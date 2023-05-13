BRYAN — The Wauseon boys and Liberty Center girls track teams repeated as Northwest Ohio Athletic League champions in 2023 as day two of the league meet concluded on Friday evening.
The win for the LC girls extended the program’s league title streak to five straight championships, not counting the canceled 2020 season. The Tigers picked up victories in the 400 and 800 relays from Allyson Stoner, Haley Mohler, Peyton Armey and Elle Mohler in both events, with the 800 relay winning in 1:45.79 to set a new league record previously held by the 2022 Tigers quartet with Kate Mohler the only different runner between the two record-holders.
Gracie Miller was victorious in the 800 for LC while Armey (100 meters), Emersyn Gerken (300 hurdles) and Elle Mohler (200) all had runner-up showings.
Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades was second in the 1600 and 3200 to Bryan’s Kate Thormeier, helping earn top points for the team runner-up Indians with sister Ella Rhoades earning a third-place spot in the 800 and fourth in the 1600.
Third-place Bryan saw Thormeier win the aforementioned races along with freshman Jolana Schenkel winning the 100 and 200, the latter coming in league-record fashion in 25.31 seconds to break the previous mark of 25.72 held by Wauseon’s Seneca Wyse in 2013.
Other girls winners included Archbold’s Sophie Rupp (400) and Mariah Mireles (100 and 300 hurdles) and Patrick Henry’s 1600 relay team of Ada Christman, Lexi Holloway, Karlie Gubernath and Megan Meyer.
In the boys meet, Wauseon became the first repeat boys team champion since the Indians won in 2015 and 2016, outscoring runner-up Archbold 135-113.5 with Delta close behind with 112.5 points. Jackson Callan was key in the Tribe’s winning hopes by taking the 800 and 1600 titles and finishing third in the 3200 meters. Wyatt Smith won the 200 meter title and was second in the 100 while teammate Aidan Pena was second in the 800 and third in the 1600.
Archbold claimed the 400 relay title and was second in the 800 relay and fourth in the 1600 relay to build up points. Ian McCarty added a third-place showing in the 800 and fourth-place finish in the 1600 to help the cause.
Xander Fackler was the 3200 champ and 1600 runner-up for Bryan while teammate Brody Devlin won the 400 and Rylan Garza the 100.
Delta was strong in the sprinting game with Ronnie Wyse winning the 110 hurdles and Eli Mora the 300 hurdles. Mora was on the winning 800 and 1600 relays for the Panthers with James Ruple also on both winners along with a fourth-place finish in the 200.
Napoleon sixth in NLL meet
NAPOLEON — Both the Napoleon boys and girls track teams finished sixth in the Northern Lakes League championships held at Buckenmeyer Stadium on Friday.
Landin Wiechers had an outstanding day with a win in the 400 individually while teaming up with Masen Switzer, Hayes Bingham and Brett Bostelman to win the 800 relay in a record 1:29.04 and the 1600 relay as well. Switzer was second in the 200 while Hayden Gerken, Bingham, Bostelman joined him on a runner-up 400 relay quartet. Ethan Lloyd was third in the 800 while Zane Peckinpaugh (fifth, 300 hurdles) and Harrison Bohls (sixth, pole vault) added podium efforts.
In the girls meet, Hannah Nagel, Lily Kruse and Bella Bingham ran for both the 400 and 1600 relays that each finished third while Raegan Dietrich joined on the 400 and Lylah Huddle the 1600. Molly Rosebrock was fourth in the high jump and 6th in the 300 hurdles while Kruse was fifth in the 300 hurdles and Huddle fourth in the 800. Nagel (fifth, 200), Sophia Altman (fifth, 800), Macee Ripke (seventh, 200), Emma Reynolds (fourth, 100 hurdles) and Jillian Richard (fifth, shot put) rounded out the Ladycat league placers.
NWOAL Championships
At Bryan
(3200 relay and field events held Wednesday)
Boys Meet
Wauseon 135, Archbold 113.5, Delta 112.5, Liberty Center 98, Bryan 73, Evergreen 72, Patrick Henry 36, Swanton 20
Running Events
110 hurdles - 1. Wyse (D), 15.6; Wolford (D), Plassman (A), Hernandez (E). 100 meters - 1. Garza (B), 11.21; Smith (W), Mora (D), Rose (A). 800 relay - 1. Delta (Mora, Mignin, Ju. Ruple, Ja. Ruple), 1:32.39; Archbold, Bryan, Wauseon. 1600 meters - 1. Callan (W), 4:25.14; Fackler (B), Pena (W), McCarty (A). 400 relay - 1. Archbold (Juarez, Miller, Hurst, Rose), 44.89; Delta, Patrick Henry, Liberty Center. 400 meters - 1. Devlin (B), 51.64; Rentz (LC), Torres (W), Knapp (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Mora (D), 39.94; Hernandez (E), Plassman (A), Richer (W). 800 meters - 1. Callan (W), 2:01.72; Pena (W), McCarty (A), Orr (LC). 200 meters - 1. Smith (W), 23.1; Devlin (B), Garza (B), Ja. Ruple (D). 3200 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 10:08; Harrow (A), Callan (W), Dulle (LC). 1600 relay - 1. Delta (Mora, York, Knapp, Ja. Ruple), 3:34.6; Liberty Center, Wauseon, Archbold.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 171, Wauseon 102, Bryan 100.5, Patrick Henry 86, Archbold 78, Delta 48, Evergreen 41, Swanton 34.5
Running Events
100 hurdles - 1. Mireles (A), 16.53; Pedraza (A), Huntzinger (E), Brent (PH). 100 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 12.47; Armey (LC), Spisak (B), Haselman (S). 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Stoner, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 1:45.79; Patrick Henry, Evergreen, Wauseon. 1600 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 5:14.61; G. Rhoades (W), Meller (LC), E. Rhoades (W). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Stoner, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 50.77; Bryan, Delta, Swanton. 400 meters - 1. S. Rupp (A), 1:01.3; Christman (PH), Meyer (PH), Strader (W). 300 hurdles - 1. Mireles (A), 47.85; Gerken (LC), Huntzinger (E), Pedraza (A). 800 meters - 1. G. Miller (LC), 2:22.5; Smith (B), E. Rhoades (W), Holloway (PH). 200 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 25.31; E. Mohler (LC), Armey (LC), Hoffman (E). 3200 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 11:41.72; G. Rhoades (W), Meller (LC), Stickney (B). 1600 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Christman, Holloway, Gubernath, Meyer), 4:13.02; Wauseon, Swanton, Archbold.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.