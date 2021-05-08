ANTWERP – Churbusco made the trek across the state line from Indiana and swept the team titles at the Antwerp Invitational.
The Churbusco girls beat Wayne Trace 154-137 to win the title. The Raiders did have a pair of double winners, as Rachel Stoller took the 100 and 200 and Sydnee Sinn won the 400 and 800. Wayne Trace also won the 1600 and 3200 relay races.
In the field events, Paulding’s Claire Schweller won the pole vault and Antwerp’s Leslie Pollock won the discus.
The Churbusco boys beat Woodlan, another team from Indiana, 176-105 for the title. Wayne Trace took third with 92 points.
Antwerp’s Gaige McMichael won the pole vault.
Antwerp Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Churbusco 176, Woodlan 105, Wayne Trace 92, Fairview 85, Edon 53, Antwerp 45, Paulding 17
100 – Sam Handerson (W), 11.70; Eicher (E), Recker (A). 200 – Xavier Heltzel (W), 23.78; Handerson (W), Hastings (F). 400 – Riley Buroff (C), 51.70; Hastings (F), Wenninger (WT). 800 – Eli Lantz (C), 2:03.0; Manz (WT), Rabe (F). 1600 – Eli Lantz (C), 4:50.0; Neireiter (C), Underwood (F). 3200 – Neireiter (C), 10:54.0; Underwood (F), Stoller (WT). 110 hurdles – Nick Nondorf (C), 15.50; Parrish (WT), Moore (W). 300 hurdles – Nick Nondorf (C), 42.40; Moore (W), Smith (F). 400 relay – Woodlan (Brooks, Heltzel, C.J. Handerson, S. Handerson), 45.80; Edon; Fairview. 800 relay – Churbusco (Buroff, Clark, Nondorf, Hille), 1:36.79; Fairview; Paulding. 1600 relay – Churbusco (Stroder, Lantz, Buroff, Nondorf), 3:44.73; Wayne Trace; Fairview. 3200 relay – Churbusco (Lantz, Stroder, Neireiter, Palmer), 8:35.56; Wayne Trace; Fairview.
Field Events
High jump – Riley Buroff (C), 6-2; Nondorf (C), Smith (F). Pole vault – Gaige McMichael (A), 11-6; Shivley (C), Hornish (WT). Long jump – Xavier Heltzel (W), 20-0.5; Brooks (W), Moore (WT). Shot put – Hunter Bianski (C), 51-7.5; Landers (A), Gallehue (E). Discus – Hunter Bianski (C), 139-1; Landers (A), Hulbert (E).
Girls
Team Scores
Churbusco 154, Wayne Trace 137, Woodlan 91, Antwerp 74, Fairview 62.5, Paulding 47.5, Edon 8
Running Events
100 – Rachel Stoller (WT), 13.46; Shearer (C), Recker (A). 200 – Rachel Stoller (WT), 27.53; Hosted (C), Smith (F). 400 – Sydnee Sinn (WT), 1:01.71; Stoller (WT), Pease (P). 800 – Sydnee Sinn (WT), 2:31.04; Bahena (WT), Hunt (P). 1600 – Cara Debolt (C), 5:44.0; Campbell (WT), Rohrs (F). 3200 – Lydia Dyer (W), 12:38.0; Rohrs (F), Moore (WT). 100 hurdles – Isabella Zuk (C), 17.64; Boersema (C), Klopfenstein (W). 300 hurdles – Aubrey Zeigler (C), 49.20; Zuk (C), Shepherd (WT). 400 relay – Churbusco (Shearer, Boersema, Zeigler, Hosted), 52.12; Antwerp; Woodlan. 800 relay – Churbusco (Shearer, Eby, Zeigler, Hosted), 1:50.98; Paulding; Antwerp. 1600 relay – Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sin), 4:16.0; Churbusco; Paulding. 3200 relay – Wayne Trace (Campbell, Bahena, Moore, Sinn), 10:15.28; Woodlan; Churbusco.
Field Events
High jump – Hannah Boersema (C), 5-3; Smith (F), Shepherd (WT). Pole vault – Claire Schweller (P), 10-0; Shearer (C), Reyes (A). Long jump – Isabella Zuk (C), 16-3.5; Marshall (F), Jollie (W). Shot put – Kilah Smith (C), 37-1; Brewer (A), Stoller (WT). Discus – Leslie Pollock (A), 125-6; Fulkerson (C), Smith (C).
PCL Championship
OTTOVILLE – Columbus Grove dominated the field, getting seven different individual champions as the boys had no trouble winning the PCL track and field title at Ottoville.
Jon Banal was the lone double winner for the Bulldogs, sweeping the hurdle events. Columbus Grove had three other winners in the running events, as Caleb Stechschulte won the 800, Carson Closson took the 1600 and Luke Ellerbrock captured the 3200.
The Bulldogs also swept all four relay races.
In the field events, Columbus Grove added three more winners as Gabe Clement took the pole vault, Jacksen Schroeder won the long jump and Ethan Halker took the discus.
The girls PCL race was much closer, with Kalida edging out Columbus Grove 155-135 for the title.
The Wildcats did its damage in the running events, where Hannah Berheide won the 100 and 200; Andrea Burgei took the 3200 and Brenna Smith won the 100 hurdles. Kalida also won the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Columbus Grove had two running event winners, as Erin Dowming took the 1600 and Brynn Fortman took the 300 hurdles. The Bulldog girls also won the 800 relay.
In the field events Columbus Grove added a double winner as Kennedy Flores won the discus and shot put. Makailey Bermudez won the high jump.
Boys
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 218, Ottoville 82, Kalida 72, Continental 63, Pandora-Gilboa 62, Leipsic 48.5, Ft. Jennings 27.5
Running Events
3200 – Columbus Grove (Stechschulte, Morman, Koch, Closson), 8:16.50; Ottoville; Kalida; Ft. Jennings. 110 hurdles – Jon Banal (CG), 15.46; Burkholder (P-G), Reynolds (CG), Kortokrax (O). 100 – Gavin Biery (P-G), 11.81; Gibbs (C), Smith (CG), Schlagbaum (O). 800 relay – Columbus Grove (Smith, T. Daniels, Caudill, J. Daniels), 1:36.09; Kalida; Leipsic; Continental. 1600 – Carson Closson (CG), 4:38.65; Pingle (CG), Tegankamp (C), Heitmeyer (K). 400 – Eric Wieging (FJ), 53.90; Huffman (P-G), Kaufman (CG), Jimenez (L). 300 hurdles – Jon Banal (CG), 41.37; Schlagbaum (O), Reynolds (CG), Manns (O). 800 – Caleb Stechschulte (CG), 2:08.43; Jimenez (L), Furley (O), Mayes (C). 200 – Gavin Biery (P-G), 24.03; Smith (CG), Fersch (K), Daniels (CG). 3200 – Luke Ellerbrock (CG), 10:21.81; Koch (CG), Heitmeyer (K), German (FJ). 1600 relay – Columbus Grove (Myers, Caudill, Birkmeier, Blankemeyer), 3:39.72; Ottoville; Continental; Kalida.
Field Events
High jump – Kyle Manns (O), 6-0; Halker (CG), Fersch (K), Kortokrax (O). Pole vault – Gabe Clement (CG), 13-0; Suter (P-G), Gibbs (C), Schultz (K). Long jump – Jacksen Schroeder (CG), 19-10; Halker (CG), Fersch (K), Jimenez (L). Discus – Ethan Halker (CG), 164-11; Maag (CG), Mansfield (C), Looser (O). Shot put – Isaac Gibbs (C), 49-10.5; Schafer (CG), Halker (CG), Lammers (L).
Girls
Team Scores
Kalida 155, Columbus Grove 135, Leipsic 95.3, Ottoville 57.3, Pandora-Gilboa 47, Continental 43.3, Ft. Jennings 37
Running Events
3200 relay – Kalida (Fortman, Wurth, Kahle, Burgei), 10:50.30; Ft. Jennings; Columbus Grove; Leipsic. 100 hurdles – Brenna Smith (K), 16.21; Burgei (O), Saxton (O), VonSossan (FJ). 100 – Hannah Berheide (K), 12.68; Heitmeyer (L), Fortman (CG), Collier (C). 800 relay – Columbus Grove (Closson, Deffenbaugh, Sautter, Fortman), 1:53.99; Kalida; Ottoville; Pandora-Gilboa. 1600 – Erin Downing (CG), 5:28.19; Fortman (K), Burgei (K), Wensink (L). 400 relay – Columbus Grove (Banal, Halker, Schroeder, Clement), 44.62; Pandora-Gilboa; Ottoville; Kalida. 400 relay – Peyton Heitmeyer (L), 60.06; Berheide (K), Benroth (CG), Deffenbaugh (CG). 300 hurdles – Brynn Fortman (CG), 47.32; Smith (K), Burgei (O), VonSossan (FJ). 800 – Bryn Tegenkamp (C), 2:28.42; Burgei (K), Downing (CG), Kemper (O). 200 – Hannah Berheide (K), 26.59; Heitmeyer (L), Russell (P-G), Fortman (CG). 3200 – Andrea Burgei (K), 12:40.00; Downing (CG), Martz (O), Wensink (L). 1600 relay – Kalida (Fortman, Vorst, Wurth, Vandermark), 4:36.81; Ft. Jennings; Columbus Grove; Ottoville.
Field Events
High jump – Makailey Bermudez (CG), 4-10; Kohli (P-G), Swint (O), Hermiller (L). Pole vault – Shelby Collier (C), 10-0; Closson (CG), Gerding (K), Dulle (L). Long jump – Peyton Heitmeyer (L), 15-5; Russell (P-G), Berheide (K), Vorst (K). Discus – Kennedy Flores (CG), 114-6; Rigel (L), Anderson (CG), Foust (FJ). Shot put – Kennedy Flores (CG), 40-5; Cupp (L), Rigel (L), Knueve (K).
