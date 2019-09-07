ANTWERP — Miller City rolled to a three-set victory over Pettisville on Friday night.
The Wildcats defeated the Blackbirds, 25-12, 25-21, 26-6.
Danielle King led Pettisville with 10 digs and seven kills while Xavia Borden added six digs and three kills.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Pettisville, 25-12, 25-21, 25-6
Pettisville (4-3) — Paris Coopshaw 3 digs; Mikayla Graber 3 digs; Xavia Borden 6 digs, 3 kills; Danielle King 10 digs, 7 kills; Ryeana Klopfenstein 3 digs; Anneli Shaw 6 digs.
Miller City (4-1) — No statistics.
Reserves: Miller City won.
