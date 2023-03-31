TONTOGANY — Ayersville and Wauseon track and field competed at the Otsego Relays Friday with the Wauseon girls falling two points short of Otsego and Van Buren taking the boys meet by a large margin.
In the boys meet, Ayersville saw a fifth place finish (36.5) but saw Tyson Schlachter have the best distances in each of the shot put and discus relays. Wauseon A.J. King had the highest jump of the high jump relay, while Lukas Rotroff was second in the discus relay, while Zaden Torres, Otis Flowers, Garrett Leininger and Aidan Pena won the distance medley for the Indians. The Indians were third in the meet (69).
On the girls side, Wauseon scored 80 and Otsego 82 in a closely contested meet. Tegan Rupp was the highest pole vaulter for the Indians while Haley Meyer won the discus throw. They also had two relay winners with Grace Rhoades, Ella Rhoades, Emilie Wasnich and Natalie Kuntz taking first in the 3200 relay with Madison Strain joining both Rhoades’ and Wasnich to win the distance medley.
The Pilots took fourth (54.5) with their only win coming from the team of Lanie Sheets, Brooklyn Michel, Kaylee Dockery and Ally Schindler in the 800 relay.
Boys Meet
Van Buren 100, Otsego 71, Wauseon 69, Lakota 40, Pandora-Gilboa 39, Ayersville 36.5
Field Events
High jump relay - 1. King (W), 5-06; Robertson (O), Meyer (P-G). Shot put relay - 1. Schlachter (A), 44-03; Gregory (VB), Miller (VB). Discus relay - 1. Schlachter (A), 124-02; Rotroff (W), Moon (O). 6400 relay - 1. Van Buren (Sendelbach, Huffman, Finley, Purperi), 21:16.53; Wauseon, Pandora-Gilboa. 440 shuttle hurdle relay - 1. Otsego (Keifer, Hutton, Simpson, Zulch), 1:04.88; Van Buren, Lakota. 800 relay - 1. Van Buren (Campbell, Curry, Thorla-Lopez, Brown), 1:36.13; Otsego, Ayersville. 3200 relay - 1. Otsego (Kellermeier, Brewster, Seeger, Strahm), 8:47.35; Van Buren, Wauseon. 400 relay - 1. Van Buren (Campbell, Curry, Reichley, Brown), 46.91; Ayersville, Lakota. 800 sprint medley - 1. Van Buren (Campbell, Reichley, Brown, Curry), 1:43.2; Wauseon, Otsego. Distance medley - 1. Wauseon (Torres, Flowers, Leininger, Pena), 12:09.8; Van Buren, Otsego. 412 relay - 1. Van Buren (Gregory, Homan, Miller, Brown), 50.32; Wauseon, Ayersville. 1600 relay mixed - 1. Otsego; Lakota, Van Buren.
Girls Meet
Otsego 82, Wauseon 80, Van Buren 74, Ayersville 54.5, Lakota 39, Notre Dame Academy 29; Pandora-Gilboa 23
Field Events
Pole vault relay - 1. Rupp (W), 9-06; Limes (O), Wise (P-G). High jump relay - 1. McCabe (O), 4-10; Tester (W), DuPree (ND). Shot put relay - 1. Brooke (O), 35-00.5; Meyer (W), Wmer (VB). Discus relay - 1. Meyer (W), 106-07; Draper (P-G), Wymer (VB). 6400 relay - 1. Van Buren (Grady, Coutinho, Curry, Snoke), 26:18.42; Wauseon, Ayersville. 400 shuttle hurdle - 1. Otsego (Keifer, Grizzard, Limes, Gardner), 1:09.28; Lakota, Van Buren. 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (Sheets, Michel, Dockery, Schindler), 1:54.67; Van Buren, Otsego. 3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (G. Rhoades, E. Rhoades, Wasnich, Kuntz), 11:15.73; Van Buren, Notre Dame. 400 relay - 1. Otsego (K. Eberly, Olson, Gardner, A. Eberly), 53.91; Ayersville, Notre Dame. 800 sprint medley - 1. Lakota (Markel, Miller, Widman, Vitte), 2:06.14; Van Buren, Wauseon. Distance medley - 1. Wauseon (Wasnich, Strain, E. Rhoades, G. Rhoades), 14:58.04; Van Buren, Notre Dame. 412 relay - 1. Otsego (Vollmar, Simon, Etchie, Di Feterici), 1:00.7; Ayersville, Lakota. 1600 relay mixed - 1. Otsego, Lakota, Van Buren.
