WAUSEON — Wauseon earned 11 individual wins against Defiance as the powerhouse Indians earned a lopsided 66-6 win over the visiting Bulldogs on Friday.
Treven Rittenhouse picked up the lone victory for Defiance with a pin of Zaden Torres in 2:52 at 132. Collin Twigg (113), Larry Moreno (120), Lawson Grime (138), Benicio Torres (144), Connor Nagel (157) and Connor Twigg (165) picked up wins by pin for the Indians.
“I really liked the way our kids wrestled tonight. We were very aggressive in every position,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “We took a really thought loss at 132, but Zaden will use that as a learning tool going forward.”
At Wauseon
Wauseon 66, Defiance 6
106 — Zavian LaFountain (W) won by forfeit; 113 — Collin Twigg (W) pinned Mason Ducat, 1:47; 120 — Larry Moreno (W) pinned Gavino Martinez, 1:51; 126 — John Martinez (W) tech. fall Michael Walz, 15-0; 132 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Zaden Torres, 2:52; 138 — Lawson Grime (W) pinned Eddy Cantu, 2:00; 144 — Benicio Torres (W) pinned Brady Nolan, 0:41; 150 — Trenten Keesbury (W) def. Alex Francis 3-1 (sudden victory); 157 — Connor Nagel (W) pinned Noah Gomez, 0:16; 165 — Connor Twigg (W) pinned Gavin Miller, 1:54; 175 — Zaiden Kessler (W) def. Dom Tracy, 11-7; 190 — Justin Duncan (W) def. Alex Hoeffel, 7-4; 215 — Chance Snow (W) major dec. Ashton Rose, 14-4; 285 — John Flores (W) won by forfeit.
