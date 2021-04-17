Defiance again out-hit its opponent on Friday but four miscues aided to five unearned runs on the docket for visiting Lima Shawnee as the Indians picked up a 12-9 WBL softball win.
Aly Escamilla ripped a pair of doubles in a three-hit day for the Bulldogs (2-10, 0-3 WBL) while Lindsay Roth clubbed a home run, recording three hits, three runs and three RBIs on the day.
Things got off to a rough start with Shawnee (8-7, 3-1 WBL) plating 11 of its 12 runs over the first three innings to stake out an 11-0 lead heading to the bottom of the third.
Defiance clawed back, however, scoring once in the third and fourth frames before a four-spot in the fifth frame cut the Shawnee lead to 12-6. The Bulldogs put themselves in position to rally, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh but Shawnee tightened up to end the threat and nab the league triumph.
“We came up short tonight,” said Defiance coach Denny Parrish. “We started the game behind the eight-ball after the first inning. Elivia (Rosa) struggled on the mound and Talya (Escamilla) came in and threw well today.
“We were better at the plate, but we just need the one game where we play a clean, error-free game and hit aggressively. It’s a process and I think we’re getting there.”
Defiance will face a stiff test with a 10 a.m. Saturday clash at 10-0 Bryan before hosting red-hot Fairview (7-1) Monday and traveling to Kenton on Tuesday.
Shawnee 533 010 0 — 12 11 4
Defiance 001 140 3 — 9 12 4
Records: Lima Shawnee 8-7 (3-1 WBL), Defiance 2-10 (0-3 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Kaylee Grant (7 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 12 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (1 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Talya Escamilla.
Leading hitters: (Lima Shawnee) — Kaylee Grant single, home run, 3 runs; Payton Modschiedler 2 singles; Haylee Wurm 2 singles; Ashley Graham 2 singles; Shalon McNeal double. (Defiance) — Lindsay Roth 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Aly Escamilla single, 2 doubles; Talya Escamilla single, double; Grayce Jones 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.