough loss, Jarrett Hornish picked up the first win for the Raiders when he scored a 9-1 major decision over Eli Reinhart of Antwerp at 126 pounds. Hunter Long made it two wins in a row for the Raiders when he decked Tyler Winzeler of Ayersville in 3:35.
Seth Meggison made it three champions for Wayne Trace after an exciting 14-11 decision over Drew Helmke of Tinora at 145 pounds. The Raiders added one more title when Eli Moore won in a 5:07 pinfall over Dalton Wolfrum in the 170 pound final.
Tinora picked up a pair of default wins in the championship matches from Vince Monnin (106) and Caiden Cramer (113).
Fairview placed third with 159 points. The Apaches had four champions crowned, as Kaden Blair won the 138 pound title with a 22-78 major decision over Graiden Troth of Wayne Trace. Zeplyn Bowers won in a 5:13 pin over Carson Lause of Ayersville for the 195 pound title, Wes Bany won 6-2 over Draven Bartley of Tinora at 220 pounds and Tyler Martin won by pinfall in 5:05 over Jacob Graham of Wayne Trace at 285 pounds.
Ayersville finished with three titles as Luke DeLano won in a 6-1 decision over Hunter Grunden of Tinora at 152 pounds, Owen Berner pinned Fairview’s Kyler Blair at 160 points and Abe DeLano won in under a minute against Edgerton’s Blake Flower at 182 pounds.
Edgerton’s Hayden Herman won the 120 pound title with a 10-8 decision over Gabe Sutton of Wayne Trace.
Green Meadows Conference Championships
At Fairview
Team scores
Wayne Trace 196.5, Tinora 164, Fairview 159, Ayersville 144, Edgerton 59, Antwerp 35.5, Hicksville 0.
First Place Matches
106 – Vince Monnin (T) default over Emma Lyons (WT); 113 – Caiden Cramer (T) default over Kacy Hornish (WT); 120 – Hayden Herman (E) p. Gabe Sutton (WT), 4:30; 126 – Jarrett Hornish (WT) md. Eli Reinhart (An), 9-1; 132 – Hunter Long (WT) p. Tyler Winezeler (Ay), 3:35; 138 – Kaden Blair (F) md. Graiden Troth (WT), 22-8; 145 – Seth Meggison (WT) dec. Drew Helmkke (T), 14-11; 152 – Luke DeLano (Ay) dec. Hunter Grunden (T), 6-1; 160 – Owen Berner (Ay) p. Kyler Blair (F), 3:14; 170 – Eli Moore (WT) p. Dalton Wolfrum (T), 5:07; 182 – Abe DeLano (Ay) p. Blake Flower (E), :57; 195 – Zeplyn Bowers (F) p. Carson Lause (Ay), 5:13; 220 – Wes Bany (F) dec. Draven Bartley (T), 6-2; 285 – Tyler Martin (F) p. Jacob Graham (WT), 5:05.
Third Place Matches
106 – Airees Davenport (F) wins by forfeit; 113 – Summer Krill (F) wins by forfeit; 120 – Kyan Ankney (T) dec. Summer Bates (F), 9-8; 126 – Michael Betz (F) p. Trevor Johnson (Ay), 4:19; 132 – Anden Ankney (T) p. Dylan Pettit (F), 1:21; 138 – Trayce Lengacher (An) p. Dominic Johnson (Ay), :44; 145 – Kasen Wellman (Ay) p. Alex Zijlstra (An), 2:09; 152 – Robby Bennett (F) dec. Maddox Treece (WT), 9-3; 160 – Owen Tong (T) dec. Sam Moore (WT), 8-4; 170 – Jordan Warner (E) md. Hunter Rue, 15-7; 182 – Cameron Urivez (T) dec. Bryce Krill (F), 8-7; 195 – Nathan Osborn (WT) p. Gavin Bowers (T), 4:58; 220 – Parker Sifuentes (Ay) p. Kaden Woolbright (WT), 2:47; 285 – Mathias Shepler (E) p. Zane Gaines (T), 1:32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.