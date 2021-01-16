Defiance hosted a pair of Green Meadows Conference squads at “The Dawg Pound” on Friday, splitting matches with Edgerton and Wayne Trace in area wrestling action.
The Bulldogs nabbed a 48-30 win over Edgerton and fell to Wayne Trace, 52-29.
Alex Hoeffel picked up a pair of wins at 182 via pinfall on the day for Defiance, which will return to action on Tuesday with a home match against Columbus Grove.
At Defiance
Defiance 48, Edgerton 30
106 — Nathan Herod (D) won by forfeit; 113 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 120 — Hayden Herman (E) pinned Gavino Martinez , 4:40; 126 — Jordon Hohler (E) won by forfeit; 132 — Carmela Castaneda (D) pinned Raymond Barlow, 1:48; 138 — Double forfeit; 145 — Alex Francis (D) pinned Shaun Murphy, 3:12; 152 — Dominic Tracy (D) won by forfeit; 160 — Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 170 — Luke Walz (D) won by forfeit; 182 — Alex Hoeffel (D) pinned Blake Flower, 1:51; 195 — Elijah Martin (E) won by forfeit; 220 — Justin Huffman (E) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:34; 285 — Mathias Shepler (E) won by forfeit.
Wayne Trace 52, Defiance 29
106 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Conner Blankenship, 2:53; 113 — Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 120 — Jackson Fortman (D) won by forfeit; 126 — Gabe Sutton (WT) pinned Viktor Jurcevich, 3:59; 132 — Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 1:28; 138 — Hunter Long (WT) won by forfeit; 145 — Seth Meggison (WT) major dec. Alex Francis, 15-1; 152 — Dominic Tracy (D) tech. fall Samuel Moore, 17-2; 160 — Eli Moore (WT) pinned Reece Frederick, 1:47; 170 — Elliot Boroff (WT) pinned Luke Walz, 0:19; 182 — Alex Hoeffel (D) pinned Nathan Osborn, 0:32; 195 — Wayne Trace won by forfeit; 220 — Kaden Woolbright (WT) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:56; 285 — Jacob Graham (WT) won by forfeit.
At Archbold
Elmwood 52, Archbold 17
106 — Colin Campbell (E) dec. Mason Miller, 8-6; 113 — Grady Nekoranec (E) major dec. Logen Bowerman, 22-8; 120 — Jordan Rodriguez (A) pinned Joshua Carpenter, 3:10; 126 — Thomas Tyson (E) pinned Wyatt Ritta, 3:29; 132 — Wyatt Ziegler (E) pinned Brennan Garrow, 2:49; 138 — Brodie Dominique (A) tech. fall Jesse Wise, 15-0; 145 — Frank Blair (E) dec. Rusty Short, 10-3; 152 — Cannon Endicott (E) dec. Andrew Francis, 9-6; 160 — Gunner Endicott (E) pinned Lance Bauer, 1:13; 170 — Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Adam Mohre, 1:07; 182 — Zach Endicott (E) pinned Jose Luna, 2:48; 195 — Konner Logston (E) won by forfeit; 220 — Zane Hagemeyer (E) dec. Hayden Dickman, 9-6; 285 — Kaleb Loera (E) pinned Spencer Simon, 2:00.
