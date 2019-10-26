Swanton 0 0 0 7 – 7
Archbold 21 14 7 0 – 42
A — Newman 11-run (Witte kick).
A — Gomez 2-run (Witte kick).
A — Gomez 3-run (Witte kick).
A — Newman 14-run (Witte kick).
A — Gomez 14-run (Witte kick).
A — Hall 18-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
S — Saunders 1-pass from Thorton (Hensley kick).
Wauseon 20 7 14 7 – 48
Delta 0 0 0 14 – 14
W — Figy 13-run (Blanco kick).
W — Brock 12-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
W — Penrod 55-pass from Figy (kick failed).
W — Leahy 3-run (Blanco kick).
W — Penrod 7-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
W — Tester 33-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
W — Sluder 14-pass from Thomas (Blanco kick).
D — Knapp 17-pass from Ruple ( Riser kick).
D — Salyers 17-run (Risner kick).
Montpelier20 21 13 7 – 61
Stryker 0 0 0 8 – 8
M — Wurm 17-run (Grime kick).
M — Byers 19-run (kick failed).
M — McCord 64-pass from Turner (Grime kick).
M — Beck 43-pass from Turner (Grime kick).
M -Michael 32-pass from Turner (Grime kick).
M — Byers 31-run (Grime kick).
M — Cieslak 2-run (Grime kick).
M — Cieslak 40-run (kick failed).
M — Cieslak 42-run (Grime kick).
S — Barnum 18-pass from Woolace (conversation good).
Ayersville 6 0 0 0 – 6
Edon 6 14 8 8 – 36
E — Kiess 49-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).
A — Hauenstein 42-fumble recovery (kick failed).
E — Kiess 9-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).
E — Mason 4-run (kick failed).
E — Reed 15-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).
E — Kiess 1-run (conversion good).
Evergreen 0 0 6 14 – 20
Bryan 21 6 15 0 – 42
B — Firevoid blocked punt (Firevoid kick).
B — Arthur 18-pass from Miller (Firevoid kick).
B — Dean 33-run (Firevoid kick).
B — Kepler 103-interception (kick failed).
E — 22-pass (conversion failed).
B — Rohrer 36-pass from Miller (Firevoid kick).
B — Arthur 29-pass from Miller (Firevoid kick).
E — fumble recovery.
E — 3-pass.
Hicksville21 14 14 6 — 55
Antwerp 8 0 0 8 — 16
H — Turnbull 46-pass from Miller (Tunis kick)
H — Commisso 10-run (Tunis kick)
A — Schuette 1-run (Brinneman catch)
H — Commisso 6-run (Tunis kick)
H — Turnbull 25-pass from Miller (Tunis kick)
H — Commisso 98-interception return (Tunis kick)
H — Commisso 4-run (Tunis kick)
H — Turnbull 17-run (Tunis kick)
A — Schuette 22-run (Brinneman catch)
H — Betz 20-run (kick failed).
Napoleon 0 14 0 14 – 28
Northview 7 10 0 7 – 24
SN — Schmidt 5-run (Delverne kick).
N — Gerdeman 1-run (Schumm kick).
SN — Delverne 35-field goal.
N Gerdeman 51-run (Schumm kick). -
SN — Budik 5-pass from Sims (Delverne kick).
N — Gerdeman 22-run (Schumm kick).
SN — Schmidt 2 -run (Delverne kick).
N — Gerdeman 3-run (Schumm kick).
O. Glandorf 0 6 3 0 – 9
Kenton 0 0 0 14 – 14
O-G — Recker 13-run (Conversion failed).
O-G — Alt 25-field goal.
K — Moore 1-run (Ellis kick).
K — Eversole 16-pass from Huston (Ellis kick).
Paulding 15 22 18 15 – 70
Ada 6 14 14 6 – 40
P — Deisler 1-run (King from Edwards).
A — Mattson 25-pass from Hull (Run failed).
P — Garcia 5-run (Edwards kick).
A — Hull 3-run (Pass failed).
P — Deisler 34-run (Kick failed).
P — Deisler 11-run (Deisler run).
A — Hull 10-run (Swaney from Hull).
P — Deisler 67-run (Deisler run).
P — Edwards 29-field goal.
P — Deisler 10-run (Edwards kick).
A — Swaney 12-pass from Hull (Murphy from Hull).
P — King 2-run (Deisler run).
A — Hull 8-run (Pass failed).
P — Garcia 41-run (Edwards kick).
A — Curtis 6-pass from Hull (Pass failed).
P — Perl 3-run (Deisler run).
W. Trace 13 12 0 0 – 25
Edgerton 7 23 24 6 – 60
WT — Reinhart 40-pass from Speice (Speice kick).
E — Showalter 35-pass from Cape (Kick good).
WT — Speice 2-run (Pass failed).
E — Stark interception (Kick good).
E — Prince 15-run (Prince run).
WT — Reinhart 12-pass from Speice (Pass failed).
E — Prince 9-run (Prince run).
WT — Reinhart 7-pass from Speice (Kick failed).
E — Prince 3-run (Prince run).
E — Prince 18-run (Ripke run).
E — Ripke 35-blocked kick (Blue from Cape).
E — Prince 1-run (Kick failed)..
Hilltop 0 8 0 8 – 16
C. Stritch 0 14 8 22 – 44
CS — Foust 2-run (Foust run).
H — Schlosser 1-run (Schlosser run).
CS — Foust 85-run (Pass failed).
CS — Lucio 8-run (Dunsmore from Foust).
CS — Dunsmore 25-pass from Foust (Pass failed).
H — McEwen 35-pass from Schlosser (Schlosser run).
CS — Lucio 3-run (Dunsmore from Foust).
CS — Mattox 1-pass from Foust (Foust run).
