CELINA — For the second straight match, Defiance swept both doubles matches but saw their opponent take all three singles matches as the Bulldogs fell at Celina 3-2 on Friday.
Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles while Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler only had a little more trouble at second doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1.
The 5-8 Bulldogs will return to action Monday with a league make-up match at Kenton before competing in the Western Buckeye League championships Thursday and Saturday at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.
At Celina
Celina 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Logan Goettemoeller (C) def. Damien Martinez, 7-5, 6-2; 2. Nick Forlow (C) def. Kolton Greear, 6-4, 6-4; 3. R.J. Veit (C) def. Carter Campbell, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Doubles
1. Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Diego Castorena-Keaton Fishbaugh, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) def. Mattie Zhang-Brandon Faller, 6-1, 6-1.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Noah Becker, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Micah McCashen (B) def. Carson Wenger, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Dylan Grahn, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Lance Rupp-Riley Morr, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Craig Jackson-Aiden Andrews (B) def. Gavin Van Deilen-Levi Short, 6-0, 6-0.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Shawnee 3, O-G 2
Singles
1. Gabe Burke (LS) def. Carter Welch, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Mason Stahl (LS) def. Colin Welch, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Eli Schmenk (OG) def. Mac Davis, 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
1. Brayden Ward-Niel Ok (LS) def. Jaden Lehman-Josh Walls, 7-5, 6-4; 2. Hayden Kuhlman-Bryant Schroeder (OG) def. Adam Stump-Seth Grieshop, 6-4, 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.