A talented Lima Shawnee squad flexed its muscle against Defiance in Western Buckeye League action at DHS on Friday, picking up a 4-1 win over the host Bulldogs.
Seniors Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager picked up the victory for Defiance (4-5, 2-3 WBL) at first doubles, outlasting Shawnee’s Brayden Ward and Niel Ok 7-5 in the first set by rallying from a 3-0 and 5-2 deficit to win the opener before claiming a 6-2 second-set triumph.
“Defiance showed Shawnee what grit and determination look like where you maximize your talent with raw effort at first doubles,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates. “It was an extremely exciting match with a large crowd cheering for both teams on a beautiful night for tennis.”
Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler battled gamely at second doubles in a 6-3, 6-2 setback.
Defiance will return to action with a home matchup Monday against Bryan before resuming its WBL slate Tuesday at Kenton.
At Defiance
Lima Shawnee 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Gabe Burke (LS) def. Damien Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mason Stahl (LS) def. Kolton Greear, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mac Davis (LS) def. Boston Briseno, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Brayden Ward-Niel Ok, 7-5, 6-2; 2. Adam Stump-Seth Grieshop (LS) def. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler, 6-3, 6-2.
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Kaiden Keiser (A) def. Riley Morr, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Noah Becker (W) def. Cameron Yoder, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Archbold won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Kaden Rufenacht-Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Lance Rupp-Dylan Grahn, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Karson Rufenacht-Luke Rosebrook (A) def. Levi Short-Gavin Van Deilen, 6-3, 6-1.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, St. Marys 1
Singles
1. Joey Vanderhirst (SM) def. Carter Welch, 6-4, 6-1; 2. Colin Welch (OG) def. Kameron MacLean, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Eli Schmenk (OG) def. Rhett Chisholm, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jaden Lehman-Josh Walls (OG) def. Corey Nelson-Preston Wilson, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Hayden Kuhlman-Bryant Schroeder (OG) def. Connor Milner-Isaac Wibbeler, 6-1, 6-0.
