Bluffton 9, Miller City 1
BLUFFTON — Bluffton staked out a 6-0 lead through two frames, claiming a 9-1 home triumph over Miller City.
Aly and Taylor Michel both doubled in the defeat for the Wildcats while Tyalor Wilhelm and Nicolette Inkrott had two base knocks apiece.
Miller City 000 000 1 — 1 6 3
Bluffton 330 201 x — 9 16 0
Records: Miller City 4-3.
Winning pitcher: Hannah Davis (6.2 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (6 innings, 9 runs, 16 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Taylor Wilhelm 2 singles; Nicolette Inkrott 2 singles; Aly Michel double; Taylor Michel double. (Bluffton) — Ashley Fleece single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Lauren Bassett 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Riley Busch 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Lauren Swartzlander 2 singles; Danielle Cross double.
Northwood 11, Delta 1
DELTA — Delta was doomed by six errors as the Panthers came up short against visiting Northwood, 11-1.
Abby Ford doubled as one of the four hits on the day for Delta.
Northwood 212 024 — 11 8 0
Delta 001 000 — 1 4 6
Records: Delta 0-5.
Winning pitcher: Mikayla Hanely (6 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jasey Spiess (3 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Northwood) — EB Wauford 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Mikayla Hanely double, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Meiah Smith 2 runs. (Delta) — Abby Ford double.
Pettisville 12, Holgate 5
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville raced out to a 6-2 lead after two and ultimately defeated Holgate 12-5 in Friday Buckeye Border Conference action.
Lindsay Rochfort did it all for the Blackbirds getting the win in the circle, giving up three runs (none earned) on four hits and 11 strikeouts, as well as falling a home run short of the cycle while driving in three runs. Lily Wiemken went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring three herself.
Holgate’s Paisley Wilhelm clubbed a double. Hannah East came across the plate to score twice.
Holgate 201 200 0 — 5 6 2
Pettisville 240 123 X — 12 13 4
Records: Pettisville 2-3 (1-3 BBC), Holgate 0-2 (0-2 BBC).
Winning Pitcher: Lindsay Rochefort (6 IP, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 11 Ks). Others: Alli King.
Losing Pitcher: Aubrey Pennington (3 IP, 5 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 walks, 2 Ks). Others: Olivia Blaker.
Leading Hitters: (Holgate) — Paisley Wilhelm double, run; Markee Wilhelm RBI; Olivia Blaker RBI; Hannah East 2 runs. (Pettisville) — Lindsay Rochefort triple, double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs. Lily Wiemken double, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Ashlynn Lugbill double, RBI, run; Alli King double, RBI, 2 runs.
Riverdale 20, Continental 8
CONTINENTAL — Riverdale put 11 runs on Continental in the second inning as the Falcons raced to a 20-8 run-rule victory.
Continental was able to put some offense together as they rapped 12 hits, all singles. Reese Knowles had a three hit day while both Tor Searfoss and Raegen Clemens had two-hit, two-RBI days.
Riverdale 4(11)5 00 — 20 15 0
Continental 310 04 — 8 12 2
Records: Riverdale 7-1, Continental 0-5
Winning Pitcher: A. Farmer (5 IP, 12 hits, 8 earned, 1 walk, 7 Ks).
Losing Pitcher: Ali Scott (3.1 IP, 5 hits, 11 runs, 9 earned, 5 walks, 7 Ks). Others: Destiny Pier.
Leading Hitters: (Riverdale) — B. Farmer home run, triple, double, 5 RBIs, 4 runs; M Miller home run, 3 RBIs, run; A. Donaugh 2 triples, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; L. Benjamin triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; B. Walter double, 2 RBIs. (Continental) — Reese Knowles 3 singles, RBI, run; Tori Searfoss 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Raegan Clemens 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lauren Williams 2 singles, 2 runs.
Hilltop 11-17, Evergreen 10-1
METAMORA — Hilltop won both games of a doubleheader with Evergreen clubbing 28 total runs through the two games.
Lana Baker homered in both games including going back-to-back in the first game with her sister Leanna. Lana Baker also earned the win in the circle in the first game.
Evergreen sophomore Macy Chamberlain left the yard twice in the first game and also clubbed a double for four RBIs and three runs scored.
The second game was dominated by the Cadets as they scored five in the second, fourth and fifth innings. Freshman Giada Rising dominated through five innings in the circle giving up just one earned on three hits and striking out four. Kacy Connolly went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs in the second game.
Chamberlain hit her third homer of the day as well for the Vikings’ only run.
Hilltop 130 502 0 - 11 12 5
Evergreen 107 010 1 - 10 15 5
Records: Hilltop 7-1, Evergreen 2-5
Winning Pitcher: Lana Baker (7 IP, 15 hits, 10 runs, 3 earned, 5 Ks, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Kira Keller (6 IP, 12 hits, 11 runs, 6 earned, 5 walks). Others: Brooklyn Richardson.
Leading Hitters: (Hilltop) - Lana Baker home run, 3 RBIs, run; Leanna Baker home run, RBI, 2 runs; Shealyn Martin 2 doubles, 2 runs. Holly Jermeay 2 singles, 2 RBIs, run; Ericka Dennison 2 RBIs; Matayvia Van Zile 2 singles, RBI, run. (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlain 2 home runs, double, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Brooklyn Richardson 2 singles, RBI, run. Hannah Double 2 singles, RBI, run; Shelby Moore 2 singles, RBI, run.
Hilltop 250 55 - 17 17 1
Evergreen 000 10 - 1 3 7
Winning Pitcher: Giada Rising (5 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned, 4 Ks, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Evy Schader (3.2 IP, 13 hits, 12 runs, 10 earned, 1 K, 5 walks). Others: Evy Schader.
Leading Hitters: (Hilltop) - Lana Baker home run, double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kacy Connolly double, 4 RBIs, run; Holly Jermeay 3 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Joscelyn Layman 2 singles, RBI, 3 runs; Shealyn Martin 2 singles, 2 runs, RBI; Giada Rising 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs. (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlain home run, RBI, run.
