LIMA — After Tuesday’s district semifinal win that saw Fairview in a battle early before pulling away to defeat Van Buren, the Apaches left no doubt in the regional finals on Saturday.
Fairview sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring eight runs and seizing control for a 14-2 rout of Riverdale to nab the program’s fourth regional title in the last six years.
Leadoff hitter Anna Ankney scored twice in two first-frame at-bats after drawing a leadoff walk but the senior shortstop’s bigger contribution came in her second trip to the plate in the inning, clubbing a grand-slam to cap off the eight-run uprising.
Allison Rhodes and Paige Ricica each drove in runs in the first inning on a single and fielder’s choice, respectively, putting the Falcons behind the eight-ball early.
A third-inning solo home run by Alison Donaugh got Riverdale on the board but it was too little, too late as Fairview had plated four runs in the top of the third frame to slam the door shut. Ankney and Olivia Ricica each tallied an RBI single while Clair Shininger and Alyssa Merritt each had base hits. Allison Rhodes led off the fourth frame with a solo home run in the 11-hit showing for the No. 7 Apaches, now winners of 24 straight games.
The victory propels Fairview into the Division III regional tournament at Elida on Wednesday at 2 p.m against Division III No. 9 Otsego in the regional semifinals. The victor of the 2 p.m. semifinal will meet either No. 3 Cardington-Lincoln or the Huron/Milan Edison victor in a regional championship game Saturday, May 29, at noon. Huron and Milan Edison will decide the New Riegel District championship today at noon.
Fairview 804 200 — 14 11 0
Riverdale 001 010 — 2 6 4
Records: Fairview 24-1, Riverdale 22-5.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jasmine Minck.
Losing pitcher: Alison Donaugh (5 innings, 14 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Anna Ankney 2 singles, home run, 6 RBIs, 3 runs; Allison Rhodes single, home run; Alyssa Merrit single, double, 3 runs. (Riverdale) — Alison Donaugh single, home run; Brenna Farmer single, home run.
Division IV Districts
Hilltop 11, Antwerp 0
BRYAN — After three scoreless innings, Hilltop pulled away with two runs in the fourth and nine in the fifth to win 11-0 over Antwerp.
Alex Horton hit a two-run home run for the Cadets in the fifth.
Kodi Brenner held the Archers to a pair of hits with six strikeouts to get the win.
Hilltop will play Mohawk Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Defiance in a regional semifinal.
Antwerp 000 00 — 0 2 3
Hilltop 000 29 — 11 8 3
Records: Hilltop 27-3, Antwerp 11-10.
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner.
Losing pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg.
Wayne Trace 14, Lima CC 4
ELIDA — Wayne Trace answered a 4-1 deficit in the third inning with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead and nine unanswered to cruise to the regional tournament with a 14-4 shelling of Lima Central Catholic.
Kaitlin Slade and Logen Bland both went yard for the Raiders, with Slade racking up three hits and five RBIs. Tatum Tigner added three base knocks and three RBIs for the Raiders, which will match up with New Riegel in a Division IV regional semifinal at Defiance High School on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Lima CC 031 000 — 4 7 8
Wayne Trace 104 135 — 14 13 0
Records: Wayne Trace 16-11, Lima Central Catholic 14-11.
Winning pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (6 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaylen Roehm (5.2 innings, 14 runs, 6 earned, 13 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Kaitlin Slade 2 singles, home run, 5 RBIs; Tatum Tigner 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Tiffany Sinn single, double; Emma Crosby 2 singles, 2 runs; Carlee Mead 2 singles; Logen Bland home run; Alivia Miller 3 runs; Ava Zartman 3 runs. (Lima CC) — Mary Kate Dee single, home run, 3 RBIs; Kennedy Parker double.
