PAULDING — Gabbie Stallbaum darted home on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to earn a 13-12 victory for Paulding over rival Wayne Trace.
Stallbaum homered in a three-run, four-RBI day for the Panthers while Leigha Egnor also went yard with four runs scored.
Kaitlin Slade had a single and homer for Wayne Trace while Tiffany Sinn chipped in two singles and a double.
Wayne Trace 016 101 21 — 12 14 3
Paulding 021 503 02 — 13 10 3
Records: Paulding 4-1, Wayne Trace 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (8 innings, 12 runs, 14 hits, 4 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (4.2 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Tiffany Sinn.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tiffany Sinn 2 singles, double; Kaitlin Slade single, home run; Tatum Tigner 2 singles, 3 runs; Katie Anna Baumle 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Della Stokes 2 singles; Emma Crosby double. (Paulding) — Leigha Egnor single, home run, 4 runs; Gabbie Stallbaum single, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Morgan Iler double, triple; Megan Harpel 2 singles.
Hilltop 13, Ayersville 4
AYERSVILLE — Hilltop spotted Ayersville a 4-0 lead then rattled off 13 unanswered tallies to move to 8-1 on the year.
Kacy Connolly and Sara Barnum each had a pair of doubles while Americus Maddux doubled in a four-hit day for the Cadets.
Kaylor Martin singled and doubled in the setback for the Pilots.
Hilltop 002 322 4 — 13 14 3
Ayersville 040 000 0 — 4 7 8
Records: Hilltop 8-1, Ayersville 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Leanna Baker (7 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Bok (4 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Taylor Waldron, Hailey Johnson.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Americus Maddux 3 singles, double; Sara Barnum 2 doubles; Kacy Connolly 2 doubles; Leanna Baker 2 singles; Hannah Riley double; Kodi Brenner double. (Ayersville) — Kaylor Martin single, double; Kelly Limbaugh double; Mikala Schindler double.
Columbus Grove 20, Patrick Henry 3
HAMLER — Patrick Henry was unable to overcome an early 9-0 deficit and nine errors in the field in a 20-3 loss to Columbus Grove.
Kyleigh Breece had a triple in the loss for the Patriots while Lexi Holloway and Jazmine Miranda had RBIs in the third inning.
Col. Grove 271 0(10)0 — 20 17 0
Patrick Henry 030 00x — 3 3 9
Records: Columbus Grove 3-3, Patrick Henry 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Kam Utendorf (2 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Cheyanne Mershman.
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer (4.2 innings, 15 runs, 5 earned, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Audrey Honeck.
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) — Madison Zimmerly 2 singles, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs; Grace Selhorst 2 singles, double; Cheyanne Mershman 2 doubles; Kam Utendorf 2 singles, 3 runs; S. Schroeder 2 singles, 3 runs; G. Langhals 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) — Kyleigh Breece triple.
Pettisville 16,
North Central 8
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville doubled up North Central 16-8, thanks to 17 base knocks by the Blackbirds.
Liz Rochefort had three doubles in the win for Pettisville, driving in three runs while sophomore Alli King had three hits and three RBIs.
Darbi Stewart and Jazmine Hendricks each tripled for the Eagles.
North Central 101 150 0 — 8 13 3
Pettisville 542 320 x — 16 17 2
Records: Pettisville 3-1 (2-0 BBC), North Central 1-4 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Liz Rochefort (7 innings, 8 runs, 13 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart 2 innings, 10 runs, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Kendall Sutton, Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Macie Gendron 3 singles; Makinzy King 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Darbi Stewart single, triple; Isabelle Burnett 2 singles; Jazmine Hendricks triple. (Pettisville) — Liz Rochefort 3 doubles, 3 RBIs; Alli King 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kenzie Rivera 3 singles; Elise Hartzler 2 doubles, 3 runs; Mya Meck 2 singles; Taylor Boger double.
Kalida 29,
Cory-Rawson 14
KALIDA — Kalida scored early and often, claiming a wild 29-14 home win over Cory-Rawson.
Kassidy Hipsher had a double and triple for the Wildcats while Emily Buss scored four runs and drove in three more.
Cory-Rawson 14
Kalida 29
Records: Kalida 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Eyles Romes.
Leading hitters: (Cory-Rawson) — Duncan 3 singles, 5 RBIs; Peterson 2 singles; Bixler 2 singles. (Kalida) — Kassidy Hipsher double, triple, 4 runs; Emily Buss single, double, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Ella Schumacher 2 singles, 4 RBIs.
