HAMLER — Paulding softball exploded for 24 hits and three crooked numbers in the first, third and fifth frames en route to a 20-2 rout of host Patrick Henry.
Freshman Tia Mendez struck out six and scattered four hits in the win for the Panthers while helping her own cause with four hits and four steals. Maci Kauser (two doubles, three RBIs) and Jocelyn Parrett (four singles, three runs) each had four hits on the day while Brooklyn Bakle homered.
Mariah Boyer laced a single and double for half the hitting output for the Patriots.
Paulding 806 06 — 20 24 1
P. Henry 000 02 — 2 4 2
Records: Paulding 1-1, Patrick Henry 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Tia Mendez (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Mariah Boyer (5 innings, 20 runs, 15 earned, 24 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Maci Kauser 2 singles, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Tia Mendez 4 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 4 steals; Jocelynn Parrett 4 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Brooklynn Bakle 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Samantha Leal 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Marley Parrett 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 steals; Grace Goyings double, double. (Patrick Henry) — Mariah Boyer single, double.
Continental 8, Pettisville 7
CONTINENTAL — Continental was able to fend off a furious Pettsiville comeback, limiting the Blackbirds to three seventh inning runs and escaping with an 8-7 road victory on Friday.
The two squads combined for 25 hits with Kelsey Bennett and Olivia Miller each notching three singles for Pettisville.
Alli Scott earned the win in the circle while also coming a triple away from the cycle and driving in three RBIs. Raegen Clemens also sent one deep and drove in two runs.
Pettisville 201 010 3 — 7 14 3
Continental 004 112 x — 8 11 3
Records: Continental 2-1, Pettisville 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Gracie Homier (6.2 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 11 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Alli Scott.
Losing pitcher: Macy Hoylman (6 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Kelsey Bennett 3 singles, 3 runs; Olivia Miller 3 singles, 3 runs; Lily Wiemken single, double, 2 RBIs; Jenna Norman 2 singles; Macy Hoylman double. (Continental) — Alli Scott single, double, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Gracie Homier single, double, 2 RBIs; Reese Knowles 2 singles; Aislynn Noffsinger 2 singles, 2 runs; Raegen Clemens home run, 2 RBIs; Macie Cordes triple.
Crestview 3, Miller City 0
CONVOY — Convoy Crestview’s Olivia Heckler held Miller City to just three hits and no runs in a complete game win to help the Knights over the Wildcats 3-0.
Heckler struck out nine and walked just two in the win. Nicolette Inkrott took the loss for Miller City despite going all six, and giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
Heckler and Mosier each had multi-hit days for the Knights.
Miller City 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Crestview 012 000 0 — 3 7 0
Records: Crestview 2-0, Miller City 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Olivia Heckler (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — 3 singles. (Crestview) — Olivia Heckler single, double; Megan Mosier single, double; Laci McCoy 2 steals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.