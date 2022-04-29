SHERWOOD — Fairview’s Paige Ricica allowed just one hit in a pitching gem for the Apaches, which rolled past Edon 10-0.
Ricica struck out nine without a walk in the winning effort while scoring three runs. Gracie Brown and Allison Rhodes each doubled in the win.
Edon 000 00 — 0 1 6
Fairview 103 51 — 10 10 1
Records: Fairview 13-2, Edon 4-6.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (4.1 innings, 10 runs, 3 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) — 1 hit. (Fairview) — Gracie Brown single, double; Lexi Taylor 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, 2 runs; Allison Rhodes double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Paige Ricica 3 runs; Jasmin Minck 2 runs.
Paulding 11, C. Grove 10
COLUMBUS GROVE — Paulding scored six runs over the final two frames to win a wild 11-10 road affair.
Zoe Valle connected four times for base hits from the plate for the Panthers while Jocelynn Parrett rapped a single and double.
Paulding 230 005 1 — 11 11 6
Col. Grove 101 502 1 — 10 11 1
Records: Paulding 12-7, Columbus Grove 8-5.
Winning pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (4 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Riley Stork.
Losing pitcher: Abby Stechschulte (2 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kam Utendorf.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Zoe Valle 4 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jocelynn Parrett single, double, 2 RBIs; Maci Kauser 2 singles, 2 runs; Brooklyn Bakle 3 runs. (Columbus Grove) — Jaelyn Mangas single, double; Shay Schroeder 2 singles, 2 runs; Abby Stechschulte single, triple, 2 RBIs; Madison Zimmerly double, 2 RBIs; Lauren Fuerst 2 RBIs; Megan Bogart double.
Edgerton 13, Holgate 3
EDGERTON — Edgerton picked up its fourth win in six games, rolling past visiting Holgate 13-3 in six innings.
Grace Schroeder and Casey Everetts each had three hits in the win for the Bulldogs while Holly Stark and Noelle Ritter also doubled.
Hannah East legged out a triple for the Tigers.
Holgate 100 020 — 3 6 4
Edgerton 412 231 — 13 13 1
Records: Edgerton 7-9, Holgate 2-9.
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Grace Schroeder.
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Blaker (5 innings, 13 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) — Briannea Grime 2 singles; Hannah East triple. (Edgerton) — Grace Schroeder 3 singles; Casey Everetts 2 singles, double; Lola Giesige single, double; Holly Stark single, double; Noelle Ritter double.
Archbold 11, Delta 1
ARCHBOLD — Archbold kept pace in the crowded NWOAL championship race, downing winless Delta 11-1 in league play.
Natalie Nofziger struck out nine in five frames while rapping a pair of doubles for the Bluestreaks (5-1 NWOAL), which will visit league unbeaten Bryan Monday at 5 p.m. Reagan Kohler was a triple short of the cycle with three RBIs.
Kate Friess doubled for the Panthers, which had four hits but five errors in the setback.
Delta 100 00 — 1 4 5
Archbold 230 24 — 11 9 0
Records: Archbold 9-5 (5-1 NWOAL), Delta 0-12 (0-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (4.2 innings, 11 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Kate Friess double. (Archbold) — Reagan Kohler single, double, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Natalie Nofziger 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Addi Ziegler single, double, 3 RBIs; Maddie Thiel 2 runs; Alli Bickel 2 runs; Carsyn Hagans 2 runs.
Hilltop 12, Montpelier 5
WEST UNITY — Hilltop put an unbeaten bow on the program’s ninth consecutive Buckeye Border Conference championship, shaking off an early challenge from visiting Montpelier for a 12-5 win to finish 7-0 in conference play.
Lana Baker struck out nine in a complete-game win for the Cadets while connecting for one of four home runs on the day. Kacy Connolly, Shealyn Martin and Joscelyn Layman also had round-trippers in the victory.
Lyla Mahan and Jada Uribes slugged doubles in the setback for Montpelier, which suffered its first BBC loss of the season.
Montpelier 113 000 0 — 5 6 4
Hilltop 430 410 x — 12 8 4
Records: Hilltop 16-3 (7-0 BBC), Montpelier 7-3 (5-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (7 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (4.1 innings, 12 runs, 7 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Bianca Phongphiou.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Lyla Mahan double; Jada Uribes double. (Hilltop) — Kacy Connolly double, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Shealyn Martin single, home run, 3 RBIs; Lana Baker home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Joscelyn Layman home run, 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 2 runs.
