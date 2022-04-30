ST. MARYS — The Defiance boys were second and the girls third at the Rider Express Invitational held Friday evening at St. Marys with multiple athletes bringing home first-place finishes for the Bulldogs.
In the girls meet, Layla Briseno was first in the 3200 individually while running a leg of the winning 3200 relay. Freshman Sam Hohenberger ran legs of the winning 3200 relay and was part of the second-place 1600 relay and third-place 800 relay while finishing second inthe400 meters.
Oktavia Rohlf picked up a win in the shot put while finishing second in the discus.
The boys meet saw Martin Castro finish first in the long jump to lead the way. Josh Horvath was first in the 300 hurdles, second in the 110 hurdles and ran legs of the winning 800 and 1600 relays for the Bulldogs. Elijah Fortman ran legs of both winning relays, while also anchoring the second-place 3200 relay. The all-freshman 400 relay of Joe Robinson, Hayden Howerton, Nicasio Hall and Anthony Wilder finished just 0.3 seconds behind in second place with Wilder adding to a third-place finish in the 100. Senior Servontre Graves anchored the 1600 relay and was second in the 400.
Rider Express Invitational
At St. Marys
Boys Meet
St. Marys 145, Defiance 132, Lincolnview 122, Fairbanks 109.5, Spencerville 64.5, New Knoxville 40, Waite 34
Field Events
Discus - 1. Giesige (SM), 117-8; Smith (L), Waterman (NK). Shot put - 1. Kill (S), 41-9.75; Henschen (SM), Smith (L). High jump - 1. Hatfield (L), 6-2; Bowers (SM), Higinbotham (F). Long jump - 1. Castro (D), 20-1.5; Hemmelgarn (SM), Bosworth (F). Pole vault - 1. Torsell (SM), 12-0; Hoeffel (D), Denman (L).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Lincolnview, 8:29.74; Defiance (C. Batt, Gonzalez, J. Fortman, E. Fortman), St. Marys. 110 hurdles - 1. Bowers (SM), 15.92; Horvath (D), Gerstenberger (F). 100 meters - 1. Hemmelgarn (SM), 11.8; R .Green (F), Wilder (D). 800 relay - 1. Defiance (Graves, DeTray, E. Fortman, Horvath), 1:35.52; Fairbanks, Waite. 1600 meters - 1. Oakman (S), 4:36.8; Birt (SM), Robinson (L). 400 relay - 1. Fairbanks, 46.67; Defiance (Robinson, Howerton, Hall, Wilder), St. Marys. 400 meters - 1. Bosworth (F), 51.84; Graves (D), McMurray (NK). 300 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 39.79; Bowers (SM), Schroeder (NK). 800 meters - 1. Brandt (SM), 2:07.7; Baldauf (L), E. Fortman (D). 200 meters - 1. Bosworth (F), 23.46; McMurray (NK), Reese (TW). 1. Oakman (S), 9:55; Birt (SM), Tow (L). 1600 relay - 1. Defiance (E. Fortman, Tressler, Horvath, Graves), 3:33.48; St. Marys, Lincolnview.
Girls Meet
St. Marys 156.5, Fairbanks 152.5, Spencerville 130, Defiance 110.5, New Knoxville 46, Lincolnview 43.5
Field Events
Discus - 1. Henschen (NK), 125-2; Rohlf (D), Orr (S). Shot put - 1. Rohlf (D), 34-5.5; Anthony (SM), Topp (NK). High jump - 1. L. Goecke (S), 5-2; Miller (F), Prine (S). Long jump - 1. Ankerman (SM), 15-10; Wurst (S), Carter (F). Pole vault - 1. Young (SM), 9-0; Greer (S), King (L).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance (Horvath, Hohenberger, Briseno, Wahl), 10:12.22; Fairbanks, St. Marys. 100 hurdles - 1. G. Goecke (S), 17.32; Keller (SM), Perry (F). 100 meters - 1. Greber (SM), K. Green (F), Hoback (S). 800 relay - 1. Fairbanks, 1:49.88; St. Marys, Defiance (Hohenberger, Bibler, Renn, Horvath). 1600 meters - 1. Hoover (F), 5:19.63; Stewart (S), Jutte (SM). 400 relay - 1. Spencerville, 52.35; St. Marys, Defiance (Harrison, Bibler, Lee, Kroeckel). 400 meters - 1. Gearheart (F), 1:02.28; Hohenberger (D), Leffel (NK). 300 hurdles - 1. Monroe (S), 49.5; Miller (F), G. Goecke (S). 800 meters - 1. Jutte (SM), 2:26.21; Hoover (F), Stewart (S). 200 meters - 1. K. Green (F), 26.24; Greber (SM), Leffel (NK). 3200 meters - 1. Briseno (D), 12:29.34; Lahmers (F), Voice (S). 1600 relay - 1. Fairbanks, 4:14.61; Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Renn, Horvath), Spencerville.
