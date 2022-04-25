WAPAKONETA — The Defiance girls were third and the boys fourth on Friday in area track action at the Wapakoneta Redskin Relays.
The girls meet saw the Bulldogs finish second in the 400 shuttle hurdle and 800 sprint medley relays, along with the 800, 1600 and 6400 relays. Individually, Kendallyne Kroeckel’s vault of 8-0 tied her for first overall while Oktavia Rohlf was second in the shot put and sixth in discus. Sam Hohenberger was fourth in the long jump.
On the boys side, Defiance claaimed wins in the400 shuttle hurdle and the 3200 relays as teams while Martin Castro was solid individually with a third-place leap in the long jump and a fourth-place effort in the high jump. Nikita Hoeffel tied for seventh in the pole vault.
Elsewhere, Napoleon competed at the Eastwood Relays on Friday evening. The 400 relay quartet of Landin Wiechers, Andrew Williams, Masen Switzer and Hayes Bingham finished second in the 300 relay while Bingham and Williams joined Eli Snopley and Zak Schroeder in a third-place effort in the 800 sprint medley relay.
Switzer added a fourth-place effort in the 300 hurdles while Henry Eggers was fourth in the hammer throw.
The Napoleon girls were led by a third-place finish in the 400 shuttle hurdle relay by Ava Harmon, Emma Rowland, Paige Weaver and Molly Rosebrook. Claire Durham was fifth in the discus with a throw of 108-5.
Redskin Relays
At Wapakoneta
Boys Meet
Bellefontaine 104, Anna 79, Lima Shawnee 73, Defiance 55.5, Sidney 48, Wapakoneta 30, Crestview 13.5
Field Events
Discus - 1. Akers (B), 130-3; 13. Valle (D), 17. Deming (D), 19. Hoffman (D). High jump - 1. 1. Altenbach (S), 5-8; T4. Castro (D), T8. Graves (D). Long jump - 1. Yoder (B), 21-2.5; 3. Castro (D); 12. DeTray (D); 17. Howerton (D). Shot put - 1. Ashcraft (B), 45-5; 14. Gmutza (D); 15. Lipps (D); 16. Valle (D). Pole vault - 1. Guinther (S), 12-0; T7. Hoeffel (D).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance, 8:43.62; Bellefontaine, Shawnee, Anna 800 relay - 1. Bellefontaine, 1:33.43; Anna, Shawnee, Defiance. 400 relay - Anna, 43.79; Sidney, Bellefontaine, Wapakoneta. 1600 relay - 1. Shawnee, 3:36.56; Bellefontaine, Sidney, Defiance. 6400 relay - 1. Bellefontaine, 19:46.5; Defiance, Anna, Sidney. 400 shuttle hurdle relay - 1. Defiance, 1:09.13; Bellefontaine, Wapakoneta, Shawnee. 800 sprint medley relay - 1. Bellefontaine, 1:37.81; Shawnee, Wapakoneta, Anna. 4000 distance medley relay - 1. Anna, 11:28.53; Defiance, Shawnee, Bellefontaine.
Girls Meet
Anna 122, Bellefontaine 67, Defiance 62, Lima Shawnee 62, Wapakoneta 46, Sidney 34, Crestview 9
Field Events
Discus - 1. Rowland (A), 128-5; 6. Rohlf (D), 99-2; 20. Smith (D), 21. Bloomfield (D). High jump - 1. Bertke (A), 5-0; T4. Zapata (D); T7. Cruz (D). Long jump - 1. Kohler (W), 15-11.5; 4. Hohenberger (D), 15-4.75; 12. Rittenour (D), 13. Harrison (D). Shot put - 1. Pool (B), 35-9; 2. Rohlf (D), 34-0.5; 18. Bloomfield (D); 21. Smith (D). Pole vault - T1. Kroeckel (D), 8-0; T10. Rittenour (D).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Anna, 10:58.5; Shawnee, Defiance, Bellefontaine. 800 relay - 1. Bellefontaine, 1:51.34; Anna, Defiance, Shawnee. 400 relay - 1. Anna, 51.52; Bellefontaine, Sidney, Wapakoneta. 1600 relay - 1. Anna, 4:18.21; Defiance, Shawnee, Wapakoneta. 6400 relay - 1. Anna, 23:57.28; Defiance, Shawnee, Bellefontaine. 400 shuttle hurdle relay - 1. Anna, 1:11.7; Defiance, Bellefontaine, Wapakoneta. 800 sprint medley relay - 1. Anna, 1:55.83; Defiance, Wapakoneta, Shawnee. 4000 distance medley relay - 1. Anna, 13:44.9; Shawnee, Defiance, Crestview.
