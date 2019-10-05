CONTINENTAL — Miller City swept Continental in three sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18.

Kennedy Hiltner led the Pirates with nine kills and 17 digs while Tygre Troyer had seven kills and nine digs.

At Continental

Miller City (18-2, 4-0 PCL) — Abi Lammers 10 kills, 22 digs; Adrienne Kuhlman 25 assists; Cayla Troyer 26 digs, 3 aces; Kate Kuhlman 5 kills; Abi Teders 6 kills.

Continental (5-12, 0-4 PCL) — Kennedy Hiltner 9 kills, 17 digs; Tygre Troyer 7 kills, 9 digs; Mackenzie Ryle 13 digs, 19 assists; Madelyn Potts 3 kills, 23 digs; Kerri Prowant 12 digs; Catelyn Etter 4 kills.

Reserves: Miller City won.

