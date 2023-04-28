EDGERTON — The Edgerton boys were able to walk away with a home victory at the Edgerton Invitational on Friday, as they just barely edged out Ottoville 120-116 to take the meet.
The Bulldogs were solid in the dash events as Owen Roth and Carter Herman raced to a photo finish in the 100 with Roth finishing .01 seconds ahead of Herman while Dakota Burke took the 400 and Roth the 100. Herman took both hurdle events.
Wayne Trace took third with a 95 at the event with the 1600 relay team taking first along with Connor Blankenship in the long jump. Fairview’s Kyle Rabe dominated the distance with wins in the 1600 and 800 meter runs.
Ottoville took the girls event rather handily but Fairview took second at 90.5 and Wayne Trace third at 81. The Raiders took the 400, 800 and 3200 relays while Gracie Shepherd took the high jump title. Fairview won the other relay in the 1600 while Molly McGuire won the pole vault. Holgate saw Jolynn Eis break a school record in the shot put with a throw of 38-11.75.
Edgerton Invitational
At Edgerton
Boys Meet
Edgerton 120, Ottoville 116, Wayne Trace 95, Fairview 61, Holgate 57, Paulding 47, Continental 18, North Central 12
Field Events
Long jump — 1. Blankenship (WT), 17-06.5; Meyer (E), Knippen (O). High jump — 1. Turnwald (O), 5-08; Sinclair (E), Shaffer (P). Discus — 1. Gates (F), 156-04; Woods (P), Foltz (WT). Shot put — 1. Woods (P), 51-01; Stouffer (WT), Woolbright (WT). Pole vault — 1. Brinkman (O), 10-00; Schweller (P), Burke (E).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Holgate (N. Miller, Giesige, Westrick, L. Miller), 8:54; Fairview, Wayne Trace. 110 hurdles — 1. Herman (E), 15.38; Schlagbaum (O), Trentman (O). 100 meters — 1. Roth (E), 11.44; Herman (E), Turnwald (O). 800 relay — 1. Edgerton (Burke, Sinclair, Herman, Roth), 1:36.44; Ottoville, Wayne Trace. 1600 meters — Rabe (F), 4:46.04; Morehead (WT), German (O). 400 relay — 1. Ottoville (Turnwald, Trentman, Leis, Schlagbaum), 46.16; Holgate, Paulding. 400 meters — 1. Burke (E), 53.88; Roth (E), Giesige (H). 300 hurdles — 1. Herman (E), 40.13; Schlagbaum (O), Trentman (O). 800 meters — 1. Rabe (F), 2:06.16; Morehea (WT), German (O). 200 meters — 1. Roth (E), 23.75; Burke (E), Turnwald (O). 3200 meters — 1. Westrick (H), 10:59.21; Brubaker (F), Fritz (H). 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Dangler, L. Morehead, Myers, C. Morehead), 3:46.52.
Girls Meet
Ottoville 135, Fairview 90.5, Wayne Trace 81, Edgerton 67.5, Holgate 67, Continental 57, Paulding 19, North Central 2
Field Events
Long jump — 1. Marshall (Co), 16-08.25; Turnwald (O), Kemper (O). High jump — 1. Gracie Shepherd (WT), 5-02; Arend (F), Swint (O). Discus — 1. Eis (H), 118-11.50; Keppeler (E), Blalock (E). Shot put — 1. Eis (H), 38-11.75; Ellerbrock (O), Keppeler (E). Pole vault — 1. McGuire (F), 9-06; Dockery (Co), Sliter (F).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Holgate (Ashbaugh, Swary, Fritz, Willett), 10:49.75; Ottoville, Fairview. 100 hurdles — 1. Burgei (O), 16.43; Meyer (E), Shock (Co). 100 meters — 1. Metzger (O), 13.72; Pier (Co), Moreno (O). 800 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Elkins, Benschneider, Myers, Shepherd), 1:57.81; Fairview, Ottoville. 1600 meters — 1. Willett (H), 5:43; Zeedyk (F), Moore (WT). 400 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Meraz, Meyers, Benschneider, Elkins), 55.75; Continental, Edgerton. 400 meters — 1. Hazelton (E), 1:07.18; Hunt (P), Brubaker (F). 300 hurdles — 1. Burgei (O), 49.91; Meyer (E), Shock (Co). 800 meters — 1. Kemper (O), 2:30.37; Zeedyk (F), Moore (WT). 200 meters — 1. Metzger (O), 28.46; Elkins (WT), Prowant (Co). 3200 meters — 1. Willett (H), 12:23.08; Swary (H), Elkins (WT). 1600 relay — 1. Fairview (Brubaker, Zeedyk, Singer, Smith), 4:32.56.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.