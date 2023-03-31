Defiance picked up four runs in the first inning and another in the second to race out to a 5-0 lead that would ultimately end in a 5-1 home victory over Otsego on Friday from Defiance High School.
The first inning started about as well as it could for the Bulldogs as after leadoff hitter Elizabeth Hoffman singled to center, she was able to come around to score on errors by the Knights. Then an out later, Ayvah Cullen crushed a solo home run over the left field wall to give DHS a 2-0 lead. Taighen Zipfel singled on the next at-bat, Amira Jallad reached via error, Brooke Gathman reached via walk and Bella Gutierrez singled to center to bring two more home.
In the second, Elizabeth Hoffman singled again, was bunted to second by Lindsay Roth and then brought home by a Cullen single for her second RBI of the day.
Zipfel was clinical in the circle, pitching her third complete game and giving up a run (not earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking none. Riley Rowe bounced back to shut Defiance out over the next four innings and was the only Knight batter to club multiple hits on the day.
"We had a great bounce back win tonight. Taighen was good in the circle, she worked ahead of batters," Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. "We had solid defensive plays behind her, making her more comfortable when she pitches ... Our ladies were disappointed with our loss to Archbold and they came into the game and played with a purpose."
The Bulldogs will make the short trip over to Tinora High School for their first road game of the season on Monday.
Otsego 000 100 0 - 1 5 3
Defiance 410 000 x - 5 8 2
Records: Defiance 2-1, Otsego 3-1
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Riley Rowe (6 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Riley Rowe 2 singles. (Defiance) - Elizabeth Hoffman, 2 singles, 2 runs; Ayvah Cullen home run, single, 2 RBIs; Taighen Zipfel 2 singles; Bella Gutierrez 2 RBIs.
