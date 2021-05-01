EDGERTON – Fairview and Wayne Trace were able to come away with team titles at the Edgerton Invitational on Friday.
The Apache boys outdistanced Wayne Trace 104-88 for the top spot. Fairview picked up a win from Kaiden Kern in the long jump.
Holgate’s Hayden Hartman was a double winner, taking the 200 and 1600.
The Raider girls won over Elmwood, 112-80. Wayne Trace dominated in the sprints, where they got wins from Rachael Stoller in the 100 and 200; Sydnee Sinn in the 400 and Kiara Bahena in the 800. The Raiders also picked up a win from Gracie Shepherd in the high jump.
Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett was also a double winner, taking the 1600 and 3200. Paulding's Claire Schweller set a new school record with a vault of 10-9 in the pole vault.
Edgerton Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Fairview 104, Wayne Trace 88, Edgerton 84.5, Holgate 65, Ottoville 62, Elmwood 55, Continental 35, Paulding 24.5, Swanton 8.
Running Events
3200 relay – Holgate (Zachrich, Sonnenberg, Miller, Westrick), 8:53.17; Wayne Trace; Fairview; Ottoville. 110 hurdles – Coleman (El), 14.58; Blue (Ed), Hale (El). 100 – Roth (Ed), 10.87; Gerschutz (H), Schlagbaum (O). 800 relay – Edgerton (Blue, Swan, Burke, Roth), 1:35.06; Fairview; Paulding. 1600 – Hartman (H), 4:48.0; Underwood (F), Westrick (H). 400 relay – Paulding (C. Manz, A. Manz, Carnahan, B. Manz), 47.63; Wayne Trace; Ottoville. 400 – Coleman (El), 41.09; Blue (Ed), Schlagbaum (O). 800 – Manz (P), 2:07.66; Swan (Ed), Rabe (F). 200 – Hartman (H), 10:30.0; Sonnenberg (H), Underwood (F). 1600 relay – Edgerton (Blue, Roth, Swan, Burke), 3:37.81; Wayne Trace; Ottoville.
Field Events
Shot put – Gibbs (C), 46-8.5; Volz (F), Mansfield (C). Discus – Mansfield (C), 136-10; Childress (El), Hudson (El). Long jump – Kern (F), 19-2.75; Kortokrax (O), Gerschutz (H). High jump – Manns (O), 5-10; Smith (F), Timbrook (F). Pole vault – Hornish (WT), 10-6; Dunno (WT), Goebel (Ed).
Girls
Team Scores
Wayne Trace 112, Elmwood 80, Swanton 76, Ottoville 64, Holgate 63, Fairview 60, Paulding 34, Continental 26, Edgerton 10.
Running Events
3200 relay – Wayne Trace (Campbell, Bahena, Moore, Sinn), 10:36.56; Holgate; Fairview. 100 hurdles – Emaline Lee (El), 16.52; Saxton (O), Burgei (O). 100 – Stoller (WT), 12.52; Haselman (S), Holland (El). 800 relay – Elmwood (Hoffman, Holland, Spanfeller, Thrash), 1:54.85; Paulding; Ottoville. 1600 – Willett (H), 5:44.0; Dockery (S), Rohrs (F). 400 relay – Elmwood (Spanfellner, Holland, Lee, Thrash), 53.89; Continental; Swanton. 400 – Sinn (WT), 60.07; Stoller (WT), Kemper (O). 300 hurdles – Burgei (O), 50.56; Schweller (P), Shepherd (WT). 800 – Bahena (WT), 2:30.37; Tegenkamp (C), Kemper (O). 200 – Stoller (WT), 27.31; Hoffman (El), Thrash (El). 3200 – Willett (H), 12:13.24; Rohrs (F), Moore (WT). 1600 relay – Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 4:14.97; Paulding; Holgate.
Field Events
Shot put – Ju. Eis (H), 36-4; Jo. Eis (H), Floyd (S). Discus – Taylor (S), 112-10; Gessner (F), Sanderson (WT). Long jump – Marshall (F), 14-6.25; Kemper (O), Mersing (S). High jump – Shepherd (WT), 5-2; Davis (El), Kenzie (S). Pole vault – Schweller (P), 10-9; Collier (C), Smith (S).
Walker/Dilbone Relays
At Archbold
Boys Meet
Wauseon 117, Archbold 96, Patrick Henry 69, Ayersville 45, Maumee 35, Leipsic 33, Toledo Christian 27, Pettisville 10
Field Event Relays
Pole vault - 1. Ranzau (Ar), 13-1; Aeschliman (W), Wolfrum (Ay), Rohrs (PH), Tilse (Ar); Discus - 1. VonDeylen (Ar), 132-07; Apple (L), Schlachter (Ay), Moore (W); Shot put - 1. Banister (W), 42-8; Bauer (W), Cullen-Lemley (Ar), Garcia (W); Long jump - 1. J. Tester (W), 21-3.25; Lawrence (M), Sauber (W), Sandoval (TC); High jump - 1. Wensink (TC), 6-4; Behnfeldt (Ar), Hickman (TC), Lammers (L).
Running Event Relays
1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Ranzau, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:37.85; Patrick Henry, Wauseon, Ayersville; 3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (Pena, Vernot, Wasnich, Callan), 8:51.8; Archbold, Patrick Henry, Ayersville; 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Al. Roth, Tilse, Au. Roth, Theobald), 1:37.34; Wauseon, Toledo Christian, Ayersville; 440 hurdle relay - 1. Archbold (Plassman, Hageman, Cullen-Lemley, Theobald), 1:09.21; Wauseon, Patrick Henry, Maumee; 1600 sprint medley relay - 1. Wauseon (L. Tester, Felzer, Willson, Vernot), 4:01.56; Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Leipsic; 412 weight relay - 1. Wauseon (Bauer, Leininger, Rotroff, Garcia), 51.95; Patrick Henry, Ayersville, Maumee; 400 relay - 1. Wauseon (L. Tester, Sauber, Hogan, J. Tester), 46.58; Archbold, Ayersville, Toledo Christian; Distance medley - 1. Wauseon (Willson, Torres, Callan, Vernot), 11:29.88; Maumee, Patrick Henry, Archbold; 800 sprint medley relay - 1. Archbold (Al. Roth, Tilse, Au. Roth, Theobald), 1:39.83; Wauseon, Toledo Christian, Leipsic.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 97, Archbold 85, Ayersville 65, Toledo Christian 53, Wauseon 50, Leipsic 46, Pettisville 18, Maumee 18
Field Event Relays
Pole vault - 1. Boyer (PH), 9-0; Wixom (P), Weisgerber (Ay), Retting (PH), Mahnke (Ar), Coulon (Ar); Discus - 1. Fintel (PH), 129-5; Rigel (L), Hiles (M), Gensler (Ar); Shot put - 1. Fintel (PH), 44-11.5; Cupp (L), Gensler (Ar), Rigel (L); 1. Porter (TC), 17-3; Jones (TC), Schindler (Ay), Heitmeyer (L); High jump - 1. Plank (P), Arnos (PH), Rupp (Ar), 4-10; Hermiller (L).
Running Event Relays
1600 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Holloway, Meyer, Baird, Weber), 4:19.9; Archbold, Toledo Christian, Wauseon; 3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Baird, Gillson, M. Prigge), 10:47.06; Wauseon, Toledo Christian, Archbold; 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 1:52.2; Archbold, Toledo Christian, Patrick Henry; 400 hurdle relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Dawson, Baird, Moehrman, Weber), 1:15.18; Archbold, Ayersville, Toledo Christian; 1600 sprint relay - 1. Archbold (Gericke, Wolf, DeLong, Sauder), 4:40.02; Wauseon, Toledo Christian, Leipsic; 412 weight relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Rohrs, K. Prigge, Crawford, Fintel), 1:03.25; Ayersville, Maumee, Wauseon; 400 relay - 1. Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 52.03; Toledo Christian, Wauseon, Archbold; Distance medley - 1. Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Baird, M. Prigge, Gillson), 13:58.04; Wauseon, Archbold, Maumee; 800 sprint medley - 1. Ayersville (McGuire, Weisgerber, Fishpaw, Bour), 1:57.09; Patrick Henry, Toledo Christian, Leipsic.
Tim Downey Invitational
At Otsego
Boys Meet
Otsego 170, Bowling Green 162, Bryan 86, Napoleon 73, Lake 68, North Baltimore 31, Toledo Rogers 28, Cardinal Stritch 23, Toledo Scott 10
Field Events
High jump - 1. Peckinpaugh (N), 5-7; Kosinski (O), Taylor (TS), Woodward (NB); Pole vault - 1. Keifer (O), 13-6; Loeffler (TR), Rigel (BG), Ellis (O); Long jump - 1. Cogswell (B), 19-1.75; Michael (O), Shank (BG), Rucker (L); Discus - 1. Roberts (O), 125-0; Limes (O), Snyder (B), Scifers (L); Shot put - 1. Limes (O), 45-4.5; Roberts (O), Douglas (B), Boblitt (BG);
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Bowling Green (Lammers, Partin, Krueger, Elijah Kendrick), 8:46.18; Bryan, Otsego, Lake; 110 hurdles - 1. Gerwin (BG), Hopings (TR), Roehl (O), Gaskins (BG); 100 meters - 1. Snyder (O), 11.49; Wilkes (L), Jones (BG), Williams (N); 800 relay - 1. Bowling Green (Shank, Cook, Gerwin, Rigel), 1:35.82; Lake, Napoleon, Otsego; 1600 meters - 1. Lammers (BG), 4:36.58; Taylor (B), Kendrick (BG), Ressler (N); 400 relay - 1. Otsego (Keifer, Michael, Serrato, Snyder), 45.96; Napoleon, Bowling Green, Lake; 400 meters - 1. Serrato (O), 52.7; Gazarek (NB), Garcia (L), Alvarez-Munoz (BG), 300 hurdles - 1. Shank (BG), 43.16; Roehl (O), Switzer (N), Shepherd (B); 800 meters - 1. Lammers (BG), 2:05.76; Krueger (BG), Serrato (O), Reichert (CS); 200 meters - 1. Serrato (O), 23.44; Rigel (BG), Wilkes (L), Morehead (CS); 3200 meters - 1. Taylor (B), 9:45.61; Kendrick (BG), Partin (BG), Otto (N); 1600 relay - 1. Napoleon (Wiechers, Schroeder, Switzer, Peckinpaugh), 3:41.42; Bowling Green, Otsego, Lake.
Girls Meet
Bowling Green 160, Bryan 128, Lake 88, Napoleon 85, Otsego 56, North Baltimore 50, Toledo Scott 38, Toledo Rogers 28, Cardinal Stritch 17
Field Events
High jump - 1. Hendricks (BG), King (BG), 4-8; St. John (L), Kunsman (B), Lambert (B); Pole vault - 1. Harmon (N), 9-0; Limes (O), Depinet (BG), Burkart (N), Ellis (O), Flegle (BG); Long jump - 1. Logan (TS), 16-7.75; Stewart (TS), Wheeler (B), McCartney (NB); Discus - 1. Marshall (TR), 106-10; Smith (O), White (CS), Spiess (B); Shot put - 1. Alspaugh (B), 36-6.5; Marshall (TR), St. John (L), Long (NB);
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Bryan (Miller, Oberlin, Zimmerman, Vollmar), 10:54.91; Napoleon, Bowling Green, Lake; 100 hurdles - 1. Odell (BG), 16.42; Darr (L), Lucas (BG), Harmon (N); 100 meters - 1. Wagner (BG), 13.02; Logan (TS), Keifer (O), Cordic (B); 800 relay - 1. Bowling Green (Roach, Wiseman-Esparza, Addams, Odell), 1:56.26; Bryan, Napoleon, Lake; 1600 meters - 1. Davis (BG), 5:52.28; Schwartz (NB), Schroyer (L), Judson (BG); 400 relay - 1. Bowling Green (King, Wagner, Adams, Odell), 53.85; Napoleon, Lake, Otsego; 400 meters - 1. Miley (B), 1:03.97; Ayers (L), Keifer (O), Sonnenberg (N); 300 hurdles - 1. Cordic (B), 49.73; Fletcher (BG), Vollmar (B), Limes (O); 800 meters - 1. Zimmerman (B), 2:36.3; Judson (BG), Birkhold (N), Dietrich (N); 200 meters - 1. Wagner (BG), 27.81; Logan (TS), Miley (B), Roach (BG); 3200 meters - 1. Schwartz (NB), 12:41.93; Fruth (BG), Greene (L), Nieves (B); 1600 relay - 1. Bryan (Miley, Oberlin, Zimmerman, Vollmar), 4:25.11; Lake, Napoleon, Otsego.
