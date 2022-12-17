Day one of the Frickers Duals started at Defiance College on Friday and it saw eight area schools compete amongst a field of 22 schools.
Wauseon was the most victorious as a team on the day as they wrestled in five matches, winning four of them over Oregon Clay, Sylvania Southview, Marion Pleasant and Ashland. Their only loss of the day was to Romeo (Mich.). Zaidan Kessler won five matches on the day at the 165 weight class for the Indians.
Napoleon and Archbold also each had good showings as they were able to come away with three dual wins on the day. The Wildcats defeated Ashland, Anthony Wayne and Fairview and saw Roman Cordoba and Henry Eggers each win four matches. Archbold defeated Detroit Central Catholic via forfeit, Logan Elm and Richmond’s (Mich.) B team. State-runner up from a season ago Brodie Dominique was dominant winning all four of his matches via pin, Blake Grime did the same in three matches.
Defiance was 0-2 on Friday with losses to Miami Trace and Marion Pleasant. Ayersville was 0-1 with a loss to Fairview. The Apaches went 2-3 with wins over Ayersville and the Richmond (Mich.) B team. Liberty Center went 1-34 with a win over the Richmond (Mich.) B Team. Evergreen went 1-3 with a win over Fairview.
Fricker’s Duals
At Smart Center, Defiance College
Round 1
Archbold 72, Detroit Catholic Central 0; Napoleon 57, Ashland 19; Evergreen 48, Fairview 36; Anthony Wayne 52, Liberty Center 24; Wauseon 51, Oregon Clay 19.
Round 2
Ashland 42, Evergreen 40; Archbold 54, Logan Elm 24; Hudson (Mich.) 58, Liberty Center 12; Fairview 57, Richmond B (Mich.) 18; Wauseon 68, Sylvania Southview 12.
Round 3
Ashland 41, Liberty Center 39; Fairview 45, Ayersville 30; Napoleon 45, Anthony Wayne 16; Hudson (Mich.) 54, Archbold 24; Wauseon 42, Pleasant 33
Round 4
Wauseon 58, Ashland 37; Miami Trace 56, Defiance 17; Detroit Central Catholic 67, Liberty Center 6; Anthony Wayne 48, Evergreen 24; Logan Elm 44, Fairview 30; Hudson (Mich.) 37, Napoleon 18; Archbold 60, Richmond (Mich.) B 18
Round 5
Pleasant 66, Defiance 16; Napoleon 78, Fairview 6; Hudson (Mich.) 43, Napoleon 31; Liberty Center 66, Richmond (Mich.) B 12; Romeo (Mich.) 40, Wauseon 21
Findlay Girls Invitational
First Round
100 — Bella Graziani (Tinora) pinned Lorelai Megery (Mentor), 0:28; 105 — Bella Bocenagra (Liberty-Benton) pinned Ava Steffel (T), 0:24; 115 — Makaya Crisenbery (Montpelier) advanced (bye); Ava Anderson (Homewood, Ill.) pinned Morgan Diaz (T), 0:29; 120 — Jacee Altaffer (Mont) advanced (bye); Alyssa Johnson (Napoleon) pinned Katie Strobel (Port Clinton), 5:50; 130 — Makenna Helmke (T) advanced (bye); Sara Ortega (Toppenish, Wa.) pinned Evanie Shank (N), 2:57; 135 — Carmela Castaneda (T) advanced (bye); 170 — Tia Leahy (N) advanced (bye).
Second Round
115 — Crisenbery def. Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley), 11-5; 120 — Altaffer pinned Ryleigh Mercer (Springfield), 0:47; Johnson pinned Isabella Work (Avon Lake), 1:43; 130 — Helmke pinned Emily Manor (Jay County, Ind.), 2:36; 135 — Castenada pinned Katie Palmer (Marysville), 3:45; Mallory Winner (JC) pinned Leahy, 0:57.
