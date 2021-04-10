BOWLING GREEN – Bryan took the top two singles matches and swept the doubles as the Bears went to Bowling Green and beat the Bobcats, 4-1.
At Bowling Green
Bryan 4, Bowling Green 1
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Mathias Drumm, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Aaron Hershberger, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Zachary Mangan (BG) def. Caleb McCashen, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess/Craig Jackson (B) def. Theo Bock/Dominic Meszaros, 6-4, 6-4. 2. Aiden Andrews/Micah McCashen (B) def. Luke Konecny/Adam Briar, 6-3, 6-2.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Wapakoneta 0
Singles
1. Carter Welch (O-G) def. Bryce Cousino, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Colin Welch (O-G) def. Connor Coffey, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Eli Schmenk (O-G) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Jaden Lehman/Josh Walls (O-G) def. Nathan Doll/Angel Coca, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Hayden Kuhlman/Bryant Schroeder won by forfeit.
At Wauseon
Maumee 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Riley Morr lost 6-2, 6-0. 2. Noah Becker lost 6-0, 6-0. 3. Carson Wenger lost 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Lance Rupp/Dylan Grahn lost 6-2, 4-6, 3-10. 2. Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen lost 6-3, 6-3.
