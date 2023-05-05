BRYAN — Bryan’s Thea Staten racked up 10 strikeouts as the Golden Bears overpowered Hicksville, 13-2.
Staten allowed two hits and two unearned runs in the win while Kailee Thiel clubbed a double and home run for the Bears.
Lillybell Porter’s double led the Aces at the dish.
Hicksville 000 200 — 2 2 5
Bryan 302 008 — 13 16 1
Records: Bryan 18-1, Hicksville 10-12.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (5.2 innings, 13 runs, 9 earned, 16 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Lillybell Porter double. (Bryan) — Josey Arnold 3 singles, 3 runs; Tabithah Taylor 3 singles, 2 runs; Kailee Thiel double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ella Voigt 2 singles, 2 runs; Marlee Yoder 2 singles, 2 runs; Katelan Nagel 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn DeWitt 2 RBIs.
Lincolnview 19, Wayne Trace 12
VAN WERT — Lincolnview came all the way back down from a 11-3 deficit after three innings to down Wayne Trace 19-12.
The two teams combined for 32 hits and eight errors in the contest with three different Lancers going deep in the game while Paige Alber left the yard for the Raiders. Alber had three RBIs while Kaitlin Slade doubled twice and drove in two as well.
W. Trace 425 100 0 — 12 13 4
Lincolnview 120 439 x — 19 19 4
Records: Wayne Trace 8-14, Lincolnview 15-7
Winning pitcher: T. Post (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: E. Bowersock, T. Post.
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (2 innings, 9 hits, 12 runs, 9 earned, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Raegan McGarvey.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Paige Alber home run, single, 3 RBIs; Kaitlin Slade 2 doubles, single, 2 RBIs; Macy Doster double, single, 2 RBIs; A. Schilt double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Logen Bland double, single, 2 runs; Katie Anna Baumlee double; Ava Zartman 2 RBIs. (Lincolnview) — A. Miller home run, double, single, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; T. Post home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; L. Spear home run, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; A. Stevens 2 doubles, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; B. Sherrick 2 singles; S. Longstreth 2 singles, 3 RBIs; A. Price 2 singles, 2 runs.
Archbold 23, Patrick Henry 2
HAMLER — Archbold wrapped up their NWOAL season with a 23-2 win over Patrick Henry that saw the Blue Streaks score at least five runs in four of the five innings.
In the circle, Natalie Nofziger allowed just two hits, one of which a home run to Kasey Nelson, and stuck out seven to earn the win. Makenna and Maddie Thiel each had double and three RBIs a piece while Ella Bowman had a three-single day.
Archbold 505 85 — 23 16 0
P. Henry 011 00 — 2 2 6
Records: Archbold 12-8, 4-3 NWOAL; Patrick Henry 7-12, 1-6 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (5 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (3.2 innings, 14 hits, 15 runs, 5 earned, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Audrey Honeck.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Makenna Thiel double, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Maddie Thiel double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaylen Behnfeldt double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Tess Ames 2 runs; Grace Meyer 3 runs; Natalie Nofziger 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Ella Bowman 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Bre Boysel 3 runs; Adi Kinsman 4 RBis, 3 runs. (Patrick Henry) — Kasey Nelson home run.
Montpelier 14, North Central 0
MONTPELIER — Montpelier softball picked up a share of its first Buckeye Border Conference title in school history with a 14-0 run rule win over North Central on Friday.
The Locos finish the 6-1 and in a tie atop the standings with Hilltop with the win.
Madelyn Hopper earned her 13th victory in the circle with a two-hit, nine strikeout game. Jada Uribes had four RBIs while Bianca Phongphiou had three singles and four RBIs.
N. Central 000 00 — 0 2 1
Montpelier 355 1x — 14 11 1
Records: Montpelier 13-5, 6-1 BBC; North Central 7-8, 3-4 BBC
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Amara Wright (1.1 innings, 4 hits, 8 runs, 7 earned, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (North Central) — 2 hits. (Montpelier) — Kelsi Bumb double, 3 runs; Madelyn Hopper double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Lyla Mahan 2 singles, 4 runs; Kacee Humbarger 2 runs; Jada Uribes 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Bianca Phongphiou 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Zoe Uribes 2 RBIs.
Evergreen 6, Wauseon 4
WAUSEON — Macy Chamberlain was walked twice but homered in her other two plate appearances to drive in four of Evergreen’s six runs in a 6-4 triumph over Wauseon to close league play.
Chamberlain’s home runs were her 17th and 18th of the season in 42 at-bats on the season. Evy Shrader earned the win in the circle for the Vikings.
Evergreen 210 011 1 — 6 12 1
Wauseon 010 300 0 — 4 9 1
Records: Evergreen 7-10, 3-4 NWOAL; Wauseon 6-12, 1-5 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Evy Shrader (2 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Kira Keller.
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (7 innings, 12 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) Macy Chamberlain 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Kira Keller double, single; Hannah Double double; Shelby Moore 2 singles; Marissa Van Denk 2 singles, 2 runs; Evy Shrader 2 singles. (Wauseon) — Layla Martinez double, single, 2 RBis; Kylerr Bronson double, single, 2 RBIs; Ella Albright 2 singles; Brianna Hays 2 runs.
