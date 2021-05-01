CELINA — For the second straight match, Defiance swept both doubles matches but saw their opponent take all three singles matches as the Bulldogs fell at Celina 3-2 on Friday.

Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles while Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler only had a little more trouble at second doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1.

The 5-8 Bulldogs will return to action Monday with a league make-up match at Kenton before competing in the Western Buckeye League championships Thursday and Saturday at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

At Celina

Celina 3, Defiance 2

Singles

1. Logan Goettemoeller (C) def. Damien Martinez, 7-5, 6-2; 2. Nick Forlow (C) def. Kolton Greear, 6-4, 6-4; 3. R.J. Veit (C) def. Carter Campbell, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

Doubles

1. Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Diego Castorena-Keaton Fishbaugh, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) def. Mattie Zhang-Brandon Faller, 6-1, 6-1.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Noah Becker, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Micah McCashen (B) def. Carson Wenger, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Dylan Grahn, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Lance Rupp-Riley Morr, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Craig Jackson-Aiden Andrews (B) def. Gavin Van Deilen-Levi Short, 6-0, 6-0.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Shawnee 3, O-G 2

Singles

1. Gabe Burke (LS) def. Carter Welch, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Mason Stahl (LS) def. Colin Welch, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Eli Schmenk (OG) def. Mac Davis, 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles

1. Brayden Ward-Niel Ok (LS) def. Jaden Lehman-Josh Walls, 7-5, 6-4; 2. Hayden Kuhlman-Bryant Schroeder (OG) def. Adam Stump-Seth Grieshop, 6-4, 6-4.

