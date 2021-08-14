Defiance came up just short of its first win of the season Friday afternoon at home as Sylvania Southview got the best of the Bulldogs 3-2 in the Cougars’ season opener.
Junior Mya Garcia earned a three-set victory at second singles for Defiance (0-5), rallying from a 6-3 first-set loss to down Eliza Wyatt 6-4, 6-2. Monse Martinez and Ava Shock had an easier time at first doubles in the other DHS victory with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph. A pair of tiebreak sets dotted the first and third singles matches as Reece Miller fell 7-5 in the second set and sophomore Kaiya Snyder dropped her opening set 7-5.
The Bulldogs will return to action Monday on the road against Western Buckeye League foe Wapakoneta at 4:30 p.m.
At Defiance
Sylvania Southview 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Jessica Sullivan (SS) def. Reece Miller, 6-2, 7-5; 2. Mya Garcia (D) def. Eliza Wyatt, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Emma Warns (SS) def. Kaiya Snyder, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock (D) def. Jillian Ackdge-Mya Burks, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Charlotte Ide-Alex Smith (SS) def. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser, 6-1, 6-1.
