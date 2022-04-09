BOWLING GREEN — The Defiance girls track team finished tied for fourth in the eight-team Duff Madaras Bobcat Invitational field at Bowling Green High School on a chilly Friday night while the DHS boys were sixth.
In the girls meet, won by Liberty-Benton, Samantha Hohenberger picked up individual wins in the 200 and 400 for the Bulldogs while running legs of the winning 3200 relay and the second-place 1600 relay. Mira Horvath, Emily Wahl and Layla Briseno also ran legs of the 3200 relay with Briseno adding a second place finish in the 3200 and a third-place showing in the 1600 while Wahl was third in the 800. Oktavia Rohlf and Joslyn Renn rounded out the top Defiance girls finishers with fourth-place efforts int he shot put and 200, respectively.
Other local standouts included Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades (first, 3200), Teagan Rupp (second place, long jump) and Hayley Meyer (third, shot put) and Napoleon’s Ava Harmon (third pole vault) andHannah Nagel (second, 200). Nagel was joined by Vivian Macheck, Lyiah Huddle and Meghan Dietrich on the second-place 800 relay.
In the boys meet, Wauseon’s Jackson Callan and Hunter Wasnich won the 1600 and 3200, respectively, with Matthew Shaw and Sam Smith Jr. finishing second in the long jump and 100, respectively. Jonas Tester was second in the long jump and third in the 200 for the Indians.
Three different Defiance relays earned top-four finishes, with the 1600 and 3200 relays earning third and the 800 finishing in fourth. Josh Horvath won the 300 hurdles and finished second in the 110 hurdles to Napoleon’s Josh Mack in addition to anchoring the 800 and 3200 relays. Noah and Cole Batt finished third and fourth in the 1600 for the Bulldogs.
Duff Madaras Bobcat Invitational
At Bowling Green
Boys Meet
Findlay 143, Oak Harbor 94.3, Wauseon 84, Fremont Ross 79, Liberty-Benton 78, Defiance 67.5, Bowling Green 60.6, Napoleon 40
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Green (FR), 47-11; Shaw (W), Crutcher (F), Menkof (FR). Discus - 1. Green (FR), 153-1.5; Menkoff (FR), Keckler II (F), Carpenter (LB). High jump - 1. Prater (BG), 6-0; Vann (FR) 6-0; Doepker (F) 6-0; Barfell (F), Howard III (FR). Long jump - 1. Miles (F), 20-11.5; Tester (W), Mack (N), Doepker (F). Pole vault - 1. Kolan (LB), 13-0; Silva (FR), Rahm (OH), Aeschliman (W).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Liberty-Benton, 8:36.35; Findlay, Defiance (Fortman, Jurcevich, C. Batt, Horvath), Oak Harbor. 110 hurdles - 1. Mack (N), 15.98; Horvath (D), Wilkins (LB), Gaskins (BG). 100 meters - 1. Buhro (OH), 11.42; Smith Jr. (W), Hayward (OH), Moore (F). 800 relay - 1. Findlay, 1:33.09; Oak Harbor, Fremont Ross, Defiance (Tressler, DeTray, Graves, Horvath). 1600 meters - 1. Callan (W), 4:49.51; Novinsky (BG), N. Batt (D), C. Batt (D). 400 relay - 1. Oak Harbor, 44.34; Findlay, Napoleon (Bruns, Williams, Mack, Moll), Wauseon (Carroll, Smith Jr., Stump, J. Tester). 400 meters - 1. Ireland (F), 49.83; Bingham (N), Ruiz Patterson (FR), Ridener (OH). 300 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 40.96; Miller (OH), Wilkins (LB), Bihn (F). 800 meters - 1. Cordonnier (F), 2:06.53; Ricker (LB), Smith (F), Walker (FR). 200 meters - 1. Ireland (F), 22.83; Buhro (OH), J. Tester (W), Hower (OH). 3200 meters - 1. Wasnich (W), 10:08.84; Novinsky (BG), Perkins (F), Partin (BG). 1600 relay - 1. Oak Harbor, 3:39.8; Findlay, Defiance (Fortman, Graves, Jurcevich, Tressler), Liberty-Benton.
Girls Meet
Liberty-Benton 124.5, Bowling Green 107, Oak Harbor 89.5, Defiance 84, Findlay 84, Fremont Ross 80, Wauseon 48, Napoleon 46
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Nichols (F), 36-11.5; Hall (F), Meyer (W), Rohlf (D). Discus - 1. Nichols (F), 128-8.5; Granger (LB), Hall (F), Hutchinson (W). High jump - 1. Willow (LB), 5-4; Hendricks (BG), Englund (FR), King (BG). Long jump - 1. King (BG), 16-2.75; Rupp (W), McKitrick (OH), Stechschulte (F). Pole vault - 1. Taylor (FR), 11-0; Barfell (F), Harmon (N), Depinet (BG).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Briseno, Horvath), 10:13.48; Liberty-Benton, Findlay, Bowling Green. 100 hurdles - 1. Mizelle (OH), 15.95; Englund (FR), O’Dell (BG), Willow (LB). 100 meters - 1. Depinet (BG), 13.25; McKitrick (OH), Schulte (OH), Morrisette (FR). 800 relay - 1. Bowling Green, 1:54.73; Napoleon (Nagel, Huddle, Dietrich, Macheck), Fremont Ross, Findlay. 1600 meters - 1. Gaerke (LB), 5:43; Szymanowski (FR), Briseno (D), Wiles (BG). 400 relay - 1. Oak Harbor, 52.9; Bowling Green, Fremont Ross, Liberty-Benton. 400 meters - 1. Hohenberger (D), 1:04.2; Dittman (F), Recker (LB), Turner (OH). 300 hurdles - 1. Mizelle (OH), 51.29; Detray (OH), Tomlinson (LB), Tyson (BG). 800 meters - 1. Irwin (LB), 2:32.11; Gaerke (LB), Wahl (D), Szymanowski (FR). 200 meters - 1. Hohenberger (D), 28.14; Nagel (N), Hiedelburg (FR), Renn (D). 3200 meters - 1. Rhoades (W), 12:39.71; Briseno (D), Smith (FR), Oberlander (BG). 1600 relay - 1. Liberty-Benton, 4:22.66; Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Renn, Horvath), Oak Harbor, Findlay.
Ehresman Invitational
At Lima Bath
Boys Meet
Van Wert 110, Lima Shawnee 88.5, Bluffton 74.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 73.5, Allen East 66.5, Bryan 62, St. Marys 57, Lima Bath 55.5, Lima Central Catholic 29, Wapakoneta 25, Elida 16, Paulding 5.5
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Griffiths (LB), 56-1.25; Sewell (LS), Dotson (VW), Hoehn (OG). Discus - 1. Prichard (LB), 147-6; Sewell (LS), Winner (AE), Tabler (Bluf). High jump - 1. Bowers (SM), 6-0; Boblitt (Bluf), Phillips (VW), Lovell (Bluf). Long jump - 1. Unruh (LCC), 21-9.5; Stemen (VW), Brown (Bry), Dearth (Bluf). Pole vault - 1. Douglass (E), 12-0; Osting (OG), Torsell (SM), Macke (OG).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Van Wert, 8:37.74; Shawnee, O-G (Vogt, Rosengarten, Macke, I. Fenbert), Allen East. 110 hurdles - 1. Bowers (SM), 16.46; Bogart (Bluf), Jackson (VW), Douglass (E). 100 meters - 1. Upshaw (LS), 10.9; Hoyle (LCC), Garza (Bry), Bill (VW). 800 relay - 1. Van Wert, 1:33.86; Bath, Allen East, Shawnee. 1600 meters - 1. Taylor (Bry), 4:30.52; Fackler (Bry), Sidle (AE), Wannemacher (VW). 400 relay - 1. Allen East, 45.73; Van Wert, Shawnee, Bath. 400 meters - 1. Laudick (VW), 52.42; Lenhart (W), Vogt (OG), Devlin (Bry). 300 hurdles - 1. Bogart (Bluf), 43.0; Bowers (SM), Burden (LS), Hopkins (AE). 800 meters - 1. Antrim (Bluf), 2:05.07; Springer (VW), Johns (LS), I. Fenbert (OG). 200 meters - 1. Upshaw (LS), 22.7; Laudick (VW), Hoyles (LCC), Hemmelgarn (SM). 3200 meters - 1. Taylor (Bry), 9:34.85; Sidle (AE), Fackler (Bry), Nygaard (B). 1600 relay - 1. Van Wert, 3:35.08; Shawnee, Bluffton, O-G (Vogt, Ross, Ellerbrock, I. Fenbert).
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 162, St. Marys 110, Lima Shawnee 88, Bryan 85, Lima Bath 54, Wapakoneta 49.5, Bluffton 34, Elida 28, Lima Central Catholic 20.5, Van Wert 16, Allen East 16
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Alspaugh (Bry), 39-10.5; Hoffman (OG), Anthony (SM), Liette (SM). Discus - 1. Hoffman (OG), 125-1; Alspaugh (Bry), Grothause (Bluf), Ellerbrock (OG). High jump - 1. Bailey (W), 4-10; Jacobs (SM), Best (LS), Aldrich (OG). Long jump - 1. Stolly (LCC), 15-7.25; Fireovid (Bry), Kohler (W), O’Kief (LB). Pole vault - 1. Haselman (OG), 8-0; Young (SM), 8-0; Diller (B), Dorsten (SM).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. O-G (Fenbert, Turnwald, Haselman, Hovest), 10:19.6; Shawnee, St. Marys, Bryan (Smith, Vollmar, Spengler, Miller). 100 hurdles - 1. Smith (LS), 17.56; Green (LS), Okuley (OG), Beach (OG). 100 meters - 1. Fortman (OG), 13.22; Greber (SM), Houg (VW), Makin (E). 800 relay - 1. O-G (Fenbert, Closson, Haselman, Recker), 1:53.24; Bath, St. Marys, Shawnee. 1600 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 5:37.06; Jutte (SM), Schloemer (SM), Cleaves (LS). 400 relay - 1. O-G (Hedrick, Closson, Recker, Fox), 54.02; Wapakoneta, Bath, Shawnee. 400 meters - 1. Fortman (OG), 58.68; Fenbert (OG), Walsh (LB), Greber (SM). 300 hurdles - 1. Cordic (Bry), 47.81; Ambos (W), Jones (AE), Okuley (OG). 800 meters - 1. Schloemer (SM), 2:31.59; Hovest (OG), Turnwald (OG), Jmiai (LS). 200 meters - 1. Fortman (OG), 27.02; Walsh (LB), Makin (E), Recker (OG). 3200 meters - 1. Thormeier (Bry), 11:49.09; Williams (LS), Stump (LS), Smith (Bry). 1600 relay - 1. O-G (Fenbert, Fox, Hovest, Fortman), 4:13.78; St. Marys, Bath, Bryan (Wheeler, Vollmar, Spengler, Cordic).
