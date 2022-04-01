Van Buren 7, Liberty Center 3
VAN BUREN — Madison Martin drove in three runs on three singles at the plate and held Liberty Center to three runs in the circle as Van Buren won their second contest of the season.
Liberty Center was led by Emerson Gray, Emma St. Clair, Molly Perry, Marleigh Rego and Molly Fuller who all had one hit in the game.
Emerson Gray was tabbed with the loss going four innings and giving up seven runs (three earned) on eleven hits.
Liberty Center 001 200 0 — 3 5 2
Van Buren 103 300 0 — 7 11 1
Records: Van Buren 2-0 , Liberty Center 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Madison Martin (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 3 runs, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks)
Losing pitcher: Emerson Gray (4 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 11 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: Liberty Center — 5 singles. Van Buren — Madison Martin 3 singles, 3 RBIs.
Crestview 14, Miller City 2
CONVOY — Convoy Crestview’s Katelyn Castle launched two-home runs on Friday as the Knights took down Miller City 14-2 in five innings.
Miller City was led by Nicole Ellerbrock and Taylor Wilhelm who each had two hits, a double and a single. Ellerbrock drove in the lone two runs for the Wildcats.
Miller City 000 20 — 2 5 1
Crestview 850 1X — 14 13 1
Records: Crestview 2-1, Miller City 1-2.
Winning Pitcher: Olivia Heckler (5 IP, 5 hits, 2 earned, one walk, 8 Ks).
Losing Pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (2 IP, 11 hits, 13 runs, 8 earned, 4 walks, 1 K).
Leading hitters: Miller City — Taylor Wilhelm double, single; Nicole Ellerbrock double, single, 2 RBIs. Crestview — Katelyn Castle 2 home runs, walk, 4 RBIs, 4 runs; Olivia Heckler 3 doubles, 4 RBIs; Laci McCoy 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
