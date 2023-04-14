HAVILAND — The 46th annual Wayne Trace Track Invitational was a run away win for both the Raiders girls and the Tinora boys on Friday, with the Rams outpacing second place Edgerton 142-76 and the Raider girls outpacing Tinora 160-91.
The boys meet saw domination from Tinora in the running events with the Rams taking the 100 (Cole Sweinhagen), 200 (Owen Ackerman), 1600 (Jaxen Durfey) and 3200 (Paul Westrick) meter races while Fairview's Kyle Rabe won the 800 and Antwerp's Tavin Sholl won the 400. The Rams also took the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter relays with Hicksville taking the 400.
Edgerton's Carter Herman dominated the hurdles with wins in both the 110 and 300 meter events by nearly three seconds a piece. Ayersville was dominant in the field events as Tyson Schlachter won both throwing events while Ray Wolfrum won the pole vault and Garrett Flory took the high jump. Ackerman took home his second individual win in the long jump for Tinora.
On the girls side, Wayne Trace saw Sydnee Sinn lead the way as she set a meet record in the 400 meter dash at 59.83. Sinn also won the 200 and 800 meter dashes as well as helped set a record in the 400 meter relay alongside Caroline Winans, Kiara Bahena and Bethany Miller (4:11.36).
Bahena also saw a win with Miller, Abby Elkins and Abby Moore in the 3200 relay as well. Gracie Shepherd took home victories in the 300 hurdles and the high jump.
Ayersville saw wins from Kaylee Dockery (100 hurdles) and Ally Schindler (Long jump), Tinora saw Lauren Sattler win both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs while Fairview's Molly McGuire won the pole vault and Hicksville's Hayden Neidhardt won both throwing events. Stryker's Sage Woolace won the 100 meter dash and helped the Panthers to a first place finish in the 400 relay.
Boys meet
Tinora 142, Edgerton 76, Wayne Trace 66.5, Ayersville, 56.5, Fairview 44, Antwerp 41, Hicksville 37, Stryker 30, Edon 26
Field events
High jump - 1. Flory (Ayers), 6-02; Bishop (T), Myers (WT). Pole vault - 1. Wolfrum (Ayers), 12-00; Sparks (E), VanderMade (F). Long jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 20-02.75; Berner (Ayers), Myers (S). Shot put - 1. Schlachter (Ayers), 44-08; Stein (T), Bohn (T). Discus - 1. Schlachter (Ayers), 156-03; Foltz (WT), Gates (F).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Sweinhagen (T), 11.43; Roth (Edg), Green (H). 200 meters - 1. 200 meter - 1. Ackerman (T), 23.73; Burke (Edg), Roht (Edg). 400 meters - 1. Sholl (Antw), 52.73; Burke (Edg), Haas (T). 800 meters - 1. Rabe (F), 2:08.25; Morehead (WT), 2:13.29; Moser (S). 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:44.39; Coy (T), Winslow (Antw). 3200 meters - 1. Westrick (T), 10:51.7; Johnson (Antw), Rabe (F). 110 hurdles - 1. Herman (Edg), 15.91; Stoller (WT), Sinclair (Edg). 300 hurdles - 1. Herman (Edg), 40.71; Anders (T), Myers (WT). 400 relay - 1. Hicksville (Green, Eiden, Zeedyk, Rodriguez), 45.87; Edon, Tinora. 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Sweinhagen, Steingrass), 1:34.4; Edgerton, Hicksville. 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Steingrass, Anders), 3:39.5. 3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Anders, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:42.39.
Girls meet
Wayne Trace 160, Tinora 91, Fairview 59.5, Stryker 49, Hicksville 45, Ayersville 41, Edgerton 34, Antwerp 30, Edon 17.5.
Field events
High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-02; Arend (F), N. Okuley (T). Pole vault - 1. McGuire (F), 8-06; Caroline Winans (WT), Dickinson (T). Long jump - 1. Schindler (Ayers), 16-04.5; Lee (T), Moore (WT). Shot put - 1. Neidhardt (H), 32-04; Stoller (WT), Zuber (Antw). Discus - 1. Neidhardt (H), 105-01; Keppeler (Edge), Blalock (Edge).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Woolace (S), 12.84; Durfey (T), Careen Winans (WT). 200 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 26.32; Woolace (S), Lee (T). 400 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 59.83; Caroline Winans (WT), Durfey (T). 800 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 2:21.02; Bahena (WT), Zeedyk (F). 1600 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 5:26.95; Bahena (WT), Moore (WT). 3200 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 12:39.31; Elkins (WT), Dostwer (Antw). 100 hurdles - 1. Dockery (Ayers), 16.88; Meyer (Edg), Baird (H). 300 hurdles - 1. Shepherd (WT), 50.97; Baird (H), Meyer (Edge). 400 relay - 1. Stryker (Oberlin, Ruffer, Fulk, Woolace), 53.63; Tinora, Edon. 800 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Careen Winans, Miller, Myers, Caroline Winans), 1:51.59; Ayersville, Tinora. 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Caroline Winans, Bahena, Miller, Sinn), 4:11.36; Stryker, Fairview. 3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Miller, Elkins, Moore, Bahena), 10:30.63; Fairview, Antwerp.
