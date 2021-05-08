Tinora kept its chances alive at a share of the Green Meadows Conference title by outslugging rival Ayersville on Friday evening with a 12-5 triumph.
After the visiting Pilots (11-8, 2-3 GMC) drew first blood with a run in the first inning, the Rams countered with a pair in the second to take a 2-1 lead.
Ayersville answered right back with a tally in the third but from there it was all home team with the Green and White plating four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away.
“Tinora is a good team, they put the ball in play,” stated Ayersville coach Bill Zartman. “They have some good hitters and put a couple over the fence on us tonight.”
Scylea Zolman had a notable night for Tinora, earning the win in the circle with a complete-game triumph, striking out 16 and walking 10 while finishing a triple short of the cycle.
“She threw a few more balls than normal,” Tinora coach Denny Helberg said of the effort Zolman gave in the circle. “I don’t know if it was the cold weather or the wind.”
Senior Tristen Norden also had a single, double and home run on the day for Tinora, which is 5-1 in GMC contests, just behind 5-0 league leader Fairview.
“With the wind blowing out, we knew we could get some runs,” said Helberg. “We hit two home runs and one off the top of the fence. That is a big part of our game.”
Hailey Johnson led the Pilots at the dish with a three-hit day while suffering the loss in the circle.
Tinora wraps up its GMC slate Monday against Holgate while Fairview travels to Hicksville Saturday and hosts Ayersville Tuesday.
Ayersville 101 012 0 — 5
Tinora 020 424 x — 12
Records: Tinora 11-5 (5-1 GMC), Ayersville 11-8 (2-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 16 strikeouts, 10 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (6 innings, 11 runs, 10 earned, 18 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks)..
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Hailey Johnson 3 singles. (Tinora) — Tristen Norden single, double, home run, 3 RBIs; Scylea Zolman single, double, home run; DeVona Holmes 2 singles, double; Paige Carpenter single, double; Anna Frazer 2 singles.
Archbold 3, Bryan 2
ARCHBOLD – Archbold played into a factor in the NWOAL title, helping Evergreen earn a share of the championship after the Streaks took down Bryan, 3-2.
Carsyn Hagans went yard for the Bluestreaks while Harley Phillips had a pair of base hits.
Bryan 000 011 0 – 2 6 2
Archbold 002 010 x – 3 4 2
Records: Bryan 19-2 (6-1 NWOAL), Archbold 9-9 (3-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Lucia Rodriguez (4.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Maddie Thiel.
Losing pitcher: Addison Arnold (6 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Addison Arnold single, double (Archbold) – Kylie Sauder single, double, 2 RBIs; Carsyn Hagans home run; Harley Phillips 2 singles.
Evergreen 7, Swanton 6
METAMORA — Evergreen needed a rally to win a piece of the NWOAL crown, getting two runs in the bottom of the eighth to get past Swanton, 7-6.
Macy Chamberlin laced a pair of doubles in the win for the Vikings, which earned their first league crown since 2013.
Swanton 211 100 01 — 6 12 1
Evergreen 100 301 02 — 7 9 0
Records: Swanton 15-5 (4-3 NWOAL), Evergreen 12-8 (6-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman (8 innings, 12 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Taylor Forrest (3.1 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Brianna Williams.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Brianna Williams single, double, home run, 3 RBIs; Rachel Waszak 2 singles, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Aricka Lutz 2 singles. (Evergreen) — Macy Chamberlin 2 doubles; Kennedy Keller double, 3 RBIs; Jocelyn Schuster 2 singles, double; Brooklyn Richardson 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 18, N. Central 0
PIONEER – Hilltop wrapped up the outright BBC softball title with an 18-0 win at North Central.
Lana Baker led the 14-hit Cadet attack with three singles. Leanna Baker hit a home run for Hilltop.
Hilltop 639 00 – 18 14 0
North Central 000 00 – 0 2 3
Records: Hilltop 20-3 (10-0 BBC), North Central 6-9 (3-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (2 innings, 9 hits, 9 runs, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Kendall Sutton, Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Leanna Baker home run, 2 RBIs; Hannah Riley single, double, 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay double; Kacy Connolly single, double, 3 RBIs; Lana Baker 3 singles; Arleigh VanArsdalen 2 RBIs; Alex Horton single, 2 RBIs. (North Central) – Kendee Hollstein double.
Montpelier 11, Pettisville 1
MONTPELIER – Montpelier scored runs in the final five innings as the Locomotives blasted visiting Pettisville 11-1 in a BBC affair on Friday.
Seven players all drove in at least one run for Montpelier, led by Kyndra Abrams, who had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Cadey Hillard limited the Blackbirds to four hits in the circle.
Pettisville 000 100 – 1 4 6
Montpelier 041 312 – 11 12 2
Records: Pettisville 5-9 (4-6 BBC), Montpelier 6-13 (6-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cadey Hillard (6 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kenzie Rivera (5.1 innings, 12 hits, 11 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) – Ella Richer 2 singles. (Montpelier) – Addison Dick triple, RBI; Jessi Bumb single, double, RBI; Alyssa Custer 2 singles, RBI; Amy Prekop double, RBI; Kyndra Abrams 3 singles, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.