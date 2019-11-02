Tinora 7 28 7 0 – 42

Antwerp 0 0 0 8 – 8

T — Commisso 2-run (Gaines kick).

T — Willitzer 65-pass from Schafer (Gaines kick).

T — Commisso 21-run (Gaines kick).

T — Commisso 74-run (Gaines kick).

T — Commisso 8-run (Gaines kick).

T — Grube 29-run (Gaines kick).

A — Brinneman 9-pass from Schuette (conversion good).

L. Center 7 13 0 29 — 49

Evergreen 0 21 0 0 — 21

LC — Murdock 49-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).

E — Krispin 3-pass from Etue (Peete kick).

LC — Murdock 30-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).

E — Floyd 36-pass from Etue (Peete kick).

E — Riggs 81-pass from Etue (Peete kick).

LC — Murdock 27-pass from Krugh (kick failed).

LC — Phillips 10-run (Killam kick).

LC — Kern 6-run (Phillips pass from Krugh).

LC — Keller 62-interception return (Righi kick).

LC — Phillips 24-interception return (Righi kick).

Delta 0 0 0 14 — 14

P. Henry 7 7 7 13 — 34

PH — Johnson 10-run (Rhamy kick).

PH — Rhamy 1-run (Rhamy kick).

PH — Johnson 13-run (Rhamy kick).

PH — DeLong 1-run (Rhamy kick).

D — Tresnan-Righard 8-run (Risner kick).

D — Knapp 25-pass from Ruple (Risner kick).

PH — Johnson 47-run (run failed).

Swanton 3 0 0 0 — 3

Bryan 26 20 0 6 — 52

B — Miller 11-run (Fireovid kick).

B — Rohrer 37-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

B — Rohrer 32-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

S — Hensely 41-field goal.

B — Fireovid 48-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

B — Arthur 1-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

B — Fireovid 51-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

B — Arthur 29-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

B — Rohrer 17-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

B. Green 0 7 0 0 — 7

Napoleon 7 7 7 7 — 28

N — Gerdeman 11-run (Schumm kick).

BG — Foster 11-run (Warner kick).

N — Chipps 7-pass from Warncke (Schumm kick).

N — Chipps 22-run (Schumm kick).

N — Chipps 57-run (Schumm kick).

Paulding 0 6 0 0 — 6

Crestview 7 7 20 7 — 41

C — Brecht 26-run (Kreischer kick).

C — Brecht 42-run (Kreischer kick).

P — Manz 59-pass from Beckman (kick failed).

C — Gerardot 23-run (Kreischer kick).

C — Gerardot 55-run (Kreischer kick).

C — Short 38-run (kick failed).

C — Brecht 8-run (Kreischer kick).

Wapakoneta 0 0 7 0 — 7

O.-Glandorf 0 0 6 0 — 6

W — Kaeck 72-run (Harshbarger kick).

OG — Beach 1-run (kick failed).

Hilltop 6 0 6 6 — 18

Montpelier14 13 7 7 — 41

M — Custer 6-run (Grime kick).

M — Custer 2-run (Grime kick).

H — Brown 7-run (kick failed).

M — Custer 9-run (Grime kick).

M — Byers 3-run (kick failed).

M — Byers 11-run (Grime kick).

H — Brown 28-run (kick failed).

M — Turner 1-run (Grime kick).

H — Brown 9-run (kick failed).

Load comments