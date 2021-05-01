TOLEDO - At two separate locations in Toledo, the Defiance boys and girls track and field teams were in action on Friday.

The Bulldog girls placed sixth in the Blue Division at the Whitmer Relays. Defiance swept the top three spots in the shot put, led by Aubrey Bujalski, who won with a throw of 32-9. Oktavia Rohlf took second (31-8), followed by Joanna Schlatter (30-8).

Bujalski was also third in the discus (100-3), to lead the Bulldogs to a team title in the event.

Schlatter, Aleigha Coffman, Rohlf and Bujalski teamed up to place second in the Ironwoman relay, finishing in 1:01.04.

Bujalski was also teamed with Emily Wahl, Sunny Lloyd and Layla Briseno and took second in the 3200 relay with a time of 10:26.41.

Individually, Wahl was third in the 800 (2:37.13). Anivea Wilder took fourth in the 100 (19.2).

The Defiance boys team ended up 14th at the St. Francis Relays with 30.5 points.

Individually, Josh Horvath led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (40.5). Horvath was also on a 3200 relay team with Noah Batt, Calib Brashear and Elijah Fortman that ended fourth in 8:46.31.

