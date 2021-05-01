EDON – Fairview’s Anna Ankney hit three home runs, and in the process set a new school record, as the Apaches went to Edon and blasted the Bombers, 18-1.
Ankney drove in seven in the contest, and also scored three times. Ankney now has scored 116 runs, which is a new Fairview record.
Olivia Ricica added a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Fairview 129 24 — 18 12 0
Edon 000 10 — 1 3 0
Records: Fairview 14-1, Edon 3-9.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts). Other: Jasmin Minck.
Losing pitcher: M. Wofford (2 innings, 6 hits, 9 runs, 5 walks, 1 strkeout). Other: Meghan Derck.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Anna Ankney 3 home runs, 7 RBIs; Olivia Ricica 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Kiersten Cline single, 2 doubles; Clair Shininger 3 RBIs; Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck single, double, 2 RBIs; Allison Rhodes double.
Antwerp 8, Ayersville 4
AYERSVILLE — Leading 2-1, Antwerp tallied four runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away for an 8-4 win in the GMC over Ayersville.
Lauren Schuller hit a home run and a double for the Archers. Molly Reinhart added a double and two singles.
Antwerp 101 420 0 — 8 11 1
Ayersville 001 001 2 — 4 9 0
Records: Antwerp 7-6 (2-4 GMC), Ayersville 10-8 (2-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (7 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (4 innings, 6 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts). Other: Hailey Bok.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) – Lauren Schuller double, home run; Molly Reinhart 2 singles, double; heaven Bruce 3 singles. (Ayersville) – Hailey Johnson 2 singles; Hailey Bok double.
Edgerton 24, Holgate 1
HOLGATE – Edgerton exploded for 17 runs in the fifth inning as the Bulldogs beat Holgate 24-1 in a GMC tilt.
Noelle Ritter tripled as a part of a 14-hit Edgerton attack.
Edgerton 003 4(17) — 24 14 1
Holgate 000 01 — 1 1 5
Records: Edgerton 10-10 (3-2 GMC), Holgate 1-10 (0-6 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (5 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Pennington (5 innings, 14 hits, 24 runs, 20 earned, 9 walks, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) – Noelle Ritter single, triple; Lola Giesige 3 singles; Holly Stark 2 doubles; Avery DeGryse single, double; Neesa Cox single, double.
Paulding 5, Hicksville 0
HICKSVILLE — Paulding pitcher Leigha Egnor struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout effort as Paulding downed Hicksville 5-0.
Kaeli Bustos had three base hits to lead the charge in the 12th straight win for the Panthers while Egnor allowed one hit and three walks on the day.
Paulding 220 001 0 — 5 12 1
Hicksville 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Records: Paulding 16-2, Hicksville 6-13.
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Allie Nelson (7 innings, 5 runs, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Kaeli Bustos 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Leigha Egnor single, double, 3 runs; Jocelyn Parrett 2 singles; Alivya Bakle 2 singles; Gabbie Stallbaum double.
Crestview 10, Wayne Trace 2
HAVILAND — Crestview slugged 15 hits as the Knights overpowered rival Wayne Trace 10-2.
Kaitlin Slade rapped a single and double for the Raiders while Alivia Miller connected for a solo home run.
Crestview 331 201 0 — 10 15 1
Wayne Trace 000 110 0 — 2 8 2
Records: Crestview 15-5, Wayne Trace 8-8.
Winning pitcher: Olivia Heckler (7 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (2.2 innings, 7 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Macy Doster.
Leading hitters: (Crestview) — Brenna Grace 2 singles, 2 home runs, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Katelyn Castle 2 singles, home run; Kali Small 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Olivia Cunningham 2 singles; Laci McCoy home run. (Wayne Trace) — Kaitlin Slade 2 singles; Alivia Miller home run.
Bryan 10, Patrick Henry 1
BRYAN – Bryan clinched at least a share of the NWOAL title with a 10-1 win over Patrick Henry.
Scout Smith hit a double and a triple as a part of a four-hit night. Alexandra Vreeland had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Patrick Henry 000 001 0 — 1 5 4
Bryan 231 202 x — 10 14 1
Records: Patrick Henry 3-13 (1-5 NWOAL), Bryan 17-1 (6-0 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 12 strikeouts). Other: Alexandra Vreeland.
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer (6 innings, 14 hits, 10 runs, 9 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) – Abby McGraw 2 singles. (Bryan) – Scout Smith 2 singles, double, triple; Alexandra Vreeland 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Delilah Taylor 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Bryan 3, Montpelier 0
BRYAN — Bryan followed up the win against Patrick Henry with a 3-0 blanking of Montpelier under the lights at Bryan Rec Park.
Addie Arnold tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts, plus had two of the five Bryan hits.
Montpelier 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Bryan 001 011 x — 3 5 1
Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 14 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Addie Arnold 2 singles.
Swanton 5, Archbold 1
ARCHBOLD – Swanton tallied three runs in the second and added two insurance runs in the fourth to beat Archbold 5-1 in a NWOAL clash.
From the ninth spot in the order, Aricka Lutz hit a single and a double and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Swanton 030 200 0 – 5 6 1
Archbold 100 000 0 – 1 4 4
Records: Swanton 13-4 (4-2 NWOAL), Archbold 8-8 (2-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Brianna Williams (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Thiel (7 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) – Aricka Lutz single, double, 3 RBIs.
Evergreen 20, Delta 1
Evergreen led 19-0 after three innings, with 11 of the runs coming in the second, as the Vikings beat the Panthers 20-1.
Macy Chamberlin hit two home runs and drove in four for Evergreen. Breanna Huffman added a round-tripper and drove in five.
Evergreen 3(11)5 01 — 20 14 1
Delta 000 01 — 1 2 10
Records: Evergreen 10-7 (5-1 NWOAL), Delta 0-16 (0-6 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman (5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Jasey Spiess (2 innings, 7 hits, 14 runs, 3 earned, 7 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) – Macy Chamberlin 2 home runs, 4 RBIs; Breanna Huffman home run, 5 RBIs; Skylee Raker 3 singles, RBI; Jocelyn Schuster double; Kennedy Coolman 3 singles.
Hilltop 30, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE – Lana Baker fired a no-hitter while driving in two runs as Hilltop moved to 8-0 in the BBC with a 30-0 win at Pettisville.
The Cadets hit four home runs in the win, with Kodi Brenner hitting two.
Hilltop 4(14)7 50 — 30 23 0
Pettisville 000 00 — 0 0 6
Records: Hilltop 18-3 (8-0 BBC), Pettisville 5-7 (4-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing putcher: Kenzie Rivera (4 innings, 23 hits, 30 runs, 17 earned, 9 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Taylor Boger.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Kodi Brenner single, 2 home runs, 5 RBIs; Hannah Riley home run, 3 RBIs; Lana Baker 2 RBIs; Leanna Baker 2 RBIs; Alyssa Momyer 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs.
