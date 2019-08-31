OTTOVILLE — Kalida outlasted Ottoville in a five set victory, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 to start their Putnam County League slate out in winning fashion.

Tara Heitmeyer led the Big Green with nine kills and five blocks.

At Ottoville

Kalida def. Ottoville, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13

Kalida (1-2, 1-0 PCL) — No statistics.

Ottoville (1-5, 0-1 PCL) — Tara Heitmeyer 9 kills, 5 blocks; Kylee Hoersten 32 assists; Elise Kramer 8 kills, 5 digs; Taylor Beining 7 kills, 6 blocks; Rachel Kemper 16 digs; Alayna Leis 18 digs; Sydney Brinkman 4 blocks, 23 digs.

Reserves: Ottoville, 25-23, 25-19.

