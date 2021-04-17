HAVILAND — Tinora swept the team championships at the 44th annual Wayne Trace Invitational on Friday, finishing ahead of the host Raiders in the boys meet while nipping Fairview by three points in the girls meet.
On the boys side, Jaxen Durfey won the 800 and 1600 for Tinora while anchoring the winning 3200 relay. Fellow Ram Jacob Cramer claimed the 3200 title. Edgerton freshman Owen Roth won the 100 and 200 while teammate Craig Blue won the 110 and 300 hurdles. Blue's wins nabbed the Boys Most Valuable Performer award for the Bulldog senior Antwerp's Jagger Landers took home the shot put and discus titles while Fairview's Treyvon Hastings was the 400 champ.
On the girls side, sophomore Isabel Ferguson earned Girls MVP for the victorious Rams with a win in the high jump and a runner-up effort in the 1600. Holgate's Elisabeth Willett won the 1600 and was third in the 800. Lexi Wachtman was first in the long jump while Ram freshman Lauren Sattler was first in the 3200.
Host Wayne Trace saw sophomore Sydney Sinn win the 400 and 800 and sophomore Gracie Shepherd was the 300 hurdles champ and ran a leg of the winning 1600 relay. . Ayersville's Nicole Fishpaw and Teryn Bour picked up victories in the 100 and 200, respectively.
Wayne Trace Invitational
At Wayne Trace
Boys Meet
Tinora 125, Wayne Trace 109.5, Ayersville 62.5, Holgate 60, Antwerp 51.5, Hicksville 42, Fairview 28, Stryker 26, Edon 11.5, Edgerton 11
Field Events
High jump - 1. Gallehue (Edon), 5-6; Smith (F), Timbrook (F), Flory (Ay); Pole vault - 1. Hornish (WT), 11-0; Dunno (WT), McMichael (An), Wolfrum (Ay); Long jump - 1. Miler (Ay), 18-10.25; Kern (F), Rakes (F), Eicher (Edon); Shot put - 1. Landers (An), 44-2.75; Railing (Hi), Hulbert (Edon), Schlachter (Ay); Discus - 1. Landers (An), 128-4; Volz (F), Railing (Hi), R. Stoller (WT).
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Roth (Edg), 11.31; Edwards (T), Wertman (Hi), Eicher (Edon); 200 meters - 1. Roth (Edg), 23.4; Wertman (Hi), Burke (Edg), Moore (WT); 400 meters - 1. T. Hastings (F), 53.98; Wenninger (WT), Burke (Edg), Rinkel (T); 800 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 2:06.87; Manz (WT), Swan (Edg), Hartman (Hol); 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:50.39; Hartman (Hol), Swan (Edg), Underwood (F); 3200 meters - 1. Cramer (T), 10:32.09; Sonnenberg (Hol), Bower (Hol), Underwood (F); 110 hurdles - 1. Blue (Edg), 16.32; Flory (T), Parrish (WT), McMichael (An); 300 hurdles - 1. Blue (Edg), 42.66; Flory (T), Treece (WT), Parrish (WT); 400 relay - 1. Fairview (Zeedyk, Rakes, Timbrook, D. Hastings), 47.29; Edon, Tinora, Hicksville; 800 relay - 1. Fairview (Kern, Rakes, Minic, D. Hastings, 1:38.51; Wayne Trace, Edon, Tinora; 1600 relay - 1. Edgerton (Blue, Roth, Swan, Burke), 3:37.41; Wayne Trace, Tinora, Fairview; 3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Carpenter, Cramer, Durfey), 8:40.93; Holgate, Wayne Trace, Fairview.
Girls Meet
Tinora 89, Fairview 86, Wayne Trace 82, Edgerton 78, Edon 44, Hicksville 40, Holgate 39, Antwerp 38, Ayersville 31
Field Events
High jump - 1. Ferguson (T), 5-0; Shepherd (WT), Smith (F), Harmon (Hi), Froelich (Ay); Pole vault - 1. Reyes (An), 8-0; Sanderson (WT), Weisgerber (Ay), McGuire (F); Long jump - 1. Lexi Wachtman (T), 16-3; Meyer (T), Breier (S), Gates (F); Shot put - 1. Ju. Eis (Hol), 36-5.75; Jo. Eis (Hol), Pollock (An), Neidhardt (Hi); Discus - 1. Pollock (An), 117-04; Sanderson (WT), Jo. Eis (Hol), Neidhardt (Hi).
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Fishpaw (Ay), 12:52; Scott (T), Woolace (S), Recker (An); 200 meters - 1. Bour (Ay), 27.38; Chafins (T), R. Stoller (WT), Woolace (S); 400 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 1:01.74; Mueller (T), R. Stoller (WT), Myers (S); 800 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 2:31.03; Bahena (WT), Willett (Hol), Ashbaugh (Hol); 1600 meters - 1. Willett (Hol), 5:46.49; Ferguson (T), Rohrs (F), Moore (WT); 3200 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 12:12.77; Ferguson (T), Hug (Edg), Vermillion (Edg); 100 hurdles - 1. Wachtman (T), 17.83; Dulle (Edon), Baird (Hi), Dockery (Ay); 300 hurdles - 1. Shepherd (WT), 51.82; Crall (Hi), Baird (Hi), K. Stoller (WT); 400 relay - 1. Tinora (Gray, Sines, Chafins, Scott) and Ayersville (McGuire, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 53.19; Antwerp, Hicksville; 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (McGuire, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 1:51.8; Tinora, Stryker, Antwerp; 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Shepherd, Bahena, Sinn), 4:18.4; Tinora, Holgate, Ayersville; 3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Bahena, Moore, Campbell, Sinn), 10:29.1; Holgate, Tinora, Fairview.
Columbus Grove Invitational
COLUMBUS GROVE – Columbus Grove had more than double the points of second place Anna to win the boys meet of the Columbus Grove Invitational on Friday night.
The Bulldogs tallied 178 points to win, with Anna a distant second with 77 points.
Jon Banal was a double winner for the Bulldogs, sweeping the two hurdle events. Carson Closson won the 800, Caleb Stechschulte took the 1600, Gabe Clement captured the pole vault and Lawson Maag won the discus.
The Bulldogs also won the 400, 1600 and 3200 relay races.
Ft. Jennings’ Eric Wieging won the 400.
Columbus Grove trailed Anna 139-94 in the girls standings. Lauren Benroth won the 400, with Kennedy Flores taking the shot put and Faith Anderson won the discus.
Grove also won the 1600 relay.
Claire Schweller was a winner for Paulding, taking the pole vault.
Boys
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 178, Anna 77, Botkins 62, Arlington 58, McComb 44, Ottoville 31, Lincolnview 28, Riverdale 19, Delphos St. John’s 15, Ft. Jennings 10, Delphos Jefferson 3, Ada 2.
Running Events
Kavon Bailey (M), 11.19; Richards (Anna), Evans (Arl), Foust (Arl). 200 – Justin Richards (Anna), 23.25; Bailey (M), Foust (Arl), Evans (Arl). 400 – Eric Wieging (FT), 53.94; Blankemeyer (CG), Myers (CG), Fry (Anna). 800 – Carson Closson (CG), 2:01.6; Morman (CG), Pleiman (B), Deeren (Anna). 1600 – Caleb Stechschulte (CG), 4:41.35; Pingle (CG), Schnippel (B), Robinson (L). 3200 – Alan Fullenkamp (B), 10:13.4; Ellerbrock (CG), Koch (CG), Brown (B). 110 hurdles – Jon Banal (CG), 16.25; Kortokrax (O), Axe (Anna), Reynolds (CG). 300 hurdles – Jon Banal (CG), 41.03; Kitchen (Anna), Schlagbaum (O), Courtney (R). 400 relay – Columbus Grove (Banal, Halker, Schroeder, Clement), 45.29; Arlington; McComb; Anna. 800 relay – Anna (McDermott, Richards, Poeppelman, Kitchen), 1:34.17; Arlington; Columbus Grove; Riverdale. 1600 – Columbus Grove (Clement, Blankemyer, Myers, Closson), 3:38.45; Anna; Botkins; Riverdale. 3200 relay – Columbus Grove (Closson, Koch, Morman, Stechschulte), 8:22.0; Botkins; Anna; Lincolnview.
Field Events
High jump – Daegan Hatfield (L), 6-0; Mans (O), Halker (CG), Tropp (B). Pole vault – Gabe Clement (CG), 13-7; Branan (Arl), Baxter (CG), Martin (DSJ). Long jump – Kavon Bailey (M), 21-6; Oleson (DSJ), Richards (DSJ), Schroeder (CG). Shot put – Justin Shuga (B), 46-10; Swisher (M), Bateson (Arl), Shafer (CG). Discus – Lawson Maag (CG), 161-0; Halker (CG), Bateson (Arl), Shuga (B).
Girls
Team Scores
Anna 139, Columbus Grove 94, Botkins 73, Delphos St. John’s 54, Paulding 49, Riverdale 41, Lincolnview 28, Delphos Jefferson 13, Ada 12, Ottoville 12, McComb 9, Arlington 2, Ft. Jennings 1.
Running Events
100 – Alex Kessen (DSJ), 12.93; Reiss (Anna), Harris (Anna), Tackett (R). 200 – London Reiss (Anna), 26.99; Harris (Anna), Tackett (R), Wrasman (DSJ). 400 – Benroth (CG), 1:03.54; Hissong (Ada), Pease (P), Wolters (Anna). 800 – Emma Koenig (B), 2:28.50; Hunt (P), Rohr (DSJ), Reaman (Anna). 1600 – Madison Langdon (L), 5:33.52; Downing (CG), Bensman (Anna), M. Maurer (Anna). 3200 – Brittany Arnold (B), 11:45.04; Langdon (L), Downing (CG), Althauser (Anna). 100 hurdles – London Reiss (Anna), 16.59; Lindeman (DJ), Sudlow (R), Wells (M). 300 hurdles – London Reiss (Anna), 46.76; Schweller (P), Greve (B), Fortman (CG). 400 relay – Delphos St. John’s (Kessen, Mueller, Koenig, Wrasman), 51.9; Anna; Riverdale; Columbus Grove. 800 relay – Anna (Wilson, Bertke, Baughman, Harris), 1:53.54; Columbus Grove; Riverdale; Delphos Jefferson. 1600 relay – Columbus Grove (Deffenbaugh, Fortman, Downing, Benroth), 4:19.61; Paulding; Anna; Botkins. 3200 relay – Botkins (Arnold, Mak. Maurer, Mal. Maurer, Koenig), 10:27.0; Anna; Delphos St. John’s; Riverdale.
Field Events
High jump – Ashley Bertke (Anna), 5-1; Schroeder (M), Bermudez (CG), Swint (O). Pole vault – Claire Schweller (P), 10-0; March (P), Clark (R), Closson (CG). Long jump – Wrasman (DSJ), 15-11; Mueller (DSJ), Wolters (Anna), Bertke (Anna). Shot put – Kennedy Flores (CG), 37-8; Johnson (B), Klosterman (Anna), Anderson (CG). Discus – Faith Anderson (CG), 114-9; Johnson (B), Sellers (L), Rowland (Anna).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.