Swanton 0 0 0 7 – 7

Archbold 21 14 7 0 – 42

A — Newman 11-run (Witte kick).

A — Gomez 2-run (Witte kick).

A — Gomez 3-run (Witte kick).

A — Newman 14-run (Witte kick).

A — Gomez 14-run (Witte kick).

A — Hall 18-pass from Newman (Witte kick).

S — Saunders 1-pass from Thorton (Hensley kick).

Wauseon 20 7 14 7 – 48

Delta 0 0 0 14 – 14

W — Figy 13-run (Blanco kick).

W — Brock 12-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).

W — Penrod 55-pass from Figy (kick failed).

W — Leahy 3-run (Blanco kick).

W — Penrod 7-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).

W — Tester 33-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).

W — Sluder 14-pass from Thomas (Blanco kick).

D — Knapp 17-pass from Ruple ( Riser kick).

D — Salyers 17-run (Risner kick).

Montpelier20 21 13 7 – 61

Stryker 0 0 0 8 – 8

M — Wurm 17-run (Grime kick).

M — Byers 19-run (kick failed).

M — McCord 64-pass from Turner (Grime kick).

M — Beck 43-pass from Turner (Grime kick).

M -Michael 32-pass from Turner (Grime kick).

M — Byers 31-run (Grime kick).

M — Cieslak 2-run (Grime kick).

M — Cieslak 40-run (kick failed).

M — Cieslak 42-run (Grime kick).

S — Barnum 18-pass from Woolace (conversation good).

Ayersville 6 0 0 0 – 6

Edon 6 14 8 8 – 36

E — Kiess 49-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).

A — Hauenstein 42-fumble recovery (kick failed).

E — Kiess 9-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).

E — Mason 4-run (kick failed).

E — Reed 15-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).

E — Kiess 1-run (conversion good).

Evergreen 0 0 6 14 – 20

Bryan 21 6 15 0 – 42

B — Firevoid blocked punt (Firevoid kick).

B — Arthur 18-pass from Miller (Firevoid kick).

B — Dean 33-run (Firevoid kick).

B — Kepler 103-interception (kick failed).

E — 22-pass (conversion failed).

B — Rohrer 36-pass from Miller (Firevoid kick).

B — Arthur 29-pass from Miller (Firevoid kick).

E — fumble recovery.

E — 3-pass.

Hicksville21 14 14 6 — 55

Antwerp 8 0 0 8 — 16

H — Turnbull 46-pass from Miller (Tunis kick)

H — Commisso 10-run (Tunis kick)

A — Schuette 1-run (Brinneman catch)

H — Commisso 6-run (Tunis kick)

H — Turnbull 25-pass from Miller (Tunis kick)

H — Commisso 98-interception return (Tunis kick)

H — Commisso 4-run (Tunis kick)

H — Turnbull 17-run (Tunis kick)

A — Schuette 22-run (Brinneman catch)

H — Betz 20-run (kick failed).

Napoleon 0 14 0 14 – 28

Northview 7 10 0 7 – 24

SN — Schmidt 5-run (Delverne kick).

N — Gerdeman 1-run (Schumm kick).

SN — Delverne 35-field goal.

N Gerdeman 51-run (Schumm kick). -

SN — Budik 5-pass from Sims (Delverne kick).

N — Gerdeman 22-run (Schumm kick).

SN — Schmidt 2 -run (Delverne kick).

N — Gerdeman 3-run (Schumm kick).

O. Glandorf 0 6 3 0 – 9

Kenton 0 0 0 14 – 14

O-G — Recker 13-run (Conversion failed).

O-G — Alt 25-field goal.

K — Moore 1-run (Ellis kick).

K — Eversole 16-pass from Huston (Ellis kick).

Paulding 15 22 18 15 – 70

Ada 6 14 14 6 – 40

P — Deisler 1-run (King from Edwards).

A — Mattson 25-pass from Hull (Run failed).

P — Garcia 5-run (Edwards kick).

A — Hull 3-run (Pass failed).

P — Deisler 34-run (Kick failed).

P — Deisler 11-run (Deisler run).

A — Hull 10-run (Swaney from Hull).

P — Deisler 67-run (Deisler run).

P — Edwards 29-field goal.

P — Deisler 10-run (Edwards kick).

A — Swaney 12-pass from Hull (Murphy from Hull).

P — King 2-run (Deisler run).

A — Hull 8-run (Pass failed).

P — Garcia 41-run (Edwards kick).

A — Curtis 6-pass from Hull (Pass failed).

P — Perl 3-run (Deisler run).

W. Trace 13 12 0 0 – 25

Edgerton 7 23 24 6 – 60

WT — Reinhart 40-pass from Speice (Speice kick).

E — Showalter 35-pass from Cape (Kick good).

WT — Speice 2-run (Pass failed).

E — Stark interception (Kick good).

E — Prince 15-run (Prince run).

WT — Reinhart 12-pass from Speice (Pass failed).

E — Prince 9-run (Prince run).

WT — Reinhart 7-pass from Speice (Kick failed).

E — Prince 3-run (Prince run).

E — Prince 18-run (Ripke run).

E — Ripke 35-blocked kick (Blue from Cape).

E — Prince 1-run (Kick failed)..

Hilltop 0 8 0 8 – 16

C. Stritch 0 14 8 22 – 44

CS — Foust 2-run (Foust run).

H — Schlosser 1-run (Schlosser run).

CS — Foust 85-run (Pass failed).

CS — Lucio 8-run (Dunsmore from Foust).

CS — Dunsmore 25-pass from Foust (Pass failed).

H — McEwen 35-pass from Schlosser (Schlosser run).

CS — Lucio 3-run (Dunsmore from Foust).

CS — Mattox 1-pass from Foust (Foust run).

