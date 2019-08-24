Defiance defeated Elida 4-1 in tennis action on Friday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 (1-2 WBL) on the season.
Alexa Bickford led Defiance in first singles with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ava Long.
Defiance 4, Elida 1
Singles
1. Alexa Bickford (D) def. Ava Long, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Maggie Little, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Reece Miller (D) def. Rylie Mick, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. McKenzie Savill-Keighley Eickholt (D) def. Chloe Wetstein-Marissa Blunt, 6-4, 6-1; 2. Emily Bowers-Beatrice Yumul (E) def. Sofia Castillo-Ava Shock, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Wauseon 4, Woodward 1
Singles
1. Raven Holmes (W) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Tatum Barnes (W) def. Daniella Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Emah Starkweather (W) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman/Paige Smith (W) def. Brieana Trumbley, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kim Aiken/Kelsey Bowers (W) won by forfeit.
