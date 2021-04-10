BOWLING GREEN – Three area teams competed Friday at the Duff Maderas Bobcat Invitational at Bowling Green.
The area had two winners as the Defiance boys won the 3200 relay and Wauseon’s Jonas Tester won the long jump.
Duff Maderas Bobcat Invitational
At Bowling Green
Boys
Team Scores
Findlay 137, Liberty-Benton 117, Wauseon 98.5, Fremont Ross 86, Bowling Green 80, Northview 66, Defiance 59.5, Napoleon 13.
Running Events
110 hurdles – Cason Doolittle (L-B), 16.44; Baxter (Find), Barfell (Find), Sauber (W). 100 – Micah Gremling (Find), 11.45; Singh (NV), Howard, III (FR), Switzer (D). 3200 relay – Defiance (Fortman, Brashear, Jurcevich, Horvath), 8:34.42; Bowling Green; Wauseon; Liberty-Benton. 200 – Ben Ireland (Find), 23.15; Tester (W), Switzer (D), Garcia (L-B). 800 relay – Northview (Boyer, Bolek, Almeida, Singh), 1:34.10; Liberty-Benton; Wauseon; Defiance. 1600 – Elijah Kendrick (BG), 4:41.43; Lammers (BG), Callan (W), St. Amor (L-B). 400 relay – Findlay (Gremling, Jordan, Baxter, Miles), 45.03; Wauseon; Liberty-Benton; Fremont Ross. 400 – Ben Ireland (Find), 51.53; Doepker (Find), Garcia (L-B), Burke (NV). 300 hurdles – Gabe Singh (NV), 39.29; Horvath (D), Abbott (L-B), Baxter (Find). 800 – Elijah Kendrick (BG), 2:06.62; Ricker (L-B), Callan (W), Cordonnier (Find). 3200 – Gavin Lammers (BG), 9:47.04; Vernot (W), Knestrick (L-B), Losey (NV). 1600 relay – Liberty-Benton (Abbott, Garcia, Haas, Collert), 3:39.02; Northview; Defiance; Bowling Green.
Field Events
Shot put – Ethan Green (FR), 45-10; Banister (W), Farmer (Find), Winans (Find). High jump – Ben Ireland (Find), 6-2; Doolittle (L-B), Doepker (Find), Howard, III (FR). Pole vault – Connor Clagg (L-B), 12-0; Rigel (BG), Silva (FR), Otley (L-B). Long jump – Jonas Tester (W), 22-0; Doepker (Find), Howard, III (FR), Sauber (W). Discus – Ethan Green (FR), 153-4.75; Menkoff (FR), Szykowny (NV), Rath (L-B).
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty-Benton 170, Fremont Ross 120, Northview 105.5, Findlay 65, Wauseon 55, Defiance 53.5, Bowling Green 51, Napoleon 40.
Running Events
100 hurdles – Madelyn Metcalf (FR), 16.893; Odell (BG), Eyink (L-B), Harmon (Nap). 100 – Briana Morrisette (FR), 13.3; Thomas (NV), Bottles (NV), Wagner (BG). 3200 relay – Liberty-Benton (Irwin, Recker, Ward, Smith), 10:29.81; Defiance; Northview; Findlay. 200 – Ashanti Elkins (FR), 27.09; Warner (L-B), Muir (NV), Rickenbacher (L-B). 800 relay – Fremont Ross (Morrisette, Elkins, Rapp, Metcalf), 1:47.02; Northview; Liberty-Benton; Defiance. 1600 – Riley Irwin (L-B), 5:46.91; Szymanowski (FR), Rhoades (W), Briseno (D). 400 relay – Fremont Ross (Morrisette, Kirksey, Elkins, Rozzell), 49.8; Northview; Findlay; Liberty-Benton. 400 – Morgan Aloi (NV), 1:01.44; Rapp (FR), Warner (L-B), Roberts (NV). 300 hurdles – Brooke Deeter (L-B), 49.86; DelVerne (NV), Ernst (Find), Gaston (NV). 800 – Taylor Ward (L-B), 2:29.18; Prusnek (Find), Recker (L-B), Wahl (D). 3200 – Emma Steingass (NV), 11:24.38; Mathews (W), Hochstettler (L-B), Smith (FR). 1600 relay – Liberty-Benton (Warner, Deeter, Ward, Rickenbacher), 4:19.25; Fremont Ross; Northview; Findlay.
Field Events
Shot put – Izzy Granger (L-B), 34-4.75; Rohlf (D), Schlatter (D), Durham (Nap). High jump – Karis Willow (L-B), 5-2; Foos (Find); King (BG); Collert (L-B). Pole vault – Alexis Rickembacher (L-B), 11-6; Hohman (Fimd); Taylor (FR), Harmon (Nap). Long jump – Jadyn Rozzell (FR), 16-9.5; King (BG), Willow (L-B), Laird (Find). Discus – Izzy Granger (L-B), 120-4; Meyer (W), Hutchinson (W), Durham (Nap).
Ehresman Invitational
At Lima Bath
Boys
Team Scores
Van Wert 107, Lima Shawnee 100, Bluffton 55, Bryan 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 50, St. Marys 44, Allen East 29, Lima Bath 26, Wapakoneta 25, Lima CC 5, Paulding 2, Kalida 1.
Running Events
3200 relay – Van Wert (Wannamacher, Laudick, Springer, Sherer), 8:46.14; Lima Shawnee; Bluffton; Ottawa-Glandorf. 110 hurdles – Gavin Hedrick (O-G), 15.50; Bowers (SM), Bogart (Bl), Jackson (VW). 100 – K.J. Upshaw (Shawnee), 11.83; Cantrell (O-G), Johnson (Lima Bath), Robertson (Lima Shawnee). 800 relay – Van Wert (Brown, Pratt, Laudick, Jackson), 1:33.57; Lima Shawnee; Bryan; Lima CC. 1600 – Joshuah Taylor (Br), 4:38.54; Johns (Shawnee), Nygaard (Bl), Wannamacher (VW). 400 relay – Van Wert (Johnson, Laudick, Phillips, Jackson), 45.23; Lima Shawnee; Wapakoneta; Ottawa-Glandorf. 400 – Connor Pratt (VW), 52.25; Shaw (Br), Schriner (Bl), Rankins (W). 300 hurdles – Brandon Bowers (SM), 42.0; Bogart (Bl), Hedrick (O-G), Jackson (VW). 800 – Hunter Sherer (VW), 2:05.11; Johns (Shawnee), Antrim (Bl), Lewis (Shawnee). 200 – Owen Potvin (Br), 23.51; Cantrell (O-G), Robertson (Shawnee), Shaw (Br). 3200 – Joshuah Taylor (Br), 9:58.41; Sidle (AE), Wannamacher (VW), Williams (Shawnee). 1600 relay – Van Wert (Laudick, Springer, Brown, Pratt), 3:33.65; Wapakoneta; Bluffton; Lima Shawnee.
Field Events
High jump – Brody Bolois (Shawnee), 5-10; Phillips (VW), Bobblit (Bl), Bowers (SM). Long jump – Kayshaun Booher (Shawnee), 21-2; Brown (VW), Johnson (VW), Rankins (W). Discus – Gabe Criblez (Allen East), 138-6; Prichard (Bath), Sewell (Shawnee), Winner (Allen East). Shot put – Hnter Fultz (SM), 48-0.25; Maynard (Bath), Seewer (SM), Criblez (Allen East).
Girls
Team Scores
Kalida 108, Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Van Wert 54, Lima Bath 53, Lima Shawnee 52, Elida 50, St. Marys 47, Bryan 35, Wapakoneta 15, Paulding 8, Bluffton 5.
Running Events
3200 relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Hovest, Fenbert, Haselman, Fortman), 10:28.30; Van Wert; St. Marys; Bryan. 100 hurdles – Brenna Smith (K), 17.21; Green (Shawnee), Renner (Bath), Smith (Shawnee). 100 – Hannah Berheide (K), 13.92; Jackson (E), Smith (K), Johnson (E). 800 relay – Elida (Makin, Johnson, Howard, Jackson), 1:51.55; St. Marys; Lima Bath; Ottawa-Glandorf. 1600 – Ellen Schloemer (SM), 5:42.57; Burgei (K), Cleaves (Shawnee), Jutte (SM). 400 relay – Kalida (Vorst, Smith, Vandemark, Beheide), 52.21; Elida; Van Wert; Lima Bath. 400 – Alexa Fortman (O-G), 58.72; Miley (Br), Ambos (W), Houg (VW). 300 hurdles – Brenna Smith (K), 50.32; Schweller (P), Renner (Bath), Okuley (O-G). 800 – Ellen Schloemer (SM), 2:32.79; Cleaves (Shawnee), Welch (VW), Fortman (K). 200 – Alexa Fortman (O-G), 27.02; Jackson (E), Berheide (K), Houg (VW). 3200 – Andrea Burgei (K), 12:30.44; Williams (Shawnee), McClain (VW), Hovest (O-G). 1600 relay – Ottawa-Glandorf (Haselman, Fenbert, Aldrich, Fortman), 4:24.21; Van Wert; St. Marys; Lima Shawnee.
Field Events
High jump – Myka Aldrich (O-G), 4-8; Deters (Bath), Dunlap (Shawnee), Bischoff (Bl). Long jump – Dasia Hardison (Bath), 16-9; Johnson (E), Renner (Bath), Vorst (K). Discus – Camille Hovest (K), 94-5; Alspaugh (Br), Krites (VW), Knueve (K). Shot put – Lexi Alspaugh (Br), 36-7.5; Hovest (K), Knueve (K), Daniels (Bath).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.