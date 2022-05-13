Scylea Zolman hit a three-run home run and struck out 20 in a complete-game shutout to send third-seeded Tinora softball into districts with a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded Genoa.
It was Zolman’s only hit of the day and it came in the fifth inning off of Genoa’s Kaylan Shields, who only gave up six hits on the day for the Comets.
Zolman’s blast was also the only extra-base hit of the day for either team. Anna Frazer singled three times for the Rams in the contest.
Tinora now moves on to play Eastwood in district semis on Wednesday.
Genoa 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Tinora 000 030 x — 3 6 0
Records: Tinora 16-3, Genoa 14-8.
Winning Pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts.
Losing Pitcher: Kaylan Shields (6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Genoa) — Violet Plantz 2 singles. (Tinora) — Scylea Zolman, home run, 3 RBIs; Anna Frazer 3 singles.
Riverdale 3, Fairview 2
MT. BLANCHARD — Fairview saw its quest to defend the Division III state championship end in the sectional finals to Riverdale in a 3-2 road heartbreaker.
Paige Ricica struck out seven over 6.1 innings before surrendering a walk-off single to shallow right by Riverdale’s Lainie Howell. Allison Rhodes drilled a two-run home run with two outs in the fourth inning to give the Apaches the lead while adding a triple. Ricica added a leadoff double in the frame as Fairview was held to four hits in the season-ending setback.
Fairview 000 200 0 — 2 4 2
Riverdale 000 020 1 — 3 10 1
Records: Riverdale 22-2, Fairview 17-4.
Winning pitcher: Alison Donaugh (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Paige Ricica (6.1 innings, 3 runs, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Allison Rhodes triple, home run, 2 RBIs; Paige Ricica double. (Riverdale) — Brenna Farmer 2 singles, 2 runs; Alison Donagh 2 singles.
Van Buren 3, Paulding 2
VAN BUREN — Paulding’s victory bid fell short in the top of the seventh, falling one run short of tying Van Buren in a 3-2 D-III sectional heartbreaker.
Freshman Jalyn Klopfenstein dueled gamely with VB ace Madison Martin but came up short as the one-loss Black Knights held Paulding to just four hits. Maci Kauser laced a double while Alivya Bakle rapped two singles in the setback.
Paulding 000 100 1 — 2 4 3
Van Buren 000 102 x — 3 7 3
Records: Van Buren 21-1, Paulding 14-9.
Winning pitcher: Madison Martin (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Maci Kauser single, double; Alivya Bakle 2 singles. (Van Buren) — Isabelle Miller single, double; Jaxon Young 2 singles; Madison Martin double; Anna Durliat 2 runs.
Division II Sectionals
Wauseon 9, Maumee 4
WAUSEON — Second-seeded Wauseon built up a 6-0 lead through three innings and advanced to districts with a 9-4 win over Maumee in D-II tourney action.
Ella Hageman struck out eight in a complete-game victory for the Indians while Olivia Gigax homered and finished with three hits and three RBIs. Ava Kovar added a double and four RBIs for Wauseon, which will take on No. 9 seed Port Clinton in a district semifinal on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Genoa.
Maumee 002 202 0 — 4 6 1
Wauseon 024 102 x — 9 11 1
Records: Wauseon 11-6.
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Yarbury.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Olivia Gigax 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs; Ava Kovar single, double, 4 RBIs.
Bryan 3, Shawnee 2
BRYAN — Bryan held off a late Lima Shawnee rally to edge the Indians 3-2 and advance to districts in D-II tournament action.
Addison Arnold struck out a dozen in a complete game win for Bryan, which will face Elida in a district semifinal on Thursday at UNOH in Lima. Kailee Thiel had two base hits and three RBIs.
Shawnee 000 002 0 — 2
Bryan 001 020 x — 3
Records: Bryan 13-6, Lima Shawnee 8-10.
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 12 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kaylee Grant (6 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Lima Shawnee) — Kaylee Grant 3 singles. (Bryan) — Kailee Thiel 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Regular Season
Hicksville 12, Montpelier 7
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville held off a late rally from Montpelier to claim a 12-7 bounce-back win from Thursday’s sectional defeat.
Alyssa Seitz connected for a single and triple, driving in a pair for the Aces while Allie Nelson had a double and three RBIs in the win.
Kelsie Bumb, Kaycee Humbarger and Bianca Phongphiou had two base hits each for the Locos.
Montpelier 000 102 4 — 7 9 7
Hicksville 303 222 0 — 12 7 3
Records: Hicksville 6-13, Montpelier 7-5.
Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (5.2 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Katie Chapman.
Losing pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (5.2 innings, 10 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Bianca Phongphiou.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Kelsie Bumb 2 singles; Kaycee Humbarger 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Bianca Phongphiou 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jada Uribes 2 runs; Riley Rockey 2 runs. (Hicksville) — Alyssa Seitz single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Allie Nelson double, 3 RBIs; Leah Seitz 2 RBIs; Izzie Smith 2 runs; Olivia Clark 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.