OREGON — Following a long day of wrestling action, the area will have a pair of representatives battling for championships at the Maumee Bay Classic at Oregon Clay High School with one day complete of action on Friday.
In all, nine wrestlers reached the championship-bracket semifinals on the day, but only Wauseon’s Collin Twigg (126) and Archbold’s Brodie Dominique (144) advanced in tough matchups.
Ayersville’s Abe Delano (190) and Tinora’s Javen Gaines (285) nearly earned the right to battle for titles but fell in matchups against
The Indians are assured of a solid finish in the team standings after sending three wrestlers to the championship semifinals in Twigg, Kale Waxler (157) and senior Larry Moreno (120) while Zavian LaFountain, Zaden Torres and Zaidan Kessler were downed in the quarterfinals, including Torres’ loss to defending D-I 120-pound champion Jaxon Joy of Wadsworth at 132.
Dalton Wolfrum of Tinora ousted Kessler 6-5 in the 165-pound quarterfinals to move closer to clinching a top-four finish but ultimately was defeated in a tough semifinal draw against defending D-I state champion and nationally-ranked powerhouse Joey Blaze of Perrysburg, 27-12.
Twigg earned an 11-0 win over Cincinnati Anderson’s Marshall Morency at 126 while Dominique won by major decision against Andrew Huck of Bidwell River Valley, 18-5. Dominique’s teammate Wyat Ripke nearly joined the fray at 215 after tying the match with Wadsworth’s Maverick Blackburn with 11 seconds left before surrendering a single point five seconds later to fall 4-3.
A bevy of local wrestlers are still alive in consolation action, including quarterfinal victims Owen Berner of Ayersville (175) and Jeff Camp of Patrick Henry (138) awaiting multiple rounds of one-loss grapplers. Berner came a hair shy of the semis at 175, falling to Oak Harbor’s Hayden Buhro 3-2 while Camp fell to Toledo Whitmer’s Jeremy Ginter, a D-I state runner-up at 132 last year.
Maumee Bay Classic
At Oregon Clay
First Round
113 — Collin Eckman (Firelands) def. Joseph Lugabihl (Wauseon), 8-5; 120 — Larry Moreno (Wau) pinned James Sander (Oak Harbor), 1:21; 126 — Austin McKee (Buckeye) pinned Devon Luellen (Tinora), 0:54; 132 — Anden Ankney (Tin) pinned Jesse Badiu (Buck), 4:51; 138 — Jeff Camp (PH) def. Nathan Westinghouse (Olentangy Orange), 17-10; 144 — Brodie Dominique (Archbold) pinned Jacob McDonald (Oak Harbor), 2:41; 150 — Connor Holm (Elyria) pinned Brennen Long (Wau), 1:25; 165 — Zaidan Kessler (Wau) pinned Kayden Packard (Mount Vernon), 1:46; 175 — Hayden Dickman (Arch) pinned Bret Sowders (Oak Hills), 1:34; Matthew Kowalski (Springboro) def. Grady Gustwiller (Tin), 7-2; 285 — Blake Grime (Arch) def. Kyle Daniel (Warren Woods-Tower, Mich.), 9-5.
Second Round
106 — Zavian LaFountain (Wau) pinned Brendon Huebner (Sylvania Northview), 3:22; Blake Frantz (Wadsworth) major dec. Mason Miller (Arch), 10-2; 120 — Moreno (Wau) pinned Mason Tan (Massilon Jackson), 0:57; 126 — Collin Twigg (Wau) tech. fall Josh Bonny (Lebanon), 15-0; 132 — Zaden Torres (Wau) pinned Julien Cox (Oak), 0:59; Rylan Firebaugh (MV) def. Ankney (Tin), 4-2 (sudden victory); 138 — Camp (PH) pinned Noah Mammone (CVCA), 0:42; Antonio Torres (Wau) tech. fall Colton Mchale (Leb), 15-0; Gabe Chapa (Arch) def. Danny Beckett (Buck), 10-4; 144 — Dominique (Arch) pinned Josiah Coakley (Johnstown Northridge), 1:14; Manny Gante (Wau) def. CJ Moulin (MJ), 6-4 (sudden victory); 157 — Kasen Wellman (Aye) pinned Augustus Bochenek (Olentangy Orange), 0:46; Kale Waxler (Wau) pinned Vaughn Zimmerman (Tiffin Columbian), 1:51; Aiden Helmke (Tin) pinned Isaiah Reeder (Lake), 1:12; 165 — Dalton Wolfrum (Tin) pinned Jackson Schultz (AW), 3:02; Luke Bostelman (PH) pinned Drake Wiggins (Solon), 2:33; Kessler (Wau) major dec. Malachi Howell (Vermilion), 14-5; 175 — Dickman (Arch) def. Caleb Heilman (Loveland), 2-1; Owen Berner (Aye) pinned Micah Bricker (Louisville), 3:54; Chance Snow (Wau) pinned Dayne Howey (Fremont Ross), 4:28; 190 — Kyle Snyder (CVCA) pinned Gavin Bowers (Tin), 1:39; Abe Delano (Aye) pinned Tyler Feltner (Leb), 2:53; Austin Kovar (Wau) pinned Rhein Hottinger (FR), 2:40; Dylan Aeschliman (Arch) pinned Gavin Hamilton (Lou), 1:34; 215 — Justin Duncan (Wau) pinned Seth Nerone (CVCA), 1:53; Wyat Ripke (Arch) major dec. Brycen Dunlap (Monroeville), 1-0; 285 — Javen Gaines (Tin) pinned Donovan Yeager (Oregon Clay), 3:34; Grime pinned Aiden Stringer (Kettering Fairmont), 0:44.
Third Round
106 — LaFountain (Wau) pinned Taegan Gilmore (Medina), 3:16; 120 — Moreno (Wau) tech. fall Bryce Harris (KF), 19-2; 126 — Twigg (Wau) tech. fall Phillip Hash (Bidwell River Valley), 15-0; 132 — Z. Torres (Wau) pinned Idreas Cambell (Sandusky), 3:27; 138 — Camp (PH) pinned Rocco D’amico (Sand), 5:36; Owen Miller (OH) pinned A. Torres (Wau), 1:34; Hudson Goebel (Find) def. Chapa (Arch), 7-3; 144 — Dominique (Arch) pinned Austin Ganues (Clay), 2:30; 157 — Waxler (Waus) def. Brencyn Evans (Mon), 5-2; Zak Knapp (Brighton, Mich.) def. Wellman (Aye), 3-0; Jake Wood (Perry) def. Helmke (Tin), injury default; 165 — Wolfrum (Tin) major dec. Brycen Alley (Leb), 16-5; Kessler (Wau) pinned Bostelman (PH), 0:30; 175 — Blaine Chrisman (Med) major dec. Dickman (Arch), 12-4; Berner (Aye) pinned Reilly Laird (Port Clinton), 0:23; Colton Powers (Marysville) pinned Snow (Waus), 3:00; 190 — Delano (Aye) pinned Jacob Slack (OO), 0:50; Wyatt Ferguson (Oak) pinned Kovar (Wau), 0:50; Coen Grimm (Wad) def. Aeschliman (Arch), 8-7; 215 — Ripke (Arch) pinned Kam Ramos (Central Crossing), 3:43; 285 — Gaines (Tin) pinned Richard Thornton (Spring), 7:14; Alex Griffith (Galion) pinned Grime (Arch), 1:39.
Quarterfinals
106 — Ayden Dodd (Perry) def. LaFountain (Wau), 9-3; 120 — Moreno (Wau) pinned Dominic Gumtow (Wad), 3:39; 126 — Twigg (Wau) major dec. Roman Parobek (Ashland), 11-0; 132 — Jaxon Joy (Wad) tech. fall Z. Torres (Wau), 22-7; 138 — Jeremy Ginter (Toledo Whitmer) tech. fall Camp (PH), 19-3; 144 — Dominique (Arch) pinned Addison Trisket (Mansfield Madison), 0:46; 157 — Waxler (Waus) def. Knapp (Bright), 6-3; 165 — Wolfrum (Tin) def. Kessler (Wau), 6-5; 175 — Hayden Buhro (OH) def. Berner (Aye), 3-2; 190 — Delano (Aye) def. Brady Seger (Mary), 8-2; 215 — Maverick Blackburn (Wad) def. Ripke (Arch), 4-3; 285 — Gaines (Tin) def. Connor Garren (OO), 3-1.
Semifinals
120 — Max Hermes (ME) pinned Moreno (Waus), 1:47; 126 — Twigg (Wau) major dec. Marshall Morency (Cin. Anderson), 11-0; 144 — Dominique (Arch) major dec. Andrew Huck (BRV), 18-5; 157 — Wood (Perry) major dec. Waxler (Wau), 11-3; 165 — Joey Blaze (Perry) tech. fall Wolfrum (Tin), 27-12; 190 — Ferguson (Oak) def. Delano (Aye), 10-4; 285 — Todd Allen (Buck) def. Javen Gaines, 5-0.
