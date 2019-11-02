Tinora 7 28 7 0 – 42
Antwerp 0 0 0 8 – 8
T — Commisso 2-run (Gaines kick).
T — Willitzer 65-pass from Schafer (Gaines kick).
T — Commisso 21-run (Gaines kick).
T — Commisso 74-run (Gaines kick).
T — Commisso 8-run (Gaines kick).
T — Grube 29-run (Gaines kick).
A — Brinneman 9-pass from Schuette (conversion good).
L. Center 7 13 0 29 — 49
Evergreen 0 21 0 0 — 21
LC — Murdock 49-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
E — Krispin 3-pass from Etue (Peete kick).
LC — Murdock 30-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
E — Floyd 36-pass from Etue (Peete kick).
E — Riggs 81-pass from Etue (Peete kick).
LC — Murdock 27-pass from Krugh (kick failed).
LC — Phillips 10-run (Killam kick).
LC — Kern 6-run (Phillips pass from Krugh).
LC — Keller 62-interception return (Righi kick).
LC — Phillips 24-interception return (Righi kick).
Delta 0 0 0 14 — 14
P. Henry 7 7 7 13 — 34
PH — Johnson 10-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Rhamy 1-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Johnson 13-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — DeLong 1-run (Rhamy kick).
D — Tresnan-Righard 8-run (Risner kick).
D — Knapp 25-pass from Ruple (Risner kick).
PH — Johnson 47-run (run failed).
Swanton 3 0 0 0 — 3
Bryan 26 20 0 6 — 52
B — Miller 11-run (Fireovid kick).
B — Rohrer 37-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
B — Rohrer 32-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
S — Hensely 41-field goal.
B — Fireovid 48-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
B — Arthur 1-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
B — Fireovid 51-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
B — Arthur 29-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
B — Rohrer 17-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
B. Green 0 7 0 0 — 7
Napoleon 7 7 7 7 — 28
N — Gerdeman 11-run (Schumm kick).
BG — Foster 11-run (Warner kick).
N — Chipps 7-pass from Warncke (Schumm kick).
N — Chipps 22-run (Schumm kick).
N — Chipps 57-run (Schumm kick).
Paulding 0 6 0 0 — 6
Crestview 7 7 20 7 — 41
C — Brecht 26-run (Kreischer kick).
C — Brecht 42-run (Kreischer kick).
P — Manz 59-pass from Beckman (kick failed).
C — Gerardot 23-run (Kreischer kick).
C — Gerardot 55-run (Kreischer kick).
C — Short 38-run (kick failed).
C — Brecht 8-run (Kreischer kick).
Wapakoneta 0 0 7 0 — 7
O.-Glandorf 0 0 6 0 — 6
W — Kaeck 72-run (Harshbarger kick).
OG — Beach 1-run (kick failed).
Hilltop 6 0 6 6 — 18
Montpelier14 13 7 7 — 41
M — Custer 6-run (Grime kick).
M — Custer 2-run (Grime kick).
H — Brown 7-run (kick failed).
M — Custer 9-run (Grime kick).
M — Byers 3-run (kick failed).
M — Byers 11-run (Grime kick).
H — Brown 28-run (kick failed).
M — Turner 1-run (Grime kick).
H — Brown 9-run (kick failed).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.