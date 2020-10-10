MILLER CITY – Miller City stayed perfect in PCL play as the Wildcats downed invading Continental 25-11, 25-134, 25-145 in volleyball action on Friday.
Abi Lammers led the Wildcats at the net with 12 kills.
At Miller City
Miller City d. Continental 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Continental (6-14, 0-5 PCL) - no statistics.
Miller City (15-2, 5-0 PCL) – Abi Teders 9 kills, 3 aces; Abi Lammers 12 kills, 17 digs; Adrienne Kuhlman 26 digs; Tori Wenzinger 10 digs; Kiana Gable 8 digs.
Reserves: Miller City 25-11, 25-11.
