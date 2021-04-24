WAPAKONETA – Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf were both in action at the Wapakoneta Night Relays on Friday night.
The Titan girls finished third with 55 points, trailing Anna (86.5) and Marysville (83). Individually, Myka Aldrich took second in the high jump (4-10), Lily Haselman was third in the pole vault (10-0) and Amara Shepherd was fourth in the long jump (14-0.5).
In the relay events, Defiance was third in the 3200 distance relay (10:36.87), and fourth in the 6400 relay (24:13.95), 400 shuttle hurdle relay (1:16.87) and the 3200 relay (11:09.80).
Individually, Aubrey Bujalski was fourth in the shot put (32-4.25).
The Defiance boys were led by third-place finishes in the 3200 distance relay (8:51.07) and the 3200 relay (8:50.57). They added fifth-place finishes 6400 relay (19:58.26), 800 sprint relay (1:38.75) and 800 relay (1:35.80).
Ottawa-Glandorf did get a win in the boys 440 shuttle relay (1:06.96). They were fifth in the 3200 relay (9:07.14).
Individually, Easton Osting was tied for second in the pole vault (11-6) and Cael Hoehn was fourth in the shot put (43-2).
Boys Team Scores
Lima Shawnee 90, Marysville 83, Bellefontaine 57, Anna 48, New Haven 47, Ottawa-Glandorf 31, Defiance 19, Wapakoneta 18, Elida 10.
Girls Team Scores
Anna 86.5, Marysville 83, Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Lima Shawnee 54, Defiance 34, Wapakoneta 33.5, Bellefontaine 30, New Haven 24, Elida 3.
