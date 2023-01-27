SANDUSKY — Archbold picked up wins in all four of its pool-round matches on day one of the Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic D3 Duals on Friday.
The Bluestreaks defeated Mohawk, Norwayne-Tiffin Calvert, West Salem Northwestern and Milan Edison in Pool A action in Sandusky on Friday. Meanwhile, NWOAL compatriots Evergreen and Patrick Henry also competed in Pool A with Evergreen tallying a 3-1 record, including a 47-9 win over PH.
In Pool B, Tinora was 3-1 in its four matches, defeating Norwalk St. Paul-St. Mary, Carey and Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic while suffering a 56-15 dual defeat to rival Ayersville. The Pilots were also 3-1, their only loss coming by a 52-28 margin to Tinora.
At the Marion Pleasant Sally George Invitational, Liberty Center qualified five wrestlers to the championship semifinals on Saturday following multiple winning efforts on Friday.
Braedyn Tammarine (106), Drew Matthews (120), Xander Myers (175), Logan Sifuentes (215) and Owen Box (285) all advanced to the championship semifinals as 11 of the 12 match wins from the qualifying wrestlers came by pin, including three pins from Matthews.
Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic D3 Duals
Pool A
Round 1: Archbold 59, Mohawk 15; Evergreen 47, Patrick Henry 9; Tuscarawas Valley 40, Milan Edison 33; West Salem Northwestern 42, Norwayne-Calvert 36
Round 2: Archbold 64, Norwayne-Calvert 18; Mohawk 42, Edison 35; Sandy Valley 42, Patrick Henry 30; Evergreen 35, Tuscarawas Valley 18.
Round 3: Edison 47, Norwayne-Calvert 36; Archbold 75, Northwestern 6; Mohawk 43, Evergreen 19.
Round 4: Evergreen 39, Norwayne-Calvert 36; Tuscarawas Valley 51, Patrick Henry 11; Mohawk 45, Sandy Valley 36; Edison 54, Northwestern 29.
Round 5: Archbold 62, Edison 16; Mohawk 54, Patrick Henry 15; Evergreen 57, Northwestern 24; Norwayne-Calvert 42, Sandy Valley 27.
Pool B
Round 1: Tinora 66, Norwalk St. Paul-St. Mary 11; Genoa 46, Monroeville 29; Brookville 72, Hopewell-Loudon 17; Carey 54, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 24.
Round 2: Ayersville 60, Fremont SJCC 12; Tinora 63, Carey 8; Genoa 72, Norwalk St. Paul-St. Mary 12; Monroeville 66, Hopewell-Loudon 6.
Round 3: Ayersville 56, Tinora 15; Hopewell-Loudon 30, Norwalk St. Paul-St. Mary 24; Monroeville 46, Brookville 27; Genoa 58, Carey 18.
Round 4: Tinora 64, Fremont SJCC 9; Genoa 52, Ayersville 28; Brookville 72, Norwalk St. Paul-St. Mary 7; Carey 48, Hopewell-Loudon 18.
Round 5: Ayersville 36, Hopewell-Loudon 24; Brookville 52, Carey 27; Genoa 72, Fremont SJCC 12; Monroeville 54, Norwalk St. Paul-St. Mary 24.
Sally George Invitational
At Marion Pleasant
Liberty Center Results
First Round
120 — Drew Matthews (LC) pinned Aaron McDaniel (Marion Harding), 1:22; 144 — Wesley Entler (Logan Elm) def. Deagan Schwaigger (LC), 6-0
Second Round
106 — Braedyn Tammarine (LC) pinned Aiden Cervantes (Marion Elgin), 0:51; 113 — Antony Hoty (Westfall) def. Jack Zeiter (LC), 6-0; 120 — Matthews pinned Harrison Brien (Kenton), 1:49; 126 — David Backus (MH) major dec. Landon Massie (LC), 14-3; 132 — Jaden Griffith (Marion Pleasant) major dec. Eli Borstelman (LC), 16-4; 138 — Jackson Bartels (LC) pinned Colton Long (ME), 3:16; 150 — Colton Szczepanski (LC) pinned Claytin Massie (London), 5:35; 157 — Kaden Bergstedt (LC) pinned Jared Manns (K), 3:01; 165 — Ashton Clark (Galion Northmor) pinned Tanner Kline (LC), 1:19; 175 — Xander Myers (LC) pinned Bryce Perkins (LE), 3:53; 190 — Clayton Seel (LC) def. Ayden Blue (Circleville), 10-3; 215 — Logan Sifuentes (LC) pinned Luke Waldo (ME), 3:19; 285 — Owen Box (LC) pinned Luke Flinchbaugh (MP), 0:36.
Quarterfinals
106 — Tammarine pinned Ayden O’Dell (MP), 3:30; 120 — Matthews pinned Demaji Powell (Whitehall-Yearling), 3:04; 138 — Aspen Cameron (Jonathan Alder) pinned Bartels, 1:12; 150 — Kaiden Luikart (ME) pinned Szczepanski, 3:27; 157 — Brandon Mulvaine (MP) pinned Bergstedt, 2:38; 175 — Myers pinned Bobby Kapala (Columbus Bishop Ready), 1:34; 215 — Sifuentes def. Chase Payne (London) by default; 285 — Box pinned Braedon Buxton (Mechanicsburg), 1:32.
