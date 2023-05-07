ANTWERP — The Wayne Trace girls were just able to edge out Bryan on Friday at the Antwerp Invitational with the Raiders scoring a 141 to the Golden Bears’ 136.5. Churbusco took the boys meet in a landslide victory.
Sydnee Sinn again starred for the Raiders, taking the 100, 400 and 800 meter races while setting a meet record in both the 400 and 800 meters. She was also a part of the 1600 relay team alongside Caroline and Careen Winans as well as Kiara Bahena which took first place. Gracie Shepherd won the high jump.
Bryan saw dominance in the distance races for both the girls and boys meets as Xander Fackler and Kate Thormeier each won the 1600 and 3200 meter races, with both setting meet records in both events. Meanwhile, the girls 3200 relay team of Marah Smith, Montessa Volmar, Nicolette Stickney and Ava Zimmerman set a meet record with their win while Jolana Schenkel set a meet record in the 200 meters. Rylan Garza won the 100 meters on the boys side for the Golden Bears as well.
Fairview saw just one win on the day with the boys 3200 relay team of Braylin Snyder, Kyle Rabe, Jon Huffman and Carson Sims taking the win. The Paulding boys saw wins from Jack Woods in the shot put and from Caleb Larson in the high jump.
Finally, Madison Ogden took first place for Edon in the girls shot put.
Boys meet
Churubusco 202.5, Bryan 107, Wayne Trace 96, Antwerp 48, Paulding 44, Delphos Jefferson 40, Swanton 38, Edon 37.5, Fairview 36.
Field Events
Discus - 1. Hulsenbeck (Ch), 148-08; Foltz (WT), Hurley (Ch). Shot put - 1. Woods (P), 51-10.5; Hurley (Ch), Hulsenbeck (Ch). High jump - 1. Larson (P), 5-08; Myers (WT), Kurtz (E). Pole vault - 1. Smith (Ch), 13-00; Blake (Ch), Sinn (WT). Long jump - 1. Bianski (Ch), 19-05; Wiemken (S), McKeever (A).
Running events
3200 relay - 1. Fairview (Snyder, Rabe, Huffman, Sims), 8:56.69; Churubusco, Wayne Trace. 110 hurdles - 1. Bianski (Ch), 16.12; Rinker (Ch), Stoller (WT). 100 meters - 1. Garza (B), 11.22; Hoersten (DJ), Smith (Ch). 800 relay - 1. Churubusco (Buroff, Anecelli, Lawrence, Smith), 1:36.72; Wayne Trace, Bryan. 1600 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 4:30.41; Neireiter (Ch), Rabe (F). 400 relay - 1. Delphos Jefferson (Grothuas, Hoersten, Teman, Reynolds), 44.66; Churubusco, Swanton. 400 meters - 1. Buroff (Ch), 48.00; Devlin (B), Teman (DJ). 300 hurdles - 1. Bianski (Ch), 41.9; Rinker (Ch), Dickman (E). 800 meters - 1. Neireiter (Ch), 2:01.9; Palmer (Ch), Rabe (F). 200 meters - 1. Buroff (Ch), 21.97; Garza (B), Devlin (B). 3200 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 9:45.11; Johnson (A), Smith (Ch). 1600 relay - 1. Churubusco (Palmer, Neireiter, Fleetwood, Buroff), 3.28.46; Wayne Trace, Edon.
Girls meet
Wayne Trace 141, Bryan 136.5, Churubusco 130, Swanton 69.5, Fairview 56, Delphos Jefferson 49, Antwerp 40, Edon 28.
Field events
Discus - 1. Hamman (Ch), 106-06; Floyd (S), Ogden (E). Shot put - 1. Ogden (E), 33-04; Floyd (S), Hamman (Ch). High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-04; Arend (F), Grothaus (B). Pole vault - 1. Stephens (Ch), 9-06; McGuire (F), Smith (S). Long jump - 1. Bianski (Ch), 16-06.5; Fireovid (B), Moore (WT). Shot put wheelchair - 1. Hoersten (DJ), 11-00.
Running events
3200 relay - 1. Bryan (Smith, Vollmar, Stickney, Zimmerman), 10:08.37; Wayne Trace, Churubusco. 100 hurdles - 1. Lindeman (DJ), 15.02; Ebay (Ch), Kauffman (F). 100 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 12.42; Schenkel (B), Lindeman (DJ). 800 relay - 1. Churubusco (Boersema, Bianski, Ebay, Wiggs), 1:50.56; Wayne Trace, Swanton. 1600 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 5:26.96; Bahena (WT), Moore (WT). 400 relay - 1. Delphos Jefferson (Lindeman, Burris, Teman, Kimmett), 52.56; Bryan, Swanton. 400 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 56.37; Boersema (Ch), Winans (WT). 300 hurdles - 1. Lindeman (DJ), 46.28; Eby (Ch), Shepherd (WT). 800 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 2:22.28; Bahena (WT), Smith (B). 200 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 26.24; Kimmett (DJ), Bianski (Ch). 3200 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 11:58.93; Stickney (B), Elkins (WT). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Carolina Winans, Bahena, Careen Winans, Sinn), 4:11.03; Churubusco, Fairview.
At Elmwood
BLOOMDALE — The Wauseon girls edged out Van Buren by one point on Friday to take the John Ramsey Royal Invite at Elmwood High School while the boys suffered the opposite fate as the Black Knights edged the Indian boys by one point.
The Wauseon girls dominated the long distance races with Ella Rhoades winning the 800 meters and Grace Rhoades winning the 3200 meters while both were a part of the 3200 relay team alongside Emilie Wasnich and Natalie Kuntz that took first place. Tegan Rupp won the gold in the pole vault.
Similarly, the Indian boys also dominated the distance races with Jackson Callan winning both the 1600 and 800 meter races and Aidan Pena winning the 3200 meters. Both were a part of the 3200 relay team with Zaden Torres and Joshua Bourn that won as well. Wyatt Smith won the 100 meters.
The Pilots had some solid finishes as well with Ally Schindler winning the long jump as well as the 100 meters and was a part of the 400 and 800 relays that took first. Kaylee Dockery, Neva Sheets and Lanie Sheets were all also a part of both relay squads. Dockery won the 100 hurdles. Ray Wolfrum was the only boys winner for the Pilots, winning the pole vault.
At Ottoville
Putnam County League Meet
OTTOVILLE — The Kalida girls took home a Putnam County League track and field title on Friday with a 163-162 win over Columbus Grove while the Columbus Grove boys were victorious with a landslide victory.
The Wildcat girls saw wins in the 3200 meter relay (Allie Kuhlman, Ady Miller, Katie Bendele and Andrea Burgei), the 800 relay (Kaylyn Bockrath, Kendal Krouse, Lauren Laudick, Avrie Unverferth), Lauren Laudick in the 400 meters and Camille Hovest in the discus and shot put.
Other area winners included Continental’s Rhaegan Marshall in the girls long jump and Miller City’s Andrea Pfau in the girls 3200 meters and 1600 meters.
The Continental girls finished fourth at the meet while Miller City was sixth. The Continental boys finished seventh while the Miller City boys did not participate.
